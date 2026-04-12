A Seasoned Fashion Editor Walks into H&M—These are the Exact Pieces She's Leaving With

Who What Wear editors know how to shop the high street. Keep scrolling to see the pieces we're really buying from H&M this spring.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
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H&amp;M spring editors wishlist
(Image credit: H&M)
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As a fashion editor with a mild shopping addiction, I'm constantly drafting wish lists. Be it cult-spring buys primed to freshen my rotation, low-key luxury finds that have captured my heart, and of course, the best of the high-street (you know, those expensive-looking finds that you can miss in seconds, never to be restocked). This season, the latter list has been particularly extensive. From sleek stovepipe jeans, trending tassel accessories, and some of the best blouses I’ve seen in seasons, so many high-street stores are filled with pieces poised to elevate my seasonal wardrobe, and this week, H&M has been top of the list.

editor H&amp;amp;M wish list spring

(Image credit: H&M)

With so many elevated offerings at affordable prices, H&M has quickly cemented itself as a seasonal favourite. From polished tops to fluid skirts, and some of the most luxe-looking dresses around, its shelves are stocked with chic pieces primed to take your outfit from simple to standout in seconds, without having to break the bank. At this point in the month, my wish list was nearing excessive, so I did what any reasonable editor would do and queried fashion's sharpest, most stylish minds to see what would make their edit.

Shopping editor Florrie Alexander is eyeing up the soft and sleek linen pieces, Fashion Editor Remy Farrell has her eyes on a sophisticated boat-neck long sleeve, and ever the edgy dresser, Deputy Editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans couldn’t get a fashion-forward red technical jacket out of her head. Oh, and if you're looking for denim, Senior Shopping Editor Marina Avraam is all in on the wide jean offering. As for me, well, it was a whimsical pink mini dress that topped my list. So, after collating our favourite finds, I’ve created a curated list of the pieces we're adding to our capsule wardrobes this spring. Scroll to discover what made the cut below.

1. Florrie Alexander

Florrie Alexander

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

2. Remy Farrell

Headshot of Remy Farell

(Image credit: @remyfarrall)

3. Marina Avram

Marina Avram

(Image credit: Marina)