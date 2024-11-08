J.Lo is My Winter Style Muse—These are the 6 Classic Items She’s Wearing on Repeat

While some of us are struggling to cope with the sudden drop in temperature, Jennifer Lopez has stepped into winter with her signature blend of elegance and ease, showing us all how to make cold-weather dressing look effortlessly chic. So much so that the singer, actor, icon, and all-around multi-hyphenate has been spotted in an array of looks over the past few weeks that tap into the season's biggest overarching winter trends.

Proving that layering up doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style, her recent looks have featured a medley of classic winter staples alongside some of J.Lo's trademark, high-glamour twists.

Her choices mix luxurious textures, subtle details, and just enough boldness to stand out, which we can use as inspiration for our own winter wares. So, if you’re looking for seasonal capsule wardrobe inspiration, Lopez’s recent outfits are a perfect reminder that winter fashion can be just as interesting and stylish as any other season—especially when approached with the joy she exhibits when she gets dressed.

From the coat that's caught my eye as well as hers to the fresh jeans silhouette she won't stop wearing, scroll on to see the winter fashion trends Jennifer Lopez has been backing this season.

6 WINTER FASHION TRENDS JENNIFER LOPEZ IS WEARING RIGHT NOW

1. FAUX FUR-TRIMMED COATS

Style Notes: Jennifer Lopez has an appreciation for the fancier things in life, so I wasn't surprised to see her wearing the coat trend that exudes such glamour. Trimmed with a glossy faux fur collar, this maxi coat brings just enough drama to her maxi dress look, without being too trend-led.

SHOP THE TREND

MANGO Leather-Effect Coat With Fur-Effect Trim £140 SHOP NOW

River Island Red Faux Fur Collar Double Breasted Coat £99 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Collar Wool Blend Coat £459 SHOP NOW

2. PLEATED SKIRTS

Style Notes: Long pleated skirts dominated the Miu Miu and Prada runways, so, naturally,. they've made their way into J.Lo's wardrobe, too. I love how she's styled her olive floor-sweeper with a matching jumper to create a glossy, monochromatic look.

SHOP THE TREND

ZARA Pleated Faux Suede Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW

Toteme Plissé Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt £500 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Leather Look Pleated Midaxi A-Line Skirt £45 SHOP NOW

3. TWEED CO-ORDS

Style Notes: Tapping into the elegant aesthetic that's taking over fashion right now, Jennifer Lopez's tweed jacket and matching miniskirt is something you can emulate, whatever your budget.

SHOP THE TREND

MANGO Tweed Jacket With Frayed Ends £90 SHOP NOW

MANGO Tweed Mini-Skirt With Frayed Hem £46 SHOP NOW

Gucci Belted Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket £2200 SHOP NOW

Gucci Wool-Blend Bouclé Miniskirt £920 SHOP NOW

4. PUDDLE JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When she's not wearing a fabulous dress, chances are you'll catch J.Lo wearing a pair of jeans. And, nine times out of ten, they'll be jeans of the baggy, puddle-hem variety, whether she's pairing them with chunky flats or her trademark platform heels.

SHOP THE TREND

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW

5. WINTER WHITES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whites, for winter? They are sort of groundbreaking! J.Lo knows that an all-white ensemble never fails to look chic, channelling the look in cosy textures like mohair and wool that feel appropriate for the season.

SHOP THE TREND

Karen Millen Sleeveless Viscose Blend Roll Neck Knit Midaxi Dress £99 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Nikola Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat £424 SHOP NOW

ZARA Heeled Shoes With Curved Heel £40 SHOP NOW

6. POINTY KNEE-HIGHS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While few will copy this look in its entirety (more power to you if you already own a pair of knitted hot pants!), most of us will take some shoe cues from J.Lo. Born in the '90s, Lopez has long been loyal to pointed-toe, stiletto knee boots, wearing them with everything from mini hemlines to tailored trousers tucked in.

SHOP THE TREND

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW