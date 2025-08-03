When Traveling to Europe, This Dress Trend and Heel Trend Will Ensure You Don't Look Out of Place

As Jennifer Lopez's European tour continues, so does the string of enviable outfits she's worn across the continent since it began. When traveling to Europe, there are certain outfits and fashion items that can make a person easily identifiable as a tourist, but you won't catch Lopez wearing them. And her outfit for a recent shopping excursion in Warsaw, Poland proved it in one fell swoop.

When in doubt, I find that the best choice when deciding on outfits to pack for Europe is to go with ones that are more dressy than casual, as Lopez did. And opting for elegant, "classy" pieces is best. For example, instead of, say, a bandage dress and stilettos, Lopez wore a fit-and-flare mini dress with slingback kitten heels. She looked polished and not at all "touristy". In fact, one might even mistake her for a resident of Europe if she weren't one of the most famous women in the world.

To sum things up, if you want to fit right in when visiting Europe (or are just looking for a simple, chic outfit idea regardless of where you are), keep scrolling to shop fit-and-flare mini dresses and slingback kitten heels inspired by Lopez in Warsaw.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Valentino red mini dress, kitten heels, and bag in Warsaw, Poland

(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)

On Jennifer Lopez: Valentino Garavani dress, bag, and shoes

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

