Boring T-Shirts, Be Gone! This Elegant Blouse Trend Looks So Much Chicer With Jeans

If you're feeling a little bored of your simple white t-shirts, discover my edit of the best balloon blouses to update your collection with here.

Lila Moss walks a red carpet wearing a black satin balloon blouse with a black miniskirt and black pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As much as I appreciate the throw-on ease of a dress, I’m a jeans-and-top kind of person through and through. It’s the pairing I reach for day after day—it's comfortable, versatile and it feels like “me”. Usually, that means a classic jeans-and-T-shirt combo. But now that the temperatures are dropping and the evenings are drawing in, I’ve been searching for something a little more elevated—an alternative for those moments when my trusty white tees start to feel a touch too basic.

Drawing my attention to a burgeoning blouse trend, I spotted Lila Moss out this week swapping simple tees for an ultra-elegant balloon blouse.

With its lustrous satin finish and voluminous silhouette, Lila's balloon blouse offered a high-coverage finish with the right amount of drama. Billowing sleeves tapered gracefully at the wrist, creating that signature rounded “balloon” effect that can make a big impact on an otherwise parred back outfit.

Lila Moss walks a red carpet wearing a black satin balloon blouse with a black miniskirt and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Lila styled hers with a black miniskirt and pumps for an evening out, this trend is just as effective dressed down. I’m already imagining it tucked into a pair of relaxed jeans, or paired with tailored trousers and heels for evening sophistication.

Influencer @alllisonho stands on a grassy field wearing a white balloon blouse with a cross-body bag and dark wash jeans.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Rendered in a satin finish like Lila's these blouses have a naturally elevated finish that makes them perfect for evening styling, while when found in lighter cottons or chiffons, they feel fresher and more apt for day-to-day use.

A refreshing step up from basic tees—and arguably just as versatile—keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best balloon blouses to wear with jeans, skirts and trousers right now.

