The 3 Fall Bag Colors Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elsa Hosk Are Already Wearing

Always one step ahead of new-season trends, some of my favorite celebrities are already incorporating major fall buys into their daily wardrobes this month. Stepping out wearing elegant fall colors, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes, along with model Elsa Hosk, are all readying themselves for the change of the season in the chicest way.

While summer calls for colorful accessories—think coral, blue, and yellow—the fall months are a time for reeling things in and turning to those richer, more refined shades. Taking this on board, Ellis Ross elevated a casual trainers-and-blazer ensemble with a rich burgundy bag just last week. With a sculptural silhouette, the Loewe bag refined her off-duty outfit while layering a point of interest into the cream and navy palette.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A perennial fashion favorite, the burgundy color trend comes back year after year, but for fall 2024, the color is set to level up in popularity and truly saturate fashion. Appearing on countless runway shows and peppering designer collections, the burgundy bag trend is already destined to be one of the biggest of the season.

Stepping out in a similarly casual look, Katie Holmes used a trending fall tone to add some polish to her laid-back outfit. Selecting a small leather tote in a light caramel shade, the actor's chic bag added warmth to her outfit and complemented its tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Elsa Hosk opted for a richer iteration of a brown bag with a chocolate shade, which she used to accompany her blue button-down and white pants. Dark and decadent, this expensive-looking bag trend is set to thrive next season. In my opinion, dark brown is just as chic as black for the cooler months and always styles well with gold jewelry.

Want to be first off the mark with the emerging expensive-looking bag colors that will undoubtedly be everywhere next month? Read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy, tan, and chocolate-brown bags available to shop right now.

3 FALL BAG COLORS CELEBRITIES ARE ALREADY STYLING

SHOP BURGUNDY BAGS:

ZARA Tote Bag $50 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW This also comes in six more colors.

Mango Shopper Bag With Buckle in Burgundy $80 SHOP NOW The perfect size for stowing your daily essentials.

Madewell The Zip-Top Essential Tote $198 $180 SHOP NOW This features an interior pocket to keep your belongings safe.

SHOP TAN BAGS:

Mansur Gavriel Moon Sling Bag $495 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and ivory.

DEMELLIER Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag $465 SHOP NOW DeMellier's bags are a fashion-person favorite.

Chloé Marcie Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $2090 SHOP NOW This has just shot up to the top of my wish list.

Banana Republic Slouchy Vida Bag $260 SHOP NOW This is spacious enough to fit a laptop inside.

SHOP CHOCOLATE-BROWN BAGS:

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag $148 SHOP NOW One of the best luxury lookalikes around.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Tobacco Leather $398 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette gives this a laid-back energy. Plus, Dua Lipa is a fan.

Dragon Diffusion Nantucket Woven Leather Basket Bag $450 SHOP NOW All our editors love Dragon Diffusion bags.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.