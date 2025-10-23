My Fellow Shopping Editor and I Both Agree—This Is the Chicest High-Street Coat Right Now

If you're wondering how to bundle up this winter whilst still looking put-together, this COS coat is the answer.

Two women wears the COS wool coat
(Image credit: @florriealexander @marinaavraam)
In the blink of an eye, winter has arrived, bringing with it a crisp chill that is making our capsule wardrobes work overtime. The occasional layering of autumn has now turned up a notch, with staying warm a key factor in our everyday dressing. My knitwear collection is prepared and ready for this shift in gears, and now I’m looking for an insulating coat to take on the heavy lifting. Bundling up for the drop in temperatures doesn’t have to come at the expense of our personal style, so I set about searching for a coat that matched my elegant aesthetic with a cosy composition to see me through the coldest months. Finally, I found the perfect style, and in sharing it with my colleagues, I found that this exact COS coat also features on their winter wish lists.

Classic, elegant and timeless, this coat has all the hallmarks of a COS creation. The look of the coat could easily pass for designer, with a considered soft composition and a slight elongation to the hemline that brings a contemporary edge to the silhouette. Creating expensive-looking pieces on the high street is what COS does best, from its knitwear designs to its highly acclaimed tailoring.

Offering both a wrap look and securing buttons, it's a piece that seamlessly blends practicality and style. When done up, there's a nod to the funnel-neck trend that has already taken over jacket and knitwear trends this season, and is now bringing a polished edge to coats. The soft, drop shoulders add an ease to the piece, which can instantly elevate casual everyday looks as well as dressier ensembles. Currently, the style is offered in three colourways, with the brown style selling out swiftly after its release, and the burgundy shade sure to follow. Right now, the classic black style is fully stocked, but I expect that this won't be the case for long. Keeping the cold at bay never looked so elegant.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat, and shop more wool coats for winter 2025.

