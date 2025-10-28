Instead of Black and Gray Coats, Try This Anna Wintour–Approved Color Trend Instead

While black and gray coats will always be wardrobe staples, a new season is the perfect time to experiment with an unexpected shade. Vogue's Anna Wintour, for instance, was recently spotted in a sleek, cream-colored wool overcoat from Jil Sander. This soft, neutral hue is a luxurious departure from a typical dark, monochrome winter palette, offering an understated yet elegant flash of color that is as universally flattering as it is versatile.

The beauty of a coat in this hue lies in its exceptional versatility. A cream overcoat pairs beautifully with a simple all-black outfit. It also works seamlessly with complementary tones like camel, navy blue, or deep forest green. To embrace this trend, consider a structured trench or a sleek wool overcoat in an off-white or cream hue to polish any look. Whether you opt for a classic, tailored piece like Wintour's or a softer fabric, the key is to let the coat be the star. Keep scrolling to shop our top cream-colored coats, including Wintour's gorgeous Jil Sander design. And don't forget the sunglasses!

