Sorry, But the '90s Did Leopard Print Better—6 Looks Inspiring My 2024 Wardrobe

By
published

As leopard print makes its return to the fashion scene in 2024, I can't help but think of every it's appeared in. People may look at the kitschy print and think it was just a fad tied to the internet blip that was "mob wife aesthetic," but it's proven time and time again that it's here to stay. Upon my deep dive into the archives of Getty Images, I found the animal print in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and even in the early and mid '2000s. I first fell in love with the print by scrolling through Tumblr and hitting save on every Alexa Chung outfit that happened to pop on my screen. After looking back into the print's history, I think the '90s was the best time for it. The trend found fans in Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and fashion favorite Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. How can you not love that era?

Now that the revival is here, the market is filled with spotted skirts, coats, dresses, and even ballet flats. And while I'm interested in how people are styling them today, I can't stop looking back to the '90s for inspiration. After all, with the minimal approach to styling, you'll end up with a more timeless look rather than something you'll be tired of in a few months. Below, you'll find my favorite leopard-print moments of the '90s, from celebrities like Gwenyth Paltrow rocking casual looks on a red carpet to supermodels parading down a runway. If you're ready to make leopard print look effortless, keep scrolling.

Leopard Print in the '90s

Jennifer Anniston wearing all black outfit and leopard bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Anniston was spotted wearing this leopard-print bag on multiple occasions. Her looks were always simple, so it was clear the bag was meant to be the point of interest. Plus, if you love something, please wear it to your heart's content. Outfit repeaters are welcomed here.

Gwenyth Paltrow wearing leopard coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't even need to know what Gwenyth Paltrow is wearing underneath the coat, because this outfit is perfection as-is. I've always bought solid-colored jackets and coats, but this proves that with a statement coat like this, you don't need much styling to look put together.

CBK on a walk wearing leopard-print coat and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't save that leopard-printed item for a special occasion, it'll end up collecting dust in your closet. Instead, take notes from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy who wore the print even on casual outings. Even with a simple formula like a turtleneck and jeans, you're left with flawless results.

Cameron Diaz in the '90s wearing leopard-print cardigan, brown pants, and leather loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it bad that I loved how celebrities used to dress casually to events? I love a couture moment, but you get more of a sense of their personal style here. I would never think to pair a leopard-print cardigan with shiny pants like this, but it looks great. And as many '90s outfits do, the look was finished off with patent black accessories.

runway model wearing leopard print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The set design! The floor-length coat! The hairstyle! Of course, '90s Givenchy would get it all so right. With a statement piece like this, a black minimal dress like above will look best.

Calvin Klein model wearing leopard coat with grey dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I could copy and paste this entire Calvin Klein collection into my wardrobe, I would. Corporate gray contrasts so well with the loud print—something to take note of if you're also living the 9-to-5 life. Obviously, we can't wear a plunging CK dress to the office, so pairing spotted ballet flats or a belt with a pencil skirt would be the ideal way to go.

Shop Our Favorite Leopard-Print Items

Mary Ribbon 45 Leopard-Print Suede Mary Jane Pumps
Gianvitto Rossi
Mary Ribbon 45 Leopard-Print Suede Mary Jane Pumps

Damson Madder Leopard Carpenter Cargo Pants
Damson Madder
Damson Madder Leopard Carpenter Cargo Pants

Animal Print Dress Zw Collection
Zara
Animal Print Dress Zw Collection

Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Carmela Jacket
Lioness
Carmela Jacket

Animal Print Pants
Zara
Animal Print Pants

Wanda Pony Leopard Shoulder Bag
Ferragamo
Wanda Pony Leopard Shoulder Bag

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Printed Tulle Dress
ZARA
Printed Tulle Dress

Knot Detail Bikini Top
Topshop
Knot Detail Bikini Top

Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse
GANNI
Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse

Classic Leopard
Classic Leopard

Wide Leg Utility Pants
R13
Wide Leg Utility Pants

Milla Genuine Calf Hair Belt
B-Low the Belt
Milla Genuine Calf Hair Belt

Leopard Print Betzy Cropped Jeans
Ganni
Leopard Print Betzy Cropped Jeans

Leo Shirt
Musier Paris
Leo Shirt

Leopard Gathered Skirt - Women
Mango
Leopard Gathered Skirt

Leopard-Print T-Shirt - Women
Mango
Leopard-Print T-Shirt

Animal-Print Fluid Dress - Women
mango
Animal-Print Fluid Dress

Le Papa Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaia
Le Papa Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Shoulder Bag

We the Free Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

Maxikleid Fauve
Musier Paris
Maxikleid Fauve

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
Latest