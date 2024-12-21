Goodbye, Mesh Flats—Daisy Edgar-Jones Found Their 2025 Replacement
Mesh flats have had a good run, but their 2025 replacement has officially arrived. Daisy Edgar-Jones was just photographed in London wearing new Gucci flats that I predict will become fashion's next viral designer shoe obsession. Her Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats ($1090) from Sabato de Sarno's Cruise 2025 collection feature a square toe, three straps, and the house's signature horsebit hardware. They're undoubtedly a hefty investment, but they're a wise choice if you're ready to treat yourself to an end-of-year splurge.
With her Gucci Belted Leather-Trimmed Wool Jacket ($3800) and Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag ($3300), Daisy made her basic straight-leg jeans look exceptionally polished. Even if you're not ready to buy her exact shoes, take solace in the fact that ballet flats will not be going anywhere in 2025. Scroll down to see Daisy Edgar-Jones's newest outfit and shop the exact items she's wearing.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats ($1090), Belted Leather-Trimmed Wool Jacket ($3800) and Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag ($3300)
Daisy's shoes also come in this trendy burgundy hue.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.