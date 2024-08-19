Looking Elegant at the Airport Is Possible—6 Outfits Perfect for Autumn Flying

I have to be honest—of all the outfits I may plan, airport looks are at the absolute bottom of the list. Typically, my thinking about what I'll wear on a plane is limited to having to wear last-minute "just in case" pieces that I can't squeeze into my suitcase, or just going for whatever I grab the morning of the flight. But over the past few years, I've noticed more and more of my fellow passengers strolling around the airport in outfits that truly put mine to shame. Turns out, stained sweatpants and crumpled t-shirts are no longer considered travel-appropriate.

And has anyone else spotted more and more influencers posting seriously chic airport looks? And I'm not just talking about the ones jumping on a private jet. Our favourite tastemakers have truly nailed the elevated casual look, combining comfort and style with effortless finesse. I must replicate.

Luckily, you probably already own a lot of the pieces needed to create an upgraded airport look. Elevated athleisure paired with tailored separates is a common formula that influencers like Aimee Song and Lucy Williams follow. But if you are looking to add some new additions, high street favourites as well as high end labels more than have you covered.

So, if you're joining me in the journey to dress like a First Class passenger (even if you're sticking to Economy,) scroll on for some runway-ready looks to inspire you.

1. Tonal Sweats + Blazer

Style Notes: Creating an elevated airport look doesn't mean sacrificing comfort. As Aimee proves, sweats are still a great go-to for wearing on a plane, just opt for high-quality pieces in a rich tone, and top it off with an oversized blazer in a matching hue for a polished finish.

Shop the look:

VARLEY Gabriella Doublesoft™️ Sweatshirt £102 SHOP NOW Cosy perfection.

Nike Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers £90 SHOP NOW An ideal match.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Aiden Twill Blazer £331 SHOP NOW I love how Aimee uses a lighter blazer to elevate the look.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather and Nylon Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW The ultimate finishing touch.

Missoma Coterie Chain Necklace £198 SHOP NOW Accessories are key to making an airport outfit look extra considered.

LOEWE EYEWEAR Oversized Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £310 SHOP NOW To guard against the paparazzi.

2. Hoodie + Blazer + Jeans

Style Notes: Personally, I'm all for wearing jeans on a plane—especially if you're going to need them in your final destination, or heading straight out once you land. Styling them with a hoodie and a blazer keeps it more than travel-appropriate, but still undeniably cool.

Shop the look:

NIKE Phoenix Oversized Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jersey Hoodie £60 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a comfy hoodie.

& Other Stories Oversized Blazer £165 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of & Other Stories' tailoring this season.

Everlane The Original Curvy Cheeky® Jean £92 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous fit.

& Other Stories New Balance 610 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW Running trainers are ideal for powering through the airport.

& Other Stories Cat Eye Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW How chic.

3. Matching Sweats + Cropped T-Shirt

Style Notes: For long haul flights when comfort is the top, top priority, sweats are a must. Keep yours looking fashion-forward by opting for a matching set in a cool colour, and a cropped t-shirt.

Shop the look:

Alo Yoga Muse Hoodie - Navy £110 SHOP NOW I love Alo Yoga's sweats.

Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpant - Navy £110 SHOP NOW Such a cool set.

Everlane The ’90s Rib Tee £33 SHOP NOW To complete the cropped look.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Sporty & Rich Olympic Samba Og Satin and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW The kind of trainer you'll be happy to wear on the plane, and to have on hand in your travel wardrobe.

Arket Leather Crossbody Bag £179 SHOP NOW Just enough space for all your essentials.

4. Leggings + Ballet Flats + Crossbody Bag

Style Notes: Over the last few months, influencers have been reminding us of the fashion kudos of leggings. And what better time to wear them than on a plane. Ultra-comfortable, leggings are made for layering, so you can adapt the look to whatever climate you're in, and however intense the AC in the airplane may be.

Adanola Ultimate Leggings - Black £40 SHOP NOW Adanola leggings are so flattering.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW The t-shirt our editors swear by.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Coat £205 SHOP NOW The ultimate travel coat.

TOTEME Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf £160 SHOP NOW A silk scarf is such a chic way to elevate a travel ensemble.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed.

DeMellier The Tokyo Saddle £385 SHOP NOW Equal parts useful and sophisticated.

5. Slouchy Trousers + Turtleneck Knit + Loafers + Tote Bag

Style Notes: If I was flying to a city and immediately starting my trip activities the moment I got off the plane, this would be the look I'd wear. It's both elegant and effortless in all the best ways, and each piece would be a great style to have to hand for the days ahead.

Shop the look:

Arket Roll-Neck Cashmere-Wool Jumper £179 SHOP NOW Is anyone else excited for cosy jumper season?

& Other Stories Relaxed Breezy Trousers £77 SHOP NOW Must have.

THE ROW Park Xl Textured-Leather Tote £2310 SHOP NOW There's no hand baggage more sophisticated that The Row's Park tote.

Arket Leather Penny Loafers £169 SHOP NOW A brilliant alternative to trainers—and so easy to slip off at security.

6. Track Pants + Cardigan + Long Coat + Trainers

Style Notes: For me, this is the perfect example of how to inject a little colour into your travel outfit while still retaining that cool, minimalist vibe. Plus, with all those layers, you'll really be supplementing whatever you packed.

Shop the look:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Embroidered Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants £220 SHOP NOW The Adidas x Wales Bonner collab is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

COS Cropped Wool Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of a cropped cardigan. It works just as well buttoned up as a top as it does layered over a t-shirt.

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat £225 SHOP NOW I love the effortlessness of the belted silhouette.

New Balance New Balance 530 Trainers £119 SHOP NOW A retro trainer is undeniably cool.