If you've been keeping an eye on what fashion insiders are wearing lately, you may have noticed a subtle yet impactful shift in their winter wardrobes. Quietly elevating outfits everywhere, a chic group of trendsetters have swapped their traditional black tights for a more elegant alternative: brown tights.

For years, black tights have been the winter staple, but brown tights are quickly gaining ground. With their rich, warm tone, they easily complement the earthy shades that dominate wardrobes during the coldest seasons, such as camels, beiges, and tans.

Adding a layer of depth to winter outfits, brown tights have the unique ability to enrich the overall look without overpowering it adding a rich-looking energy in the process. Available in a range of shades—from soft beiges and taupes to deep chocolates and rusts—this elegant trend can slot into endless winter looks.

Enjoying a major moment this winter, the chocolate brown colour trend is one of the most significant of the season. Having peppered the runways across the autumn/winter collections, rich brown shades went on to dominate shop fronts across the coldest months. Cropping up in the form of chocolate knits, espresso trousers, and latte layers, it's no surprise that tights have been treated to a chocolatey makeover this season, too.

The beauty of brown tights lies in their subtlety. They offer a sophisticated alternative to black tights, adding depth and dimension to your look without feeling too bold or flashy, whilst presenting a more mellow alternative to the colourful tights trend than the red or burgundy pairs that have been circulating this season.

It's not just Instagram, Google Trends has seen an uptick in interest, as fashion people search for an elegant way to add dimension to their winter outfits without sacrificing warmth.

Read on to discover our edit of the best brown tight below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN TIGHTS:

2pk 15 Denier Medium Support Sheer Tights
Marks & Spencer
2pk 15 Denier Medium Support Sheer Tights

These offer medium support for a comfortable fit.

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights

These cosy tights also come in black and red.

Asos Design 2 Pack 15 Denier Tights in Umber - Beige
Asos
2 Pack 15 Denier Tights

This affordable accessory trend is an easy way to elevate your daily style.

3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
Marks & Spencer
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights

These 60 denier tights will keep you cosy across the winter months.

Evening Opaque Tights
Wardrobe.NYC
Evening Opaque Tights

Style with a chocolate brown dress for a chic tonal look.

Calzedonia, 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

These also come in six other shades.

Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights
Falke
Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights

These are a softer alternative to black tights for the winter months.

John Lewis 60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights
John Lewis
60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights

Style with a heel or pair with mary janes.

