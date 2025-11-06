21 Autumnal Gap and Old Navy Pieces That Look Like They Belong on a New England Leaf-Peeping Trip

I love nothing more than dressing for a theme. Give me an aesthetic to align my wardrobe with, and I'm a happy camper (unless you're actually taking me camping because that's not my vibe). When the calendar flips to November and the leaves start to crisp and curl, I instantly want to dress like I live in a Nancy Meyers version of New England. Think cozy knits, perfectly worn denim, and layers that look like they were made for apple picking, leaf peeping, and bookstore browsing.
That's exactly the energy behind my shopping selections for this story. From Fair Isle sweaters and barn jackets to clogs and corduroy pants, these Gap and Old Navy items channel peak fall nostalgia without veering into costume territory. Whether you're actually headed to Vermont or just craving that cinnamon-scented aesthetic, these pieces will get you there—no plane ticket (or tent) required.
Old Navy
Water-Resistant Long Barn Coat
This sale price is too good to pass up.
Old Navy
SoSoft Cropped Mock-Neck Cable Sweater
It's giving When Harry Met Sally.
Gap
Waxed Canvas Barn Jacket
It's not fall without a barn jacket.
Old Navy
SoSoft Mock-Neck Fair Isle Sweater
You'll be the chicest person at the ski lodge in this cute sweater.
Gap
100% Cotton Oversized Sweater
I own this 100% cotton sweater in two different colors, and I can't recommend it enough.
Gap
High Rise Stride Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
These leopard pants are so fun.
Old Navy
Fair Isle Crew Socks
Wear these with your favorite loafers.
Old Navy
Canvas Barn Jacket
This contrasting collar is such a chic touch.
Clogs are cozy and chic—the perfect combination.
Old Navy
SoSoft Cropped Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater
Fair Isle sweaters will never go out of style.
Gap
365 High Rise Brushed Twill Pleated Trousers
These trousers are so posh.
This $31 price tag is hard to beat.
Old Navy x Anna Sui
Tiered Midi Skirt
Old Navy
Cinched-Waist Twill Utility Jacket
This jacket is as practical as it is stylish.
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans
These jeans have such good reviews.
Old Navy
Low-Heel Booties
The kind of shoes you can wear with anything and everything.
Old Navy x Anna Sui
Vegan Leather Coat
This collab was a match made in fashion heaven.
Gap
Oversized Wool-Blend Blazer
Gap
Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
A great foundational piece for layering.