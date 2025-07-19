If You Want to Look Like a Chic Fashion Person, Wear This Shoe Trend With Cropped Pants

As we've already mentioned repeatedly this year, cropped pants are back. But the ways in which fashion people are styling them are completely modern and fresh. One fashion person who just showed that she's on board with the cropped pants comeback is Selena Gomez, who wore subtly cropped black pants out to dinner in Santa Monica earlier this week. Instead of pumps or flats, she wore the shoe trend that makes cropped pants look extremely elegant and like they belong in 2025: thong kitten-heel sandals.
I think we all know by now that flip-flops of every form are trending this summer, but the most elevated of the bunch is undoubtedly heeled leather versions. Gomez opted for a T-strap Proenza Schouler pair. The beauty of a kitten heel is that they won't make your pants look too cropped (like a higher heel could) or too casual (like a flat pair could). Many brands are on board with the trend at this point, and if you're in the market for an investment shoe, I think this is a great one to consider. They give any outfit they're paired with a chic '90s feel, can be dressed up or down, and have become a classic as opposed to a trendy flash-in-the-pan style at this point.
If you're in the market for a fresh pair of heels to wear with cropped pants, keep scrolling to shop Gomez's exact pair along with several others I happen to love.
