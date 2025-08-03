When Traveling to Europe, This Dress Trend and Heel Trend Will Ensure You Don't Look Out of Place

As Jennifer Lopez's European tour continues, so does the string of enviable outfits she's worn across the continent since it began. When traveling to Europe, there are certain outfits and fashion items that can make a person easily identifiable as a tourist, but you won't catch Lopez wearing them. And her outfit for a recent shopping excursion in Warsaw, Poland proved it in one fell swoop.
When in doubt, I find that the best choice when deciding on outfits to pack for Europe is to go with ones that are more dressy than casual, as Lopez did. And opting for elegant, "classy" pieces is best. For example, instead of, say, a bandage dress and stilettos, Lopez wore a fit-and-flare mini dress with slingback kitten heels. She looked polished and not at all "touristy". In fact, one might even mistake her for a resident of Europe if she weren't one of the most famous women in the world.
To sum things up, if you want to fit right in when visiting Europe (or are just looking for a simple, chic outfit idea regardless of where you are), keep scrolling to shop fit-and-flare mini dresses and slingback kitten heels inspired by Lopez in Warsaw.
