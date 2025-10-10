Kate Moss Wore the #1 Shoe Trend That Makes All-Black Outfits Look Fashiony

Kate Moss is the ultimate style muse, and her latest look proves this point. Spotted in an impossibly chic black suede coat in Paris, the mega model grounded the luxurious texture with a simple, brilliant touch: leopard-print flats.
This outfit is a masterclass in the "less is more" fashion philosophy I subscribe to—it’s all about the sophisticated juxtaposition. A pair of leopard shoes adds a low-commitment, high-impact dose of personality to an all-black look, instantly elevating it from simple to sensational.
If you ask me, leopard print has fully shed its “trend” status and should be treated like a neutral. Seriously. The mix of tan, black, and brown in the print makes it as versatile as denim, black leather, or khaki, but with way more oomph. You can throw leopard flats on with structured tailoring (think cropped black trousers and a blazer), with your most comfortable jeans and a chunky knit, or even with a slinky slip skirt.
As a bonus, leopard shoes are everywhere right now. Whether you’re a purist who wants classic ballet flats, a fashion girl eyeing chic Mary Janes, or someone who loves the chunky edge of lug-sole loafers, there is a spotted shoe with your name on it. Keep scrolling to shop a variety of leopard-print shoes that will define cool-girl style all season long. You can thank Kate later.
