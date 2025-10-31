You're 100% a Fashion Person If You Wear Color In The Winter Like *This*

In New York City, the unofficial uniform of fall and winter has long been sleek all-black outfits. But recently, fashion It girls are rewriting the rules by adding a tasteful splash of color to their looks, through the same accessory: a colorful scarf. Whether solid or patterned, this winter staple seamlessly complements classic black coats and pants, proving that even the most chic minimalist dressers—like The Row lovers—can incorporate color.
This fresh approach to cold-weather style hasn't gone unnoticed—insiders like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence have been embracing the trend. This week, while hanging out with Hailey Bieber in NYC, Jenner was seen in a short black wool coat, dark-wash straight-leg jeans, a cloche hat, and her go-to The Row Stella Ballet Flats—a typical fall outfit for her. Unexpectedly, she finished her look with a chunky (and very long) cobalt blue scarf, wrapped once around her neck and casually draped to the side. Similarly, J.Law in NYC was spotted wearing a long black wool coat paired with red sweatpants, Nike sneakers, a beige cloche hat, and a suede shoulder bag. Her scarf? A stripe red style she wrapped completely around her neck and tucked into her jacket.
While you might say that the polished and elevated look of both outfits is due to the designer pieces they wore, the truth is that it's because they blended the colors in their outfits seamlessly. For example, Jenner's blue scarf complements her jeans, while Lawrence's red scarf matches her sweatpants. Instead of wearing a head-to-toe black outfit and adding a colorful scarf (which can look too contrasted and stark), choose a scarf that belongs to the same color family as another piece in your ensemble. All of that said, keep scrolling to discover some of the most elegant colored scarves available.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.