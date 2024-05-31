Sorry, But the '90s Did Leopard Print Better—6 Looks Inspiring My 2024 Wardrobe

As leopard print makes its return to the fashion scene in 2024, I can't help but think of every it's appeared in. People may look at the kitschy print and think it was just a fad tied to the internet blip that was "mob wife aesthetic," but it's proven time and time again that it's here to stay. Upon my deep dive into the archives of Getty Images, I found the animal print in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and even in the early and mid '2000s. I first fell in love with the print by scrolling through Tumblr and hitting save on every Alexa Chung outfit that happened to pop on my screen. After looking back into the print's history, I think the '90s was the best time for it. The trend found fans in Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and fashion favorite Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. How can you not love that era?

Now that the revival is here, the market is filled with spotted skirts, coats, dresses, and even ballet flats. And while I'm interested in how people are styling them today, I can't stop looking back to the '90s for inspiration. After all, with the minimal approach to styling, you'll end up with a more timeless look rather than something you'll be tired of in a few months. Below, you'll find my favorite leopard-print moments of the '90s, from celebrities like Gwenyth Paltrow rocking casual looks on a red carpet to supermodels parading down a runway. If you're ready to make leopard print look effortless, keep scrolling.

Leopard Print in the '90s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Anniston was spotted wearing this leopard-print bag on multiple occasions. Her looks were always simple, so it was clear the bag was meant to be the point of interest. Plus, if you love something, please wear it to your heart's content. Outfit repeaters are welcomed here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't even need to know what Gwenyth Paltrow is wearing underneath the coat, because this outfit is perfection as-is. I've always bought solid-colored jackets and coats, but this proves that with a statement coat like this, you don't need much styling to look put together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't save that leopard-printed item for a special occasion, it'll end up collecting dust in your closet. Instead, take notes from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy who wore the print even on casual outings. Even with a simple formula like a turtleneck and jeans, you're left with flawless results.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it bad that I loved how celebrities used to dress casually to events? I love a couture moment, but you get more of a sense of their personal style here. I would never think to pair a leopard-print cardigan with shiny pants like this, but it looks great. And as many '90s outfits do, the look was finished off with patent black accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The set design! The floor-length coat! The hairstyle! Of course, '90s Givenchy would get it all so right. With a statement piece like this, a black minimal dress like above will look best.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I could copy and paste this entire Calvin Klein collection into my wardrobe, I would. Corporate gray contrasts so well with the loud print—something to take note of if you're also living the 9-to-5 life. Obviously, we can't wear a plunging CK dress to the office, so pairing spotted ballet flats or a belt with a pencil skirt would be the ideal way to go.

Shop Our Favorite Leopard-Print Items

Gianvitto Rossi Mary Ribbon 45 Leopard-Print Suede Mary Jane Pumps $895 SHOP NOW

Damson Madder Damson Madder Leopard Carpenter Cargo Pants $155 SHOP NOW

Zara Animal Print Dress Zw Collection $50 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $815 SHOP NOW

Lioness Carmela Jacket $99 SHOP NOW

Zara Animal Print Pants $40 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Wanda Pony Leopard Shoulder Bag $2400 $1440 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198 SHOP NOW

ZARA Printed Tulle Dress $46 SHOP NOW

Topshop Knot Detail Bikini Top $28 SHOP NOW

GANNI Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse $235 SHOP NOW

R13 Wide Leg Utility Pants $565 SHOP NOW

B-Low the Belt Milla Genuine Calf Hair Belt $164 SHOP NOW

Ganni Leopard Print Betzy Cropped Jeans $295 SHOP NOW

Musier Paris Leo Shirt $205 SHOP NOW

Mango Leopard Gathered Skirt $70 SHOP NOW

mango Animal-Print Fluid Dress $80 SHOP NOW

Alaia Le Papa Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Shoulder Bag $2790 SHOP NOW

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule $278 SHOP NOW