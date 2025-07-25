Just to Be Clear, *These* Are the Pants Fashion People in L.A. Are Wearing Instead of Basic Jeans

Not sure what to wear when your jeans are feeling too basic or overdone? I get it; I struggle with that too. After some research—i.e., scrolling on IG, visiting street style sites, and perusing every photo agency to see the celeb set's latest ensembles—I've found a solution. Rather, it's *the* solution, at least when it comes to dressing in 2025. The wearer responsible for this resolution? Kendall Jenner, of course. She was spotted leaving her go-to sushi spot in Los Angeles, Sushi Park, wearing a pair of black pedal pushers, which she effortlessly styled alongside heeled peep-toe sandals, a high-neck sleeveless top, and the leftover bit of wine her party didn't drink at dinner.
WHO: Kendall Jenner
Pedal pushers have slowly but surely taken over, becoming one of the most worn denim alternatives among fashion people across all major metropolitan cities, from Jenner's local area in L.A. to New York, Paris, and more. While the once-dated capri pants can be styled with sneakers, flats, and flip-flops, most in the style community agree that classic heeled sandals, especially those with a slight peep toe, are the chicest shoe pairing. They provide just the right amount of lift, elongating the leg and dressing up the somewhat casual pant style. Plus, if you invest in a well-made pair now, it's a shoe silhouette that can last you years or even decades given its timeless design. You can wear heeled sandals with jeans, trousers, skirts, and dresses—in addition to your current favorite pedal pushers.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.