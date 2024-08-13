The 3 Fall Bag Colors Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elsa Hosk Are Already Wearing

Always one step ahead of new-season trends, some of my favorite celebrities are already incorporating major fall buys into their daily wardrobes this month. Stepping out wearing elegant fall colors, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes, along with model Elsa Hosk, are all readying themselves for the change of the season in the chicest way.

While summer calls for colorful accessories—think coral, blue, and yellow—the fall months are a time for reeling things in and turning to those richer, more refined shades. Taking this on board, Ellis Ross elevated a casual trainers-and-blazer ensemble with a rich burgundy bag just last week. With a sculptural silhouette, the Loewe bag refined her off-duty outfit while layering a point of interest into the cream and navy palette.

Tracee Ellis Ross carries a burgundy bag with a black blazer, a white t-shirt, white sweatpants, and multi-color Asics sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A perennial fashion favorite, the burgundy color trend comes back year after year, but for fall 2024, the color is set to level up in popularity and truly saturate fashion. Appearing on countless runway shows and peppering designer collections, the burgundy bag trend is already destined to be one of the biggest of the season.

Stepping out in a similarly casual look, Katie Holmes used a trending fall tone to add some polish to her laid-back outfit. Selecting a small leather tote in a light caramel shade, the actor's chic bag added warmth to her outfit and complemented its tones.

Katie Holmes carries a brown Khaite bag with a brown and white striped button-down shirt, gray sweatpants, fisherman sandals, and brown sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Elsa Hosk opted for a richer iteration of a brown bag with a chocolate shade, which she used to accompany her blue button-down and white pants. Dark and decadent, this expensive-looking bag trend is set to thrive next season. In my opinion, dark brown is just as chic as black for the cooler months and always styles well with gold jewelry.

Elsa Hosk wears a chocolate brown Gucci bag with a blue and white striped button down and white trousers with a belt.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Want to be first off the mark with the emerging expensive-looking bag colors that will undoubtedly be everywhere next month? Read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy, tan, and chocolate-brown bags available to shop right now.

3 FALL BAG COLORS CELEBRITIES ARE ALREADY STYLING

SHOP BURGUNDY BAGS:

Tote Bag
ZARA
Tote Bag

This looks more expensive than it is.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This also comes in six more colors.

Shopper Bag With Buckle
Mango
Shopper Bag With Buckle in Burgundy

The perfect size for stowing your daily essentials.

Madewell Medium Leather Tote
Madewell
The Zip-Top Essential Tote

This features an interior pocket to keep your belongings safe.

SHOP TAN BAGS:

Moon Sling Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Moon Sling Bag

This also comes in black and ivory.

Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag
DEMELLIER
Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag

DeMellier's bags are a fashion-person favorite.

Marcie Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Chloé
Marcie Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

This has just shot up to the top of my wish list.

Slouchy Vida Bag
Banana Republic
Slouchy Vida Bag

This is spacious enough to fit a laptop inside.

SHOP CHOCOLATE-BROWN BAGS:

brown bag
Melie Bianco
The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

One of the best luxury lookalikes around.

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote in Tobacco Leather

This also comes in four other shades.

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

The slouchy silhouette gives this a laid-back energy. Plus, Dua Lipa is a fan.

Bamboo Triple Jump Small Leather Tote Bag
Dragon Diffusion
Nantucket Woven Leather Basket Bag

All our editors love Dragon Diffusion bags.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

