Elegant It Girls Agree: These Pants With This Flat-Shoe Trend Define Cool in Fall 2026

As fall approaches, is there anything more intriguing than the subject of which shoe trends to wear with which pants? Well, yes, probably so, but there’s no denying that fall trends are quite intriguing. And if it’s classic, elegant trends you gravitate toward, you’re in luck, as Elle Fanning just wore a pant-and-shoe combination that’s as elegant as it gets, and it includes two specific fall trends: baggy chinos (especially dark beige chinos, like Fanning's) and soft loafers. (Fanning's are The Row, but tons of brands are in on the trend.)
Neither of these trends feels necessarily "trendy", per se, but that’s the thing about fashion today: Oftentimes the most relevant items to wear are basically, well, basics. Fanning completed her look with a third low-key basic: an oversized button-down shirt. She looked every bit the cool girl who dresses in relaxed, polished looks.
Keep scrolling to see Fanning's elegant outfit for yourself and to shop baggy dark beige chinos and soft loafers to pair this fall.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.