J.Lo is My Winter Style Muse—These are the 6 Classic Items She’s Wearing on Repeat
While some of us are struggling to cope with the sudden drop in temperature, Jennifer Lopez has stepped into winter with her signature blend of elegance and ease, showing us all how to make cold-weather dressing look effortlessly chic. So much so that the singer, actor, icon, and all-around multi-hyphenate has been spotted in an array of looks over the past few weeks that tap into the season's biggest overarching winter trends.
Proving that layering up doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style, her recent looks have featured a medley of classic winter staples alongside some of J.Lo's trademark, high-glamour twists.
Her choices mix luxurious textures, subtle details, and just enough boldness to stand out, which we can use as inspiration for our own winter wares. So, if you’re looking for seasonal capsule wardrobe inspiration, Lopez’s recent outfits are a perfect reminder that winter fashion can be just as interesting and stylish as any other season—especially when approached with the joy she exhibits when she gets dressed.
From the coat that's caught my eye as well as hers to the fresh jeans silhouette she won't stop wearing, scroll on to see the winter fashion trends Jennifer Lopez has been backing this season.
6 WINTER FASHION TRENDS JENNIFER LOPEZ IS WEARING RIGHT NOW
1. FAUX FUR-TRIMMED COATS
Style Notes: Jennifer Lopez has an appreciation for the fancier things in life, so I wasn't surprised to see her wearing the coat trend that exudes such glamour. Trimmed with a glossy faux fur collar, this maxi coat brings just enough drama to her maxi dress look, without being too trend-led.
SHOP THE TREND
2. PLEATED SKIRTS
Style Notes: Long pleated skirts dominated the Miu Miu and Prada runways, so, naturally,. they've made their way into J.Lo's wardrobe, too. I love how she's styled her olive floor-sweeper with a matching jumper to create a glossy, monochromatic look.
SHOP THE TREND
3. TWEED CO-ORDS
Style Notes: Tapping into the elegant aesthetic that's taking over fashion right now, Jennifer Lopez's tweed jacket and matching miniskirt is something you can emulate, whatever your budget.
SHOP THE TREND
4. PUDDLE JEANS
Style Notes: When she's not wearing a fabulous dress, chances are you'll catch J.Lo wearing a pair of jeans. And, nine times out of ten, they'll be jeans of the baggy, puddle-hem variety, whether she's pairing them with chunky flats or her trademark platform heels.
SHOP THE TREND
5. WINTER WHITES
Style Notes: Whites, for winter? They are sort of groundbreaking! J.Lo knows that an all-white ensemble never fails to look chic, channelling the look in cosy textures like mohair and wool that feel appropriate for the season.
SHOP THE TREND
6. POINTY KNEE-HIGHS
Style Notes: While few will copy this look in its entirety (more power to you if you already own a pair of knitted hot pants!), most of us will take some shoe cues from J.Lo. Born in the '90s, Lopez has long been loyal to pointed-toe, stiletto knee boots, wearing them with everything from mini hemlines to tailored trousers tucked in.
SHOP THE TREND
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.