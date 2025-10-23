My Fellow Shopping Editor and I Both Agree—This Is the Chicest High-Street Coat Right Now

In the blink of an eye, winter has arrived, bringing with it a crisp chill that is making our capsule wardrobes work overtime. The occasional layering of autumn has now turned up a notch, with staying warm a key factor in our everyday dressing. My knitwear collection is prepared and ready for this shift in gears, and now I’m looking for an insulating coat to take on the heavy lifting. Bundling up for the drop in temperatures doesn’t have to come at the expense of our personal style, so I set about searching for a coat that matched my elegant aesthetic with a cosy composition to see me through the coldest months. Finally, I found the perfect style, and in sharing it with my colleagues, I found that this exact COS coat also features on their winter wish lists.
Classic, elegant and timeless, this coat has all the hallmarks of a COS creation. The look of the coat could easily pass for designer, with a considered soft composition and a slight elongation to the hemline that brings a contemporary edge to the silhouette. Creating expensive-looking pieces on the high street is what COS does best, from its knitwear designs to its highly acclaimed tailoring.
Offering both a wrap look and securing buttons, it's a piece that seamlessly blends practicality and style. When done up, there's a nod to the funnel-neck trend that has already taken over jacket and knitwear trends this season, and is now bringing a polished edge to coats. The soft, drop shoulders add an ease to the piece, which can instantly elevate casual everyday looks as well as dressier ensembles. Currently, the style is offered in three colourways, with the brown style selling out swiftly after its release, and the burgundy shade sure to follow. Right now, the classic black style is fully stocked, but I expect that this won't be the case for long. Keeping the cold at bay never looked so elegant.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat, and shop more wool coats for winter 2025.
Shop the COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
No matter the season, you'll always reach for this sleek coat.
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
Burgundy always brings an elevated touch to winter looks.
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
Sign up to get notified on restocks.
Shop More Wool Coats:
ZARA
Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection
The structured look of this coat adds to the polished appeal.
Whistles
Navy Long Wool Car Coat
Navy is just as classic as black.
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
Finally, this sleek coat has come back in stock.
MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Belt
The bold collar is so striking.
Another coat I've tried on and adore.
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Carrie Wool-Blend Trench Coat
Elevate your winter palette with this deep brown style.
Hush
Pure Wool Double Faced Funnel Neck Belted Coat
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
I can already tell this coat will move fast.
MANGO
Speckled Wool Overcoat
The speckled effect is so striking and yet so timeless.