Looking Elegant at the Airport Is Possible—6 Outfits Perfect for Autumn Flying
I have to be honest—of all the outfits I may plan, airport looks are at the absolute bottom of the list. Typically, my thinking about what I'll wear on a plane is limited to having to wear last-minute "just in case" pieces that I can't squeeze into my suitcase, or just going for whatever I grab the morning of the flight. But over the past few years, I've noticed more and more of my fellow passengers strolling around the airport in outfits that truly put mine to shame. Turns out, stained sweatpants and crumpled t-shirts are no longer considered travel-appropriate.
And has anyone else spotted more and more influencers posting seriously chic airport looks? And I'm not just talking about the ones jumping on a private jet. Our favourite tastemakers have truly nailed the elevated casual look, combining comfort and style with effortless finesse. I must replicate.
Luckily, you probably already own a lot of the pieces needed to create an upgraded airport look. Elevated athleisure paired with tailored separates is a common formula that influencers like Aimee Song and Lucy Williams follow. But if you are looking to add some new additions, high street favourites as well as high end labels more than have you covered.
So, if you're joining me in the journey to dress like a First Class passenger (even if you're sticking to Economy,) scroll on for some runway-ready looks to inspire you.
1. Tonal Sweats + Blazer
Style Notes: Creating an elevated airport look doesn't mean sacrificing comfort. As Aimee proves, sweats are still a great go-to for wearing on a plane, just opt for high-quality pieces in a rich tone, and top it off with an oversized blazer in a matching hue for a polished finish.
2. Hoodie + Blazer + Jeans
Style Notes: Personally, I'm all for wearing jeans on a plane—especially if you're going to need them in your final destination, or heading straight out once you land. Styling them with a hoodie and a blazer keeps it more than travel-appropriate, but still undeniably cool.
3. Matching Sweats + Cropped T-Shirt
Style Notes: For long haul flights when comfort is the top, top priority, sweats are a must. Keep yours looking fashion-forward by opting for a matching set in a cool colour, and a cropped t-shirt.
4. Leggings + Ballet Flats + Crossbody Bag
Style Notes: Over the last few months, influencers have been reminding us of the fashion kudos of leggings. And what better time to wear them than on a plane. Ultra-comfortable, leggings are made for layering, so you can adapt the look to whatever climate you're in, and however intense the AC in the airplane may be.
5. Slouchy Trousers + Turtleneck Knit + Loafers + Tote Bag
Style Notes: If I was flying to a city and immediately starting my trip activities the moment I got off the plane, this would be the look I'd wear. It's both elegant and effortless in all the best ways, and each piece would be a great style to have to hand for the days ahead.
6. Track Pants + Cardigan + Long Coat + Trainers
Style Notes: For me, this is the perfect example of how to inject a little colour into your travel outfit while still retaining that cool, minimalist vibe. Plus, with all those layers, you'll really be supplementing whatever you packed.
