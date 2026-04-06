3 Minimalist Spring Trends French Women Are Wearing Now

From new-season flats to the chicest spring blouse, here are three minimalist trends French women are wearing now.

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Collage of French influencers wearing minimalist spring trends.
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
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As we settle into the new season, I've been closely monitoring the new season trends, poised to accept a few select styles into my own spring rotation. As somewhat of a mininalist—as I write this, I do so wearing head-to-toe black—I'm never drawn to anything too loud or flashy, and as such, I often look towards the French style set to offer up some inspiration. Veering more minimalist than many other style subsets, a scroll through my favourite French influencers' accounts always leaves me brimming with inspiration. Keeping an eye out especially for any spring trends that speak to my minimalist nature, I've tracked down three that I can see taking off soon.

Read on to discover the minimalist spring trends French women are wearing now.

Discover the Chic Minimalist Trends French Women are Wearing Now

1. Fringing

French influencer @annelauremais wears a fringed belt over a black dress.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Whilst fringing might not immediately read as minimalist, it’s all in the styling. The French approach keeps things subtle and refined, meaning that a touch of texture adds interest without relying on bold colour or statement silhouettes. It’s an easy way to elevate a simple outfit whilst keeping things uncomplicated.

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2. Short Sleeve Blouses

French influencer @sylviemus_ wears black short sleeve blouse with a cream slip skirt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Steering away from overly voluminous shapes and fussy detailing, the French fashion set is embracing the simplicity of the short-sleeve blouse this season. Light, breathable and polished, these pieces often feature delicate touches—broderie anglaise, subtle scalloping—that add just enough intrigue.

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3. Flat Mules

French influencer @vikilefevre wears flat blue with capri pants and a strapless top.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Navigating that in-between season can be tricky—too warm for boots, but not quite sandal weather. Sleek, understated and versatile, flat mules are the footwear choice French women are relying on right now. Easy to slip on and always chic, they pair well with everything from tailored trousers to slip dresses, making them a true everyday staple.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro