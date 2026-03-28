I Was Hesitant About Wearing Jeans to the Airport, Until These 3 Celeb Denim Looks Changed My Mind

Aside from shopping, travelling is my absolute favourite thing. A last-minute flight—to somewhere hot, ideally—is my love language, and I enjoy every part of the journey—from the airport drink, to the plane food (yep, I actually like it) to sitting mid-flight chilling and watching a movie knowing that my phone is on DND. And when it comes to what to wear, I'm usually a sweatpants and hoodie kind of girl for ultimate comfort. That is, until I saw Margot Robbie's jeans and white T-shirt look that made me realise denim is the perfect cross between not looking too casual, in joggers, and not being too smart, in tailored trousers.
It's the holy grail of airport dressing, and I feel like I've been missing out all these years. But there are some silhouettes that are more appealing than others, though, I'm definitely not about to embrace the skinny jean revival for the long haul. Margot's low-rise baggy pair still leans into that slouchy loose-fit joggers vibe, Hailey Bieber has shown how wide-leg style can take sweaters away from loungewear territory and Amal Clooney has proven how an upgrade-worthy look can be achieved with flared jeans.
Read on to discover the three jeans styles celebrities are flying in for 2026.
The Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing to the Airport:
1. Low-Rise Baggy
Style Notes:Margot Robbie's airport looks have been getting a lot of love recently (the black long sleeve top and longline shorts is the spring formula to copy) and I also love this simple—yet so sleek—pairing. The baggy jeans worn low on the hip with a classic white T-shirt duo is elevated with chic accessories. Proof a timeless look never fails, I'll be recreating this on my next trip.
Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans:
Free People
We the Free Truro Baggy Puddle Jeans
Roll these up like Margot, or embrace the puddle hem.
Levi's
Superlow Loose Jeans in Bleach Wash
No need to size up with this 'superlow' style.
Good American
Good Standard Baggy Denim-Blend Jeans
These already have the Margot-approved turn-up.
2. Wide-Leg Indigo
Style Notes: Sure, Hailey Bieber could have opted for full comfy vibes and worn her logo sweater with joggers, but the baggy wide-leg jeans feel slightly more considered. And while you can of course choose any denim wash, there's something about rich indigo that feels more expensive. The baggy leg will still be easy to sit in, too, and you could always size up for an even looser fit.
Shop Baggy Indigo Jeans:
M&S
The Wide-Leg Jeans
I always love that M&S jeans come in five different lengths—extra short, short, regular, long and extra long.
Topshop
Cinch Low Rise Relaxed Jean in Raw Indigo
We all love Toppers jeans and this pair comes in 17 washes.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
I have these and can confirm they fit like a dream.
3. High-Waisted Flares
Style Notes: If you're looking for the type of outfit that'll secure an instant upgrade, this is it. Proving that jeans can look super polished, Amal Clooney's sleek high-waisted flared pair is the base to her 'I fly first class' look. It's all about that long length—steer away from any kick flares—that gives these jeans their put together feel. I would wear them with heels for the lounge and pack a pair of pumps for in-flight mode.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.