Boring T-Shirts, Be Gone! This Elegant Blouse Trend Looks So Much Chicer With Jeans

As much as I appreciate the throw-on ease of a dress, I’m a jeans-and-top kind of person through and through. It’s the pairing I reach for day after day—it's comfortable, versatile and it feels like “me”. Usually, that means a classic jeans-and-T-shirt combo. But now that the temperatures are dropping and the evenings are drawing in, I’ve been searching for something a little more elevated—an alternative for those moments when my trusty white tees start to feel a touch too basic.
Drawing my attention to a burgeoning blouse trend, I spotted Lila Moss out this week swapping simple tees for an ultra-elegant balloon blouse.
With its lustrous satin finish and voluminous silhouette, Lila's balloon blouse offered a high-coverage finish with the right amount of drama. Billowing sleeves tapered gracefully at the wrist, creating that signature rounded “balloon” effect that can make a big impact on an otherwise parred back outfit.
While Lila styled hers with a black miniskirt and pumps for an evening out, this trend is just as effective dressed down. I’m already imagining it tucked into a pair of relaxed jeans, or paired with tailored trousers and heels for evening sophistication.
Rendered in a satin finish like Lila's these blouses have a naturally elevated finish that makes them perfect for evening styling, while when found in lighter cottons or chiffons, they feel fresher and more apt for day-to-day use.
A refreshing step up from basic tees—and arguably just as versatile—keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best balloon blouses to wear with jeans, skirts and trousers right now.
Shop Balloon Blouses:
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Satin Blouse
Honestly, I'd readily believe you if you told me this was designer.
& Other Stories
Drape Detail Blouse
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Flowing Balloon Blouse
Style this with jeans or pair it with a black miniskirt to channel Lila's look.
Hush
Satin Bubble Hem Top
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
COS
Sheer Balloon-Sleeve Blouse
While I love this in the pale blue shade, it also comes in an elegant burgundy.
Wiggy Kit
The Tito Top
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Sézane
Apoline Blouse
The voluminous sleeves and high neck detailing will add an element of drama to your daily styling.
Joseph
Cave High-Neck Satin Blouse
Pair this with a pencil skirt are style it throughout party season.
Ba&Sh
Shamy High Neck Blouse
This looks super chic layered with plenty of necklaces, but also holds up sans accessories.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.