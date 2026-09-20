While arriving in Spain for the San Sebastian International Film Festival last week, Watts was photographed wearing a black leather bomber jacket slung over one shoulder, relaxed-fitting bootcut jeans, and Adidas Samba sneakers, completed with a light blue sweater, silk Hermès scarf, and a slouchy Chanel flap bag. As you'll see, it's an elegant, low-key way to style sneakers that would work no matter what age group you fall into (and what type of sneakers you prefer). Keep scrolling to see the chic outfit on Watts for yourself and shop the three key pieces (sneakers included, of course.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.