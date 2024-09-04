Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration is Full of Fall's Biggest Trends

By
published
in Features

Alexa Chung wears suede jacket, black bra, and suede skirt as part of Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

Alexa Chung is an It Girl— we don't have to tell you that much. The bonafide style icon and internet personality has been taking over our feeds (or, if you were an OG fan, our Tumblr dashboards) for over a decade at this point. So, naturally, when Madewell announced they were teaming up with Chung for a seasonally-appropriate collaboration, nostalgia was already a part of the conversation.

The first installment of the Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration, which launches today, feels like a product of a past, romanticized time. Mod details and 70s'-inspired suede silhouettes lay the groundwork for the 14-piece womenswear capsule. Inspired directly from Chung's personal ever-evolving style, long-line coats, classic denim silhouettes, and retro mini skirts all steal the show— especially the suede pieces that emphasize one of this season's biggest trends.

The latest launch between Chung and the American label comes 14 years after their first collaboration in 2010— another seasonally-apt, similarly coveted fall collection where Chung served as the brand's "original muse."

Photo of Alexa Chung for Madewell Collaboration campaign, wearing blue denim dress.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

"This is a very tranquil, quite plain, back-to-basics thing,” Chung told The New York Times regarding the launch. Unlike her previous self-titled brand, the pieces from the Madewell collaboration are far more approachable and versatile. “It’s far less personality than I had in my brand, which was quite wacky at times. This is sedate. A palate-cleanse situation.”

Although Chung has been on my personal Pinterest board since I first gained fashion consciousness as a quiet and shy middle schooler, what she represents has been plastered across social media for the last few months— of course, I'm talking about the rise of indie sleeze. While the Madewell collaboration doesn't quite hit those raunchy, cringe-worthy early 2000s moments, elements of suede and mod green make it more akin to the underground movement's cooler, wiser older sister. Mellow indie girl fall, perhaps? I, for one, am all for it.

Photo of Alexa Chung for Madewell Collaboration campaign, wearing blue jeans and brown suede coat.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

Photo of Alexa Chung for Madewell Collaboration campaign, wearing jeans, black bra, and button-down denim shirt.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

Below, shop the full range of the Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration, launching in stores and online today, September 4. Run, don't walk, to get these before they sell out— I have a sneaky suspicion they will soon.

Actress Kelly Rutherford wears Madewell x Alexa Chung brown suede coat and white mary janes while talking elevator selfie.

(Image credit: @kellyrutherford)

Kelly Rutherford wears the Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede. ($850)

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede

Stylish Christie Tyler wears Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration suede jacket, jeans, and brown loafers.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Christie Tyler wears the Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede. ($498)

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede

Shop more pieces from the Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration:

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Pleat-Pocket Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Pleat-Pocket Button-Up Shirt

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Western Shirt in Vintage Wash
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Western Shirt in Vintage Wash

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Suede Mini Skirt
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Suede Mini Skirt

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Workwear Jeans in True White
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Workwear Jeans in True White

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Oversized Denim Shirt in Dunklin Wash
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Oversized Denim Shirt in Dunklin Wash

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Tank Midi Dress in Pellson Wash
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Tank Midi Dress in Pellson Wash

Madewell, The Alexa Dream Jean in Outridge Wash
Madewell
The Alexa Dream Jean in Outridge Wash

Madewell, Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt in Croswell Wash
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt in Croswell Wash

Explore More:
Alexa Chung Madewell
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
