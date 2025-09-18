What I love about autumn is the opportunity to layer up, be playful with styling and add that extra tactile dimension to your everyday looks. Summer is well and truly behind us, but fret not. With the drawing in of the clouds, the falling of crisp leaves and the darker nights closing in, what perfect time to get cozy, bundled up, and, dare I say it, a little bit hygge.
Style leaders in fashion-conscious cities (I'm looking at you, CPH, LDN, Oslo, NY and Portland) have already got ahead of the curve and have been switching out their summer essentials for pieces that are in tune with the chillier seasons ahead. From coats and jackets, to shirting, handbags and scarves, the style set are purveying a few key microtrends which I know will gain traction, and will no doubt be going mainstream in your neighbourhood soon. Before the inevitable cold snap sets in, I've set my sights on 5 key wardrobe pieces that will keep the autumn breeze at bay, while keeping you looking timelessly stylish too. To get you in the mood, read on for my curated edit and shopping picks for your perusal here.
The 5 Autumn Microtrends to Have on Your Radar Right Now
1. Suede Trench Coats
Style notes: When it comes to autumn, great outerwear is key. Running parallel to this is the desire for suede and fabrics with a gentle, but luxurious, feel. Combine both, and the suede trench emerges as the key coat style of the season, and the fashion pack seem to agree. Rich beige, chocolate and taupe hues are best suited here, much like the turning tones of the trees this time of year. Teaming well with denim, knitwear, skirts and boots, drape a suede trench over your daily looks and tie it nonchalantly around the waist for a sophisticated but 'laissez-faire' silhouette.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Tate Belted Suede Trench Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR are fast becoming my favourite coat brand, and their suede, leather and shearling pieces are top-tier.
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti have gone down the chocolate route with this trench, which is a fine choice for this time of year.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Premium Suede Trench Coat in Tan
ASOS DESIGN is a great option for those desiring a luxury look which is easier on the pocket. Their suede trench looks like it has been lifted from the runway.
Mint Velvet
Neutral Suede Trench Coat
Mint Velvet's autumn collection is full of perfect pieces, this trench being just one of them. Team with white jeans and a cream knit for a Rosie Huntington-Whiteley vibe.
De Savary
Brown Suede Trench Coat
De Savary is the London-based label to take note of now. Take a look at their new-in section, and you will be hard-pressed to find a favourite piece—all of their coats and jackets are beyond sleek and chic.
2. Croc-Effect Bags
Style notes: Handbags and accessories will always set the tone when it comes to the changing of the seasons, due to their ease of interchangeability. One texture I have seen a noticeable uptick in is croc-effect finishes, predominantly in handbags, and I have spotted this on both the runway and in street style snaps. To maximise on the trend, pick a bag in an oversized shape, preferably one that fits your laptop and numerous daytime essentials. This bag will work hard for you, as the high shine, luxe look and carry-all shape give a boundless busy, expensive energy.
COS
Folio Oversized Bag
I saw this bag on every stylish person attending COS' NYFW show, and so I too want a slice of the action.
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag
I love the classic feel to a doctor-style bag. TOTEME keep this one sleek and chic in a deep burgundy shade.
RADLEY
The Chancery Leather Medium Flapover Shoulder Bag
I keep thinking about how gorgeous this Radley bag is! It has plenty of compartments and pockets for ample, easy storage.
Demellier
The New York | Black Croc Effect
Demellier's best-selling New York bag has received the autumn update in a polished black croc finish.
DUNE
Leather Metal Trim Tote Bag
I love the rich mix of leather and suede finishes to this choc-brown DUNE bag. The price isn't bad either.
3. Checked Shirts
Style notes: Ok, plaid, checked and gingham are nothing new, but there's just something about the chillier months that begs for something that gives a blanket-like feel. Right now, style-conscious dressers are switching things up and tying shirts around their waist. I love this hack for its distinct 90s feel, serving grunge but in a grown-up fashion. Team with jeans and your favourite oversized jacket for a triple whammy—flannel, denim and leather is the ultimate autumnal combination. Facts!
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
This COS number will no doubt sell out by the end of the month. It's a modern classic.
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Western Checked Shirt
This M&S Collection shirt gives cowboy-chic. The red tone is bang on for adding a dose of cool colour to your look.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, Navy Blue Check
With Nothing Underneath shirts are elite. This shirt is new-in and the perfect heritage check, if you ask me.
RAILS
Hunter Shirt - Harbor White
This shirt from Rails comes in the softest blue shade, and will team perfectly with winter white denim.
Free People
We the Free Ashley Plaid Shirt
I'm sizing up in this Free People beauty, to allow for roomy styling and a bit of rolled-up sleeve action.
4. Funnel Neck Jackets
Style notes: Last autumn belonged to the scarf-detail jacket. This year, make way for the funnel-neck style, which is bubbling up in trench, twill, bomber and leather variations. Creamy white, olive green and classic car-coat beige are the tones that people with good taste are opting for, which offer a fresh lens on autumn shades. To complement this, team with dark tailored trousers, white denim and office-friendly grey pencil skirts, for considered and thoughtful styling. Skip the scarf and amp up other accessories, such as jewellery, sunglasses and a mega belt instead.
ASOS DESIGN
Cropped Funnel Neck Trench Coat
This ASOS Design cropped trench offer endless styling opportunities. It's also super practical for city slickers.
Aeron
Leather-Trim Coral Trench Jacket
The technical fabric of this Aeron jacket gives it a crisp, paper-like quality, meaning it is feather-weight, and perfect for layering. The leather detail takes it up a notch.
& Other Stories
A-Line Funnel-Neck Jacket
I love the parka-quality to this & Other Stories jacket. Spot on for rainy days and weekends out of the city.
Róhe
Leather Bomber Jacket
Róhe do minimalism like no other. This chalk-toned leather bomber is fresh for fall, and will take you into next spring in style.
St. Agni
Flight Jacket - Black Olive
This St. Agni beauty is begging to be worn with blue jeans and a heeled boot.
5. Triangle Scarves
Style notes: Printed headscarves, bandanas and neckerchiefs dominated street style looks the world over this summer, worn on the head, neck, waist and as a bag charm. Now, with the upcoming cooler months, those in the know are swapping their satin, silk and cotton scarves for wool, cashmere and merino fabrications, which adds a little styling flair to a simple 'fit, a dash of colour if you need it, and undoubtedly keeps your neck warm. I'm beginning to see this style take shape in triangle form, which can be draped over the shoulders, or over the head and tied under your chin for a granny-chic feel.
M&S Collection
Knitted Textured Triangle Scarf With Wool
This brushed wool-blend scarf from M&S Collection will adorn your coat, blazer or knit beautifully.
TBCo
Merino Wool Triangle Scarf in Burgundy
TBCo are hot on the triangle scarf trend. This burgundy colour gives a wealth-whispering quality to your look.
REJINAPYO
Triangle Scarf Alpaca Blend Navy
One for the fans of navy! This REJINAPYO beauty is made in a responsibly sourced alpaca wool blend.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino Bandana
A great option for the minimalists. This Rise & Fall merino bandana will cloak you all winter long.
Kiltane
Knitted Cashmere Neck Tie
Hand crafted from 100% cashmere, keeping you warm and not at all itchy. Thank you, Kiltane!
