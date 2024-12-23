Sorry, Black Tights—The Most Stylish People I Know Are Opting for This Richer-Looking Colour Instead
If you've been keeping an eye on what fashion insiders are wearing lately, you may have noticed a subtle yet impactful shift in their winter wardrobes. Quietly elevating outfits everywhere, a chic group of trendsetters have swapped their traditional black tights for a more elegant alternative: brown tights.
For years, black tights have been the winter staple, but brown tights are quickly gaining ground. With their rich, warm tone, they easily complement the earthy shades that dominate wardrobes during the coldest seasons, such as camels, beiges, and tans.
Adding a layer of depth to winter outfits, brown tights have the unique ability to enrich the overall look without overpowering it adding a rich-looking energy in the process. Available in a range of shades—from soft beiges and taupes to deep chocolates and rusts—this elegant trend can slot into endless winter looks.
Enjoying a major moment this winter, the chocolate brown colour trend is one of the most significant of the season. Having peppered the runways across the autumn/winter collections, rich brown shades went on to dominate shop fronts across the coldest months. Cropping up in the form of chocolate knits, espresso trousers, and latte layers, it's no surprise that tights have been treated to a chocolatey makeover this season, too.
The beauty of brown tights lies in their subtlety. They offer a sophisticated alternative to black tights, adding depth and dimension to your look without feeling too bold or flashy, whilst presenting a more mellow alternative to the colourful tights trend than the red or burgundy pairs that have been circulating this season.
It's not just Instagram, Google Trends has seen an uptick in interest, as fashion people search for an elegant way to add dimension to their winter outfits without sacrificing warmth.
Read on to discover our edit of the best brown tight below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN TIGHTS:
These offer medium support for a comfortable fit.
This affordable accessory trend is an easy way to elevate your daily style.
These 60 denier tights will keep you cosy across the winter months.
These are a softer alternative to black tights for the winter months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
