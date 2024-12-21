Mesh flats have had a good run, but their 2025 replacement has officially arrived. Daisy Edgar-Jones was just photographed in London wearing new Gucci flats that I predict will become fashion's next viral designer shoe obsession. Her Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats ($1090) from Sabato de Sarno's Cruise 2025 collection feature a square toe, three straps, and the house's signature horsebit hardware. They're undoubtedly a hefty investment, but they're a wise choice if you're ready to treat yourself to an end-of-year splurge.

With her Gucci Belted Leather-Trimmed Wool Jacket ($3800) and Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag ($3300), Daisy made her basic straight-leg jeans look exceptionally polished. Even if you're not ready to buy her exact shoes, take solace in the fact that ballet flats will not be going anywhere in 2025. Scroll down to see Daisy Edgar-Jones's newest outfit and shop the exact items she's wearing.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats ($1090), Belted Leather-Trimmed Wool Jacket ($3800) and Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag ($3300)

Shop Daisy Edgar-Jones's Exact Pieces

Gucci Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats $1090 SHOP NOW I predict Daisy's shoes will go viral in 2025.

GUCCI Belted Leather-Trimmed Wool Jacket $3800 SHOP NOW This Gucci jacket is goals.

Gucci Gucci Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag $3300 SHOP NOW I adore this burgundy color.

Shop More Ballet Flats

GUCCI Horsebit-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats $1090 SHOP NOW Daisy's shoes also come in this trendy burgundy hue.

THE ROW Hereditas Grosgrain-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats $1200 SHOP NOW These flats by The Row are my dream shoes.

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats $345 SHOP NOW Classic.