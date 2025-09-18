I've Done the Research—These 5 Microtrends Are the Ones Worth Your Investment This Season

From '90s-inspired check shirts to triangle scarves and suede coats, we predict these microtrends to be huge in autumn 2025.

autumn-microtrends-2025
(Image credit: @nnennaechem; @claire_most; @dinahansen)
Jump to category:
Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
published
in Features

What I love about autumn is the opportunity to layer up, be playful with styling and add that extra tactile dimension to your everyday looks. Summer is well and truly behind us, but fret not. With the drawing in of the clouds, the falling of crisp leaves and the darker nights closing in, what perfect time to get cozy, bundled up, and, dare I say it, a little bit hygge.

Style leaders in fashion-conscious cities (I'm looking at you, CPH, LDN, Oslo, NY and Portland) have already got ahead of the curve and have been switching out their summer essentials for pieces that are in tune with the chillier seasons ahead. From coats and jackets, to shirting, handbags and scarves, the style set are purveying a few key microtrends which I know will gain traction, and will no doubt be going mainstream in your neighbourhood soon. Before the inevitable cold snap sets in, I've set my sights on 5 key wardrobe pieces that will keep the autumn breeze at bay, while keeping you looking timelessly stylish too. To get you in the mood, read on for my curated edit and shopping picks for your perusal here.

The 5 Autumn Microtrends to Have on Your Radar Right Now

1. Suede Trench Coats

@divrav

(Image credit: @divrav)

Style notes: When it comes to autumn, great outerwear is key. Running parallel to this is the desire for suede and fabrics with a gentle, but luxurious, feel. Combine both, and the suede trench emerges as the key coat style of the season, and the fashion pack seem to agree. Rich beige, chocolate and taupe hues are best suited here, much like the turning tones of the trees this time of year. Teaming well with denim, knitwear, skirts and boots, drape a suede trench over your daily looks and tie it nonchalantly around the waist for a sophisticated but 'laissez-faire' silhouette.

SHOP THE TREND:

2. Croc-Effect Bags

@cocoschiffer

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style notes: Handbags and accessories will always set the tone when it comes to the changing of the seasons, due to their ease of interchangeability. One texture I have seen a noticeable uptick in is croc-effect finishes, predominantly in handbags, and I have spotted this on both the runway and in street style snaps. To maximise on the trend, pick a bag in an oversized shape, preferably one that fits your laptop and numerous daytime essentials. This bag will work hard for you, as the high shine, luxe look and carry-all shape give a boundless busy, expensive energy.

SHOP THE TREND:

3. Checked Shirts

@dinahansen

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Style notes: Ok, plaid, checked and gingham are nothing new, but there's just something about the chillier months that begs for something that gives a blanket-like feel. Right now, style-conscious dressers are switching things up and tying shirts around their waist. I love this hack for its distinct 90s feel, serving grunge but in a grown-up fashion. Team with jeans and your favourite oversized jacket for a triple whammy—flannel, denim and leather is the ultimate autumnal combination. Facts!

SHOP THE TREND:

4. Funnel Neck Jackets

@claire_most

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style notes: Last autumn belonged to the scarf-detail jacket. This year, make way for the funnel-neck style, which is bubbling up in trench, twill, bomber and leather variations. Creamy white, olive green and classic car-coat beige are the tones that people with good taste are opting for, which offer a fresh lens on autumn shades. To complement this, team with dark tailored trousers, white denim and office-friendly grey pencil skirts, for considered and thoughtful styling. Skip the scarf and amp up other accessories, such as jewellery, sunglasses and a mega belt instead.

SHOP THE TREND:

5. Triangle Scarves

@nnennaechem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style notes: Printed headscarves, bandanas and neckerchiefs dominated street style looks the world over this summer, worn on the head, neck, waist and as a bag charm. Now, with the upcoming cooler months, those in the know are swapping their satin, silk and cotton scarves for wool, cashmere and merino fabrications, which adds a little styling flair to a simple 'fit, a dash of colour if you need it, and undoubtedly keeps your neck warm. I'm beginning to see this style take shape in triangle form, which can be draped over the shoulders, or over the head and tied under your chin for a granny-chic feel.

SHOP THE TREND:

Explore More:
Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

Latest
You might also like