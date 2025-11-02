Zara is a go-to retailer for the editors here at Who What Wear to source everything from elevated wardrobe basics to trendy seasonal staples. You may recall this edit on fashionable fall items or this roundup on five-star Zara finds. Given the forward appeal of the new collections—including the latest fall and winter drops—the key pieces often sell out quickly or have limited sizes left after a short period of time. Below, I curated a list of the freshest pieces that I think are the strongest and will likely sell out. It's honestly kind of laughable to think that the items in question will even be in stock by the end of the month, ahem, November 30.
Keep scrolling to start your holiday shopping early or discover special gems for your closet with 30 fashionable Zara pieces, including gorgeous outerwear silhouettes, stunning sweater options, cool tailoring pieces, and more.
ZARA
ZW Collection Fleece Bomber Jacket
I so want this statement bomber jacket.
ZARA
100% Wool Oversized Sweater
One of those sweaters you'll just want to live in.
ZARA
Cardigan With Floral Buttons
Wait until you see the buttons.
ZARA
Leather Loafers With High Vamp
These loafers look very expensive.
ZARA
Soft High-Neck Belted Coat
It's all about the high-neck coat in 2025.
ZARA
Lace Satin Effect Skirt
Style this skirt with everything from a sweater to a button-up shirt.
ZARA
Plaid Wool Pants ZW Collection
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
This jacket will elevate any outfit.
ZARA
Trench Midi Skirt ZW Collection
ZARA
ZW Collection Faux Shearling Double-Faced Jacket
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
This scarf detail is very pretty.
ZARA
ZW Collection Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
I'm very into corduroy pants this season.
ZARA
Embossed Penny Loafers
ZARA
Reversible Faux Fur Double-Faced Coat
ZARA
Double-Breasted Cropped Pinstripe Blazer
Cropped blazers are cropping up more and more.
ZARA
Reversible Double Faced Faux Leather Jacket
Another cool reversible jacket.
You'll get a lot of wear out of these leggings.
ZARA
Reversible Faux Fur Double-Faced Coat
ZARA
100% Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Poplin Shirt With Contrast Buttons
Can't go wrong with a cable-knit sweater.
ZARA
ZW Collection High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Water Repellent Windproof Short Hoodie Anorak
ZARA
Striped Knit Polo Sweater
And one more fun sweater to round out the list.