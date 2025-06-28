This Pant Style With Flip-Flops Creates the Chicest Combo We've Seen All Summer

It's official: Trousers and flip-flops are the unexpected style duo dominating every street style moment, mirror selfie, and vacation look this summer. What once felt like a styling contradiction is now the most relaxed and chic formula in our warm-weather wardrobe. Tailored pants meet the low-lift cool of rubber soles, and somehow, it just works. Think of it as the fashion person's answer to not trying too hard while still looking better than everyone else.

The key is contrast. Structured, pleated trousers in a summery fabric—linen, cotton, or anything breezy—paired with the most basic flip-flops creates an air of ultimate chicness. Bonus points if the flip-flops are barely there or elevated in some way (leather, tonal, or even metallic). The vibe? Effortless. Yes, you can still wear a tank top or oversize button-down up top and call it a look.

We're seeing the combo everywhere right now—from European women in slouchy low-rise trousers and minimal thong sandals to L.A. locals hitting the farmer's market in tailored black pants and classic Havaianas. There's something about this pairing that's both smart and lazy in the most stylish way possible. It gives downtown energy without the need for sneakers or heels, and suddenly, our formal pants feel wearable everywhere.

If you're looking for a way to summerify your favorite trousers, this is it. Ditch the loafers, leave the sandals at home, and grab your comfiest flip-flops. Whether you're heading to brunch, lounging on the beach, or just running errands, this combo proves that sometimes the coolest outfits are the ones you barely think about.

See and shop our favorite trousers-with-flip-flops outfits below.

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Get the look: fitted tank + trousers + red sweater + flip-flops

Lioness La Quinta Pants
Lioness
La Quinta Pants

Eva Flip Flops
COS
EVA Flip Flops

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Get the look: sleeveless sweater + trousers + flip-flops + tote bag

Aritzia, The Effortless Pants
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: cardigan + trousers + flip-flops + bandana

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

Slim Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Get the look: silky top + trousers + red flip-flops

St Agni 90s Split Leg Pants
St. Agni
'90s Split Leg Pants

Square Toe Lily Sandal
TKEES
Square Toe Lily Sandal

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Get the look: button-down shirt + tee + trousers + flip-flops

Zw Collection Flowy Pleated Pants
ZW Collection
Flowy Pleated Pants

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Get the look: strapless top + trousers + long necklace + flip-flops

Wide Leg Pants
ELOQUII
Wide Leg Pants

Eva Flip Flops
Gap
EVA Flip Flops

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Get the look: pastel button-down shirt + wide-leg trousers + flip-flops

Jila Pant
Camila Coelho
Jila Pants

Universal Thread™, Sherry Thong Flip Flops
Universal Thread
Sherry Thong Flip Flops

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: trench coat + trousers + oversize tote + flip-flops

Posse Louis Trousers
Posse
Louis Trousers

Seasalt Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Seasalt Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Get the look: oversize white T-shirt + trousers + studded belt + flip-flops

Straight Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Straight Linen-Blend Trousers

Leather Platform Wedge Flip Flop
MANGO
Leather Platform Wedge Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Get the look: crop top + trousers + flip-flops

Twp New Didi Pants
TWP
New Didi Pants

Kimba Flip Flop
Tony Bianco
Kimba Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Get the look: plaid button-down shirt + white T-shirt + trousers + flip-flops

Tori Front Pleat Wide Leg Pants
City Chic
Tori Front Pleat Wide Leg Pants

The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flop
TKEES
The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Get the look: lightweight black jacket + black tank + trousers + red belt + flip-flops

Fluid Bias Pant
Vince
Fluid Bias Pants

Buckle Flip Flop
MANGO
Buckle Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Get the look: blazer + button-down shirt + silk trousers + flip-flops

Favorite Daughter the Favorite Pants Petite
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pants

Beach Day Jelly Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach Day Jelly Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Get the look: fitted T-shirt + trousers + cool belt + flip-flops

Everyday Linen Blend Pants
Open Edit
Everyday Linen Blend Pants

Sona Flip Flop
Free People
Sona Flip Flop

Woman wearing trouser pants and flip flops summer 2025.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Get the look: bra top + matching trousers + flip-flops

High Rise Slit-Detailed Canvas Pant
SELMACILEK
High Rise Slit-Detailed Canvas Pants

Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

