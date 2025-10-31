Sorry, Navy, Black, and Brown—This Coat Color Trend Looks Way Richer Than All of You (Combined)

There's something about wearing all white or cream that just screams expensive. Whereas other neutrals like black, navy, gray, or brown can often leave you blending into your surroundings, an ivory outfit always stands out, making you the richest-looking person in any room. It's a little trick fashion people have adopted over the years that comes in handy whenever temperatures start to drop. Why? Because the most luxe way to wear all cream is with a cream coat—period.
For proof that this styling method works every time, see the three A-listers who all used it this month alone. First, Selena Gomez was spotted leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing a long cream coat with a matching Prada Arqué bag and woven ballet flats. A few days later, Elle Fanning was photographed leaving her hotel in Central London during the press tour for her new film,Predator: Badlands, wearing a similar cream-colored topper. The actress paired it with a white maxi dress, a cream Coach Tabby bag, and tan pumps.
Most recently, though, was Nicole Kidman, who was seen walking in New Orleans wearing an all-cream outfit, her matching coat slung over her arm. With it, she wore a white cardigan, ivory A-line skirt, and beige Prada slingbacks. It goes without saying that the actress looked sophisticated and chic—she always does—and while most of that is just her, I'd be remiss to not give at least some credit to her cream outfit.
If these three looks gave you a serious case of the shoppies like they did me, you're in luck. Below, find a slew of cream coats to shop, as well as plenty of other cream-coat outfits to help you style whichever version you decide to take into winter 2025 with you.
Scroll for more cream-coat outfits:
Get the look: Cream coat + Black trousers + Loafers + Tote bag
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat
MANGO
Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
Get the look: Cream coat with attached scarf + Shearling hat + Kitten heels + Black top-handle bag
ZARA
Oversized Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection
Sancia
Alora Trench Coat
Get the look: Knee-length cream coat + Brown hat + Shoulder bag + Tights + Kitten heels
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Blend Cape Coat
Jenni Kayne
Jessica Sweater Coat
Get the look: Cream coat + Blue button-down shirt + Jeans + Loafers + Crossbody bag
Rue Sophie
Iana Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Double Breasted Wool Blend Reefer Coat
Get the look: Cream coat + Cream blouse + White pants
Avec Les Filles
Double Breasted Tailored Maxi Coat
Miss Selfridge
Formal Wrap Coat
Get the look: Cream coat + East-west bag + Flat boots
Loulou de Saison
Borneo Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.