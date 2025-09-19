In the Past 24 Hours, I’ve Seen the Chicest Women Wearing the Most Basic Outfit Formula

As a fashion writer, I’ve accumulated my own hoard of failsafe outfit templates that I can rely on in times of emergencies. These are pieces that, irrespective of the occasion or setting, will always work well together.
This is a trick of the trade that so many discerning dresses rely on—a point that was only proven over the past day as I noticed countless members of the celebrity style set have been stepping out wearing this one precise breezy formula.
Indeed, it appears that the exact combination of teaming black trousers with a white top has become the silhouette du jour. But how did we get there?
This effortlessly elegant look first crossed my path when I saw Lily James out and about in New York on the promotional tour for her latest project, a biographical drama based on the life of Bumblefounder Whitney Wolfe Herd called Swiped.
Eschewing any hints of method dressing as her character, she instead reached for two key capsule wardrobe fundamentals—a crisp white wrap blouse and straight-leg black trousers. The British actress is a veteran at transforming basic pieces into something that is anything but, which she’s done here by teaming it with a croc-embossed handbag, one of the more significant autumn 2025 microtrends, and a pair of pointed-toe kitten heels topped with a bow.
However, she wasn’t alone in gravitating to this tonal look. The first time I actually noticed that this pairing was piquing interest occurred all the way back in June, when Kendall Jenner descended on Paris wearing an incredibly reliable French Girl-inspired ensemble. Taking to the City of Lights, the 29-year-old opted for a cream wrap top from Jacquemus and calf-grazing capri pants.
Later, her best friend and Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, followed suit by putting her own cool girl spin while out in New York. Proving why she’s forever a trendsetter, Bieber styled a pair of silk-effect Gucci trousers with The Row’s Seruni top, a cotton crewneck that has a trompe l'oeil effect of a tank being layered over a long-sleeve.
Of course, you don’t need to be a fan of the Olsen Twins or have access to designer wardrobes to replicate this very chic get-up. The high street is constantly brimming with versions of black trousers and white tops, ensuring that this A-lister-approved technique can be replicated at a more affordable level.
Plus, with autumn on the horizon, I’ll be using these sightings as a way to inject a sense of newness into my cold-weather wardrobes. That’s not to say I’m kicking the concoction of jeans and a nice top to the curb, but this easy and elite outfit formula will certainly be taking precedence. Scroll on for the pieces you need to get the look.
Shop the Celebrity-Approved Black Trouser and White Top Outfit Trend:
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton V-Neck Tie Detail Wrap Shirt
White blouses are a staple owned by so style icons—Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy! Alexa Chung! Jane Birkin! This wrap detail brings an intriguing element that enhances the classic silhouette.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
The fluid wide-leg trousers from COS come so highly rated.
& Other Stories
Asymmetrical Cotton Shirt
With ruching through the bodice and a balloon-esque sleeves, this is a blouse you'll wear time and time again
MAX MARA
Stretch-Cotton Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
Those cropped gathered white bralette-sized tops will pair perfectly with this gorgeous velvet style.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Tie-Detailed Gathered Cotton-Poplin Shirt
For something a little different, swap out the trousers for a sheer skirt.
DEIJI STUDIOS
Organic Cotton-Twill Pants
Who doesn't love an elasticated waistband and soothing organic cotton?
St Agni
Deconstructed Shirt
There are so many ways to wear this incredibly chic deconstructed shirt.
& Other Stories
Slim-Leg Press-Crease Trousers
The pleat through the middle brings such a polished finish.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.