The 3 Fall Bag Colors Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elsa Hosk Are Already Wearing
Always one step ahead of new-season trends, some of my favorite celebrities are already incorporating major fall buys into their daily wardrobes this month. Stepping out wearing elegant fall colors, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes, along with model Elsa Hosk, are all readying themselves for the change of the season in the chicest way.
While summer calls for colorful accessories—think coral, blue, and yellow—the fall months are a time for reeling things in and turning to those richer, more refined shades. Taking this on board, Ellis Ross elevated a casual trainers-and-blazer ensemble with a rich burgundy bag just last week. With a sculptural silhouette, the Loewe bag refined her off-duty outfit while layering a point of interest into the cream and navy palette.
A perennial fashion favorite, the burgundy color trend comes back year after year, but for fall 2024, the color is set to level up in popularity and truly saturate fashion. Appearing on countless runway shows and peppering designer collections, the burgundy bag trend is already destined to be one of the biggest of the season.
Stepping out in a similarly casual look, Katie Holmes used a trending fall tone to add some polish to her laid-back outfit. Selecting a small leather tote in a light caramel shade, the actor's chic bag added warmth to her outfit and complemented its tones.
Meanwhile, Elsa Hosk opted for a richer iteration of a brown bag with a chocolate shade, which she used to accompany her blue button-down and white pants. Dark and decadent, this expensive-looking bag trend is set to thrive next season. In my opinion, dark brown is just as chic as black for the cooler months and always styles well with gold jewelry.
Want to be first off the mark with the emerging expensive-looking bag colors that will undoubtedly be everywhere next month? Read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy, tan, and chocolate-brown bags available to shop right now.
3 FALL BAG COLORS CELEBRITIES ARE ALREADY STYLING
SHOP BURGUNDY BAGS:
SHOP TAN BAGS:
This has just shot up to the top of my wish list.
SHOP CHOCOLATE-BROWN BAGS:
The slouchy silhouette gives this a laid-back energy. Plus, Dua Lipa is a fan.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Are the 7 Key Staples to Wear This Fall
Get that wardrobe ready.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Anti-Trend Top That I Keep Seeing on French Women
A fashion-insider favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Buy Key Wardrobe Staples From Banana Republic—These 24 Pieces Are So Chic
So many elevated picks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm a 5'1" Editor—These 8 Bermuda Shorts Are Perfect for Petite People Like Me
Plus, tips from a petite pro.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Easy Yet Elevated Outfit Formula Fashion People Will Be Wearing Straight Into Fall
Here are seven takes on the chic look.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Heeled Alt
Slip into sophistication.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Outdated Top Trend That's Runway Approved
If my muse approves, I approve.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm a Shopping Expert—33 Zara Items I Think You Should Wear Now and Into Fall
The perfect pieces for transitional dressing.
By Judith Jones