Just Saying, This Is the Only Fall Boot Color More Elegant Than Black, Burgundy, and Tan

Fall is here. You can feel it in the crisp air, the earthy scent of the leaves, the return of woody perfumes, and, naturally, pumpkin spice in almost every coffee shop. That can only mean one thing: it's time to stop thinking about your fall wardrobe and actually start shopping for it. Most importantly, it's time to focus on the shoes that will carry you through the season. Loafers are quintessential fall shoes, but I want to talk about boots—the color and silhouette you should prioritize. I don't make the rules, but Bella Hadid does, and this week she declared that chocolate-brown knee-high boots are a must in an It girl's fall 2026 rotation.
In true Hadid fashion, she was photographed in NYC wearing a chic outfit that has fashion people buzzing. While shopping in Tribeca, she wore a tan single-breasted, mid-length jacket over an orange quarter-sleeve minidress, paired with chocolate-brown knee-high boots. She accessorized with a red check-print headscarf, oversize sunglasses, and a large brown tote bag.
While the boots may have been chosen to complement the bag so the rest of the look would stand out, for me, it did quite the opposite. My eyes went straight to the shoes. There's something undeniably sleek about the pointed toe, stiletto heel, and close-to-the-leg fit—a combination that's timeless yet of-the-moment. But what really sold me was the simplicity around the top of the boot. Without any gold or silver hardware, the buckle details felt refined and subtly vintage, giving the boots a worn-in, old-school appeal without looking dated.
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Hadid has a knack for turning any fashion item into the next thing everyone wants to wear, and this look is no exception. Between the chocolate-brown color, sleek knee-high silhouette, and effortless styling, she's making a convincing case for the boot trend that will define fall 2026. That said, keep scrolling to shop the best chocolate-brown knee-high boots to get the Hadid-approved look.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.