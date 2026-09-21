If there’s one piece of clothing that’s worthy of being called a wardrobe staple, it’s a pair of wide-leg trousers. With a structured silhouette and tailored proportions, they do a lot of heavy lifting in making you appear more thoughtful and considered, especially when all you’ve done is throw on a pair of pants and slip into a top before heading out the door. Sure, maybe you’ve styled it up with some trending shoes and layered on pieces from your jewellery collection, but the point remains that this architectural silhouette puts in the hard graft to elevate whatever it’s styled with.
For years, black tailored trousers have remained the pinnacle of this category. The understated hue feels both contemporary and professional, making it suitable for so many settings, be it styled with a crisp shirtfor the office or a sumptuous knit for lazy weekend errands. It’s this inherent versatility that has made it a fundamental piece for so many tastemakers, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz. (And as someone who specialises in knowing what the best black tailored trousers are, I can say with authority that they all wear The Row’s Gala pant.)
However, it appears that fashion people are pledging their allegiance to a different shade this autumn, and it’s certainly piqued my interest. Over the weekend, supermodel and brand founder Elsa Hosk took to social media to share a series of photos during her time in New York. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing two of the season’s most defining trends: a checkered shirt and Jackie Kennedy-esque bug-eyed sunglasses.
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Rather than reaching for a darker pair of trousers to anchor the moody silhouette, however, she opted for a lighter beige colour. The brighter hue added a lifted effect to her ensemble, making it feel more sprightly and energetic, which is a pertinent reminder that we’ve just started the transition into cold-weather dressing and are not quite yet in the throes of it.
These trousers also offer a utilitarian element, given the colour is so synonymous with workwear. This latter point is something already explored by the upper echelons of fashion, too, with Matthieu Blazy marking his debut as creative director at Bottega Veneta with a series of tan chinos and intrecciato leather flannels. Of course, you might also recall the time Kendall Jenner hard-launched her quiet luxury era in a pair of beige trousers whilst out in New York City during the pandemic, proving the fact that fashion insiders have been repping this tone for a while.
So, whether you’re just getting on board or have loved the style for a while now, scroll through for the best beige trousers and checked shirts to shop right now.
Shop Elsa Hosk's Beige Trousers and Checked Shirt Outfit:
MATTEAU
Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
From the brand that brought your favourite Breton tops this summer.
Reformation
Mason Pant
A true modern day classic, the Reformation Mason pants are truly one of the hardest workers you could have in your wardrobe, whilst still looking especially chic.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
With Nothing Underneath offers some of the most impeccable tailoring at a more accessible price point.
Toteme
Draped Balloon Pants
Balloon trousers are one of the chicest silhouettes at the moment, spotted everywhere from Toteme to Róhe.
H&M
Tie-Neck Shirt
From beige trousers to white jeans, this top trend pairs well with everything.
COS
Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Trousers
Straight leg and clean cut, these trousers are effortless to style.
M&S
Checked Shirt
M&S has been delivering well-priced wardrobe essentials for over a century.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.