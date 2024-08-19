Looking Elegant at the Airport Is Possible—6 Outfits Perfect for Autumn Flying

I have to be honest—of all the outfits I may plan, airport looks are at the absolute bottom of the list. Typically, my thinking about what I'll wear on a plane is limited to having to wear last-minute "just in case" pieces that I can't squeeze into my suitcase, or just going for whatever I grab the morning of the flight. But over the past few years, I've noticed more and more of my fellow passengers strolling around the airport in outfits that truly put mine to shame. Turns out, stained sweatpants and crumpled t-shirts are no longer considered travel-appropriate.

And has anyone else spotted more and more influencers posting seriously chic airport looks? And I'm not just talking about the ones jumping on a private jet. Our favourite tastemakers have truly nailed the elevated casual look, combining comfort and style with effortless finesse. I must replicate.

@lucywilliams02 wearing jeans and a leather jacket, holding luggage

Luckily, you probably already own a lot of the pieces needed to create an upgraded airport look. Elevated athleisure paired with tailored separates is a common formula that influencers like Aimee Song and Lucy Williams follow. But if you are looking to add some new additions, high street favourites as well as high end labels more than have you covered.

So, if you're joining me in the journey to dress like a First Class passenger (even if you're sticking to Economy,) scroll on for some runway-ready looks to inspire you.

1. Tonal Sweats + Blazer

@aimeesong wearing brown sweats and a camel blazer

Style Notes: Creating an elevated airport look doesn't mean sacrificing comfort. As Aimee proves, sweats are still a great go-to for wearing on a plane, just opt for high-quality pieces in a rich tone, and top it off with an oversized blazer in a matching hue for a polished finish.

Shop the look:

Gabriella Doublesoft™️ Sweatshirt
VARLEY
Gabriella Doublesoft™️ Sweatshirt

Cosy perfection.

Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers
Nike
Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers

An ideal match.

Aiden Twill Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Aiden Twill Blazer

I love how Aimee uses a lighter blazer to elevate the look.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather and Nylon Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather and Nylon Sneakers

The ultimate finishing touch.

Coterie Chain Necklace
Missoma
Coterie Chain Necklace

Accessories are key to making an airport outfit look extra considered.

Oversized Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
LOEWE EYEWEAR
Oversized Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

To guard against the paparazzi.

2. Hoodie + Blazer + Jeans

@_livmadeline wearing a hoodie with blazer and jeans

Style Notes: Personally, I'm all for wearing jeans on a plane—especially if you're going to need them in your final destination, or heading straight out once you land. Styling them with a hoodie and a blazer keeps it more than travel-appropriate, but still undeniably cool.

Shop the look:

Phoenix Oversized Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jersey Hoodie
NIKE
Phoenix Oversized Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jersey Hoodie

Everyone needs a comfy hoodie.

Oversized Blazer
& Other Stories
Oversized Blazer

I'm such a fan of & Other Stories' tailoring this season.

The Original Curvy Cheeky® Jean
Everlane
The Original Curvy Cheeky® Jean

Such a gorgeous fit.

New Balance 610 Sneakers
& Other Stories
New Balance 610 Sneakers

Running trainers are ideal for powering through the airport.

Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Cat Eye Sunglasses

How chic.

3. Matching Sweats + Cropped T-Shirt

@isabellecoheen wearing blue sweats

Style Notes: For long haul flights when comfort is the top, top priority, sweats are a must. Keep yours looking fashion-forward by opting for a matching set in a cool colour, and a cropped t-shirt.

Shop the look:

Muse Hoodie - Navy
Alo Yoga
Muse Hoodie - Navy

I love Alo Yoga's sweats.

Muse Sweatpant - Navy
Alo Yoga
Muse Sweatpant - Navy

Such a cool set.

The ’90s Rib Tee
Everlane
The ’90s Rib Tee

To complete the cropped look.

+ Sporty & Rich Olympic Samba Og Satin and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Sporty & Rich Olympic Samba Og Satin and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

The kind of trainer you'll be happy to wear on the plane, and to have on hand in your travel wardrobe.

Leather Crossbody Bag
Arket
Leather Crossbody Bag

Just enough space for all your essentials.

4. Leggings + Ballet Flats + Crossbody Bag

@annabelrosendahl wearing leggings and ballet flats and a coat

Style Notes: Over the last few months, influencers have been reminding us of the fashion kudos of leggings. And what better time to wear them than on a plane. Ultra-comfortable, leggings are made for layering, so you can adapt the look to whatever climate you're in, and however intense the AC in the airplane may be.

Ultimate Leggings - Black
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings - Black

Adanola leggings are so flattering.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

The t-shirt our editors swear by.

Single-Breasted Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Coat

The ultimate travel coat.

Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
TOTEME
Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf

A silk scarf is such a chic way to elevate a travel ensemble.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

I'm obsessed.

The Tokyo Saddle | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Saddle

Equal parts useful and sophisticated.

5. Slouchy Trousers + Turtleneck Knit + Loafers + Tote Bag

@symphonyofsilk wearing white trousers, grey jumper and loafers

Style Notes: If I was flying to a city and immediately starting my trip activities the moment I got off the plane, this would be the look I'd wear. It's both elegant and effortless in all the best ways, and each piece would be a great style to have to hand for the days ahead.

Shop the look:

Roll-Neck Cashmere-Wool Jumper
Arket
Roll-Neck Cashmere-Wool Jumper

Is anyone else excited for cosy jumper season?

Relaxed Breezy Trousers
& Other Stories
Relaxed Breezy Trousers

Must have.

Park Xl Textured-Leather Tote
THE ROW
Park Xl Textured-Leather Tote

There's no hand baggage more sophisticated that The Row's Park tote.

Leather Penny Loafers
Arket
Leather Penny Loafers

A brilliant alternative to trainers—and so easy to slip off at security.

6. Track Pants + Cardigan + Long Coat + Trainers

@lucywilliams02 wearing track pants, cardigan and long coat

Style Notes: For me, this is the perfect example of how to inject a little colour into your travel outfit while still retaining that cool, minimalist vibe. Plus, with all those layers, you'll really be supplementing whatever you packed.

Shop the look:

+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants

The Adidas x Wales Bonner collab is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Cropped Wool Cardigan
COS
Cropped Wool Cardigan

I'm a big fan of a cropped cardigan. It works just as well buttoned up as a top as it does layered over a t-shirt.

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

I love the effortlessness of the belted silhouette.

New Balance 530 Trainers
New Balance
New Balance 530 Trainers

A retro trainer is undeniably cool.

Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

So sleek.

