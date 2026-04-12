A Seasoned Fashion Editor Walks into H&M—These are the Exact Pieces She's Leaving With

As a fashion editor with a mild shopping addiction, I'm constantly drafting wish lists. Be it cult-spring buys primed to freshen my rotation, low-key luxury finds that have captured my heart, and of course, the best of the high-street (you know, those expensive-looking finds that you can miss in seconds, never to be restocked). This season, the latter list has been particularly extensive. From sleek stovepipe jeans, trending tassel accessories, and some of the best blouses I’ve seen in seasons, so many high-street stores are filled with pieces poised to elevate my seasonal wardrobe, and this week, H&M has been top of the list.
With so many elevated offerings at affordable prices, H&M has quickly cemented itself as a seasonal favourite. From polished tops to fluid skirts, and some of the most luxe-looking dresses around, its shelves are stocked with chic pieces primed to take your outfit from simple to standout in seconds, without having to break the bank. At this point in the month, my wish list was nearing excessive, so I did what any reasonable editor would do and queried fashion's sharpest, most stylish minds to see what would make their edit.
Shopping editor Florrie Alexander is eyeing up the soft and sleek linen pieces, Fashion Editor Remy Farrell has her eyes on a sophisticated boat-neck long sleeve, and ever the edgy dresser, Deputy Editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans couldn’t get a fashion-forward red technical jacket out of her head. Oh, and if you're looking for denim, Senior Shopping Editor Marina Avraam is all in on the wide jean offering. As for me, well, it was a whimsical pink mini dress that topped my list. So, after collating our favourite finds, I’ve created a curated list of the pieces we're adding to our capsule wardrobes this spring. Scroll to discover what made the cut below.
1. Florrie Alexander
H&M
Denim Midi Dress
"I tried on this dress last week and can confirm it hugs you in all the right places thanks to the elasticated panel at the back. Simply throw on, slip on sandals and grab a basket bag for an instantly polished look."
H&M
Crochet-Look Blouse
"I'm trying to emulate the ease that French women consistently exude in spring, so I've searched for a pretty blouse to take my jeans and tailoring to all new heights. As always, H&M has nailed it with this sleek, lightweight style that is intricately crafted to give the illusion of a high-end buy without the price tag."
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
"The warm weather has arrived and whilst we may still see a few dips in temperature, the heat is on its way. In preparation, I've hunted down a pair of comfortable linen-blend trousers which will be a breezy saving grace on the hottest days."
2. Remy Farrell
H&M
Knitted Boat-Neck Top
"It might not look like much, but this black knit should be considered anything but basic. Everyone has a white t-shirt in their wardrobes, but a long sleeve is just as important, and a sheer knit ticks every box (especially in spring weather that cant make up its mind)."
H&M
Footbed Flip-Flops
"Now that I'm officially thought of as the office's resident sandal wearer (yes, that is all year round), its about time I added something new to my roster. I immediately stopped scrolling when I saw these leopard flip flops, they're exactly the kind of shoe I'd wear now with an oversized shirt and capri trousers and throughout summer with a little white dress."
H&M
Flared-Skirt Dress
"And speaking of white dresses, any style that you can throw on and go scores highly in my book, and this flared skirt dress will come in handy over the coming summer months. No fuss, no busy prints, just a well crafted dress with a simple silhouette that you can dress down with ballet flats or style up with a strappy heel and a big clutch."
3. Marina Avram
H&M
Tie-Detail Broderie Anglaise Jacket
"There’s something undeniably elegant about the simplicity of a white blouse, jeans and ballet flats. This broderie anglaise style, with its delicate detailing and tie-front finish, elevates the entire look, making it feel far more expensive than it is."
H&M
Oversized Jacket
"While the temperature is slowly climbing, this oversized funnel-neck jacket in a soft, napped finish is the perfect in-between layer for cooler evenings."