3 Minimalist Spring Trends French Women Are Wearing Now

As we settle into the new season, I've been closely monitoring the new season trends, poised to accept a few select styles into my own spring rotation. As somewhat of a mininalist—as I write this, I do so wearing head-to-toe black—I'm never drawn to anything too loud or flashy, and as such, I often look towards the French style set to offer up some inspiration. Veering more minimalist than many other style subsets, a scroll through my favourite French influencers' accounts always leaves me brimming with inspiration. Keeping an eye out especially for any spring trends that speak to my minimalist nature, I've tracked down three that I can see taking off soon.
Read on to discover the minimalist spring trends French women are wearing now.
Discover the Chic Minimalist Trends French Women are Wearing Now
1. Fringing
Style Notes: Whilst fringing might not immediately read as minimalist, it’s all in the styling. The French approach keeps things subtle and refined, meaning that a touch of texture adds interest without relying on bold colour or statement silhouettes. It’s an easy way to elevate a simple outfit whilst keeping things uncomplicated.
Shop Fringing:
Zara
Skirt-Style Rhinestone Belt
This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
H&M
Fringed One Shoulder Top
Style this with jeans to immediately elevate your denim.
H&M
Fringed Scarf
Sling this over your shoulders or tie it around your waist.
2. Short Sleeve Blouses
Style Notes: Steering away from overly voluminous shapes and fussy detailing, the French fashion set is embracing the simplicity of the short-sleeve blouse this season. Light, breathable and polished, these pieces often feature delicate touches—broderie anglaise, subtle scalloping—that add just enough intrigue.
Shop Short Sleeve Blouses:
H&M
Short Blouse
This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.
Rixo
Ellery Cotton Blouse
Style with a satin skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.
Gap
White Lace-Trim Peplum Top
I can't see this staying in stock for long.
3. Flat Mules
Style Notes: Navigating that in-between season can be tricky—too warm for boots, but not quite sandal weather. Sleek, understated and versatile, flat mules are the footwear choice French women are relying on right now. Easy to slip on and always chic, they pair well with everything from tailored trousers to slip dresses, making them a true everyday staple.
Shop Flat Mules:
Reformation
Priya Flat Mule
These also come in a rich khaki shade.
COS
Pony Hair-Effect Mules
Style with denim or pair with capris.
Marks & Spencer
Slip on Flat Square Toe Mules
This dark plum shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.