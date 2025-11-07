These Vintage-Inspired Bags Are Becoming an IYKYK Item Amongst Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles and All of TikTok

Ten months ago, Kendall Jenner did an updated Architectural Digest tour of her home in Los Angeles to show how she decorated for the holidays. She also showed the updates that she had made in the four years since she did her initial walk-through for the home décor publication.
The change that immediately stood out to me was her upgrade from a simple cloud couch, which even she said "everyone has," to an entirely custom Bode couch in her entertainment room. The corn-colored corduroy statement piece features hand-drawn illustrations that depict important moments, memories, people, pets, and items from her life. It is the best piece of furniture that I've ever seen.
While owning a custom Bode couch is out of the question for me, there is still a handful of items the brand sells that incorporate that same style of illustration.
The technique itself is inspired by an early 20th century collegiate tradition where senior students would illustrate their corduroy trousers with motifs that meant something to them. Bode offers custom cord pillows, chore jackets, and totes that you can have decorated in this style. The latter is having a moment on TikTok, which is likely being fueled by eagle-eyed fashion fans who also have become obsessed with Jenner's couch and want something similar in their life. (Perhaps they're familiar with Harry Styles's custom Bode cord pants or Jeff Goldblum's custom Bode chore jacket.)
If you look up the bag on TikTok—or even just Bode in general—you'll see a handful of proud customers showing off their custom Bode bags. They take between 10 to 12 weeks to complete after you fill out a questionnaire that helps the artists decide how they'll adorn the piece. What makes the item so special is that, unlike other designer and luxury statement bags, it's one of a kind. In an era when rare vintage and archival designer pieces feel more like status symbols than luxury It items everyone already owns, the appeal feels uniquely aligned with everyone's desire to own something that perfect encapsulates their personal style over anything else.
Obsessing over this couch and subsequently Bode's cord pillows and chore jackets and totes has also made me realize that all of Bode's bags are uniquely special and obsession-worthy. Sure, not all of them allow me to have a hand-drawn illustration of my dog or the street sign from my first apartment on them, but they do give me that same kind of rush only vintage bags do.
Right now, there's the Bode Capri Bag, which features a beaded canvas exterior with satin lining and a kiss-lock closure. It's embroidered with equestrian motifs and some funky florals. If I had come across it at a flea market abroad, I'd probably fall to my knees with delight. The Beaded Bracken Frame Bag has a similar kiss-lock motif, which we've seen on the runway at Coach. The Phantasm Fringe Bag is also a delightful way to get in on the fringe trend in the most retro and unexpected way possible. The fringe hem falls from the bag and dances with every step you take.
For something even closer to the custom cord tote, there's the Trefoil Tote Bag with brown suede and black leather detailing. For something more colorful and similar to a market bag you can easily take with you to the farmers market, there's the Parakeet Stripe Tote Bag. Essentially, you can't go wrong. Dare I even say all of these just might be better than the couch?