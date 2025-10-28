Instead of Black and Gray Coats, Try This Anna Wintour–Approved Color Trend Instead

While black and gray coats will always be wardrobe staples, a new season is the perfect time to experiment with an unexpected shade. Vogue's Anna Wintour, for instance, was recently spotted in a sleek, cream-colored wool overcoat from Jil Sander. This soft, neutral hue is a luxurious departure from a typical dark, monochrome winter palette, offering an understated yet elegant flash of color that is as universally flattering as it is versatile.
The beauty of a coat in this hue lies in its exceptional versatility. A cream overcoat pairs beautifully with a simple all-black outfit. It also works seamlessly with complementary tones like camel, navy blue, or deep forest green. To embrace this trend, consider a structured trench or a sleek wool overcoat in an off-white or cream hue to polish any look. Whether you opt for a classic, tailored piece like Wintour's or a softer fabric, the key is to let the coat be the star. Keep scrolling to shop our top cream-colored coats, including Wintour's gorgeous Jil Sander design. And don't forget the sunglasses!
On Anna Wintour: Jil Sander coat
Shop Cream-Colored Coats
JIL SANDER
Wool-Felt Coat
This is Anna Wintour's exact coat.
Sézane
James Coat
C'est chic.
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Double Breasted Wool Blend Reefer Coat
This Ralph Lauren design is timeless.
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Belted Wool Blend Wrap Coat
This belted version works too.
Reformation
Asher Coat
Yes, it comes with the detachable scarf.
All the Ways
Scarlett Coat
Black buttons stand out.
J.Crew
Chiara Topcoat in Italian Double Face
J.Crew coats are always a good buy.
Donna Karan New York
Belted Wool Blend Coat
Note the gold belt loops.
Quince
100% Merino Wool Shawl Collar Long Coat in Heather Bone
Basic, but not at all boring.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Borneo Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.