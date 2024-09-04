Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration is Full of Fall's Biggest Trends

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

Alexa Chung is an It Girl— we don't have to tell you that much. The bonafide style icon and internet personality has been taking over our feeds (or, if you were an OG fan, our Tumblr dashboards) for over a decade at this point. So, naturally, when Madewell announced they were teaming up with Chung for a seasonally-appropriate collaboration, nostalgia was already a part of the conversation.

The first installment of the Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration, which launches today, feels like a product of a past, romanticized time. Mod details and 70s'-inspired suede silhouettes lay the groundwork for the 14-piece womenswear capsule. Inspired directly from Chung's personal ever-evolving style, long-line coats, classic denim silhouettes, and retro mini skirts all steal the show— especially the suede pieces that emphasize one of this season's biggest trends.

The latest launch between Chung and the American label comes 14 years after their first collaboration in 2010— another seasonally-apt, similarly coveted fall collection where Chung served as the brand's "original muse."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

"This is a very tranquil, quite plain, back-to-basics thing,” Chung told The New York Times regarding the launch. Unlike her previous self-titled brand, the pieces from the Madewell collaboration are far more approachable and versatile. “It’s far less personality than I had in my brand, which was quite wacky at times. This is sedate. A palate-cleanse situation.”

Although Chung has been on my personal Pinterest board since I first gained fashion consciousness as a quiet and shy middle schooler, what she represents has been plastered across social media for the last few months— of course, I'm talking about the rise of indie sleeze. While the Madewell collaboration doesn't quite hit those raunchy, cringe-worthy early 2000s moments, elements of suede and mod green make it more akin to the underground movement's cooler, wiser older sister. Mellow indie girl fall, perhaps? I, for one, am all for it.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Madewell)

Below, shop the full range of the Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration, launching in stores and online today, September 4. Run, don't walk, to get these before they sell out— I have a sneaky suspicion they will soon.

Kelly Rutherford wears the Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede. ($850)

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede $850 SHOP NOW

Christie Tyler wears the Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede. ($498)

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede $498 SHOP NOW

Shop more pieces from the Madewell x Alexa Chung collaboration:

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Pleat-Pocket Button-Up Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Western Shirt in Vintage Wash $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Suede Mini Skirt $298 SHOP NOW

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Workwear Jeans in True White $168 SHOP NOW

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Oversized Denim Shirt in Dunklin Wash $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash SHOP NOW

Madewell Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Tank Midi Dress in Pellson Wash $178 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Alexa Dream Jean in Outridge Wash $168 SHOP NOW