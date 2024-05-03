Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For

By Eliza Huber
published

Bella Hadid wearing a cropped black bomber and wire-rim sunglasses.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo/Getty Images via Gotham)

Bella Hadid is so back. This week alone, she's been spotted in four different but equally impressive 'fits, ranging from a spring 2004 Dior dress to a spring 2024 Gucci shorts suit, all of which she wore to do press for her just-launched fragrance line, 'Ôrəbella. For the launch, Hadid brought on stylist Molly Dickson, most known for her work with Sydney Sweeney, and the two have gotten straight to work, with look after look being as close to perfection as it gets. And while it's pretty much impossible to wear something more iconic than a Galliano original from the early aughts, there was another outfit of Hadid's this week that caught my attention even more.

After filming a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hadid was photographed wearing a look from Ferragamo's S/S 24 collection, designed by Maximilian Davis. The look featured a cropped black bomber jacket and a matching pair of fitted capri pants, akin to the popular 1950s silhouette pedal pushers. With the duo, she added curved-heel mules, also by Ferragamo, and a pair of wire-rim sunglasses.

Capris like Hadid's have been slowly but surely heating up in the fashion space after making a big splash across the spring runways, showing up at Tory Burch, Mirror Palais, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and more. And now that those collections are available to shop, the trend is garnering even more popularity despite its controversial reputation. With Hadid's stamp of approval, all doubts will surely fly out the window, setting us up for a summer of capri-pant dominance. Scroll down to see her look and shop the biggest pant trend of the season (yes, even bigger than baggy jeans).

On the runway:

A Ferragamo model wearing a black cropped jacket and cropped leggings on the runway.

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

On Bella Hadid:

Bella Hadid in NYC wearing a black cropped jacket and black capri leggings with tall mules.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo/​Getty Images via Gotham)

On Bella Hadid: Ferragamo Short Bomber ($2600), Slim Fit Five Pocket Trouser ($830), and Nymphe Leather Mules ($1090)

Short Bomber
FERRAGAMO
Short Bomber

Black cropped Ferragamo capri trousers
FERRAGAMO
Slim Fit Five Pocket Trouser

Nymphe Leather Mules
FERRAGAMO
Nymphe Leather Mules

Shop the capri pant trend:

Capri Leggings - Women
mango
Capri Leggings

Mango has so many options for capris right now, but these are my clear favorites.

The Rib Petal Pusher Trousers
DONNI
The Rib Petal Pusher Trousers

I just got a pair of these Donni pedal pushers, and let me tell you they are fantastic.

Capri Leggings
H&M
Capri Leggings

Get in on the capri pant trend for just $10.

Compact Rib Capris
3.1 Phillip Lim
Compact Rib Capris

For a pair of capris that'll last, try this Phillip Lim style.

AFRM Black Capri Pants
AFRM
Ettie Essential Pant

These are going to sell out—count on it.

Solow Capris
Sandy Liang
Solow Capris

The fold-over effect is so '00s.

Capri Leggings - Women
mango
Capri Leggings

Buy the matching cropped jacket to really copy Hadid's look.

Corsair Capri Pants
Musier Paris
Corsair Capri Pants

This denim version is French-girl approved.

Capri Pants
ZARA
Capri Pants

I love this slightly less-tight version.

Nanali Crop Pant
MAJORELLE
Nanali Crop Pant

If you already bought black pedal pushers, try this brown pair next.

Explore More:
Bella Hadid
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸