This Pant Style With Flip-Flops Creates the Chicest Combo We've Seen All Summer
It's official: Trousers and flip-flops are the unexpected style duo dominating every street style moment, mirror selfie, and vacation look this summer. What once felt like a styling contradiction is now the most relaxed and chic formula in our warm-weather wardrobe. Tailored pants meet the low-lift cool of rubber soles, and somehow, it just works. Think of it as the fashion person's answer to not trying too hard while still looking better than everyone else.
The key is contrast. Structured, pleated trousers in a summery fabric—linen, cotton, or anything breezy—paired with the most basic flip-flops creates an air of ultimate chicness. Bonus points if the flip-flops are barely there or elevated in some way (leather, tonal, or even metallic). The vibe? Effortless. Yes, you can still wear a tank top or oversize button-down up top and call it a look.
We're seeing the combo everywhere right now—from European women in slouchy low-rise trousers and minimal thong sandals to L.A. locals hitting the farmer's market in tailored black pants and classic Havaianas. There's something about this pairing that's both smart and lazy in the most stylish way possible. It gives downtown energy without the need for sneakers or heels, and suddenly, our formal pants feel wearable everywhere.
If you're looking for a way to summerify your favorite trousers, this is it. Ditch the loafers, leave the sandals at home, and grab your comfiest flip-flops. Whether you're heading to brunch, lounging on the beach, or just running errands, this combo proves that sometimes the coolest outfits are the ones you barely think about.
See and shop our favorite trousers-with-flip-flops outfits below.
Get the look: fitted tank + trousers + red sweater + flip-flops
Get the look: sleeveless sweater + trousers + flip-flops + tote bag
Get the look: cardigan + trousers + flip-flops + bandana
Get the look: silky top + trousers + red flip-flops
Get the look: button-down shirt + tee + trousers + flip-flops
Get the look: strapless top + trousers + long necklace + flip-flops
Get the look: pastel button-down shirt + wide-leg trousers + flip-flops
Get the look: trench coat + trousers + oversize tote + flip-flops
Get the look: oversize white T-shirt + trousers + studded belt + flip-flops
Get the look: crop top + trousers + flip-flops
Get the look: plaid button-down shirt + white T-shirt + trousers + flip-flops
Get the look: lightweight black jacket + black tank + trousers + red belt + flip-flops
Get the look: blazer + button-down shirt + silk trousers + flip-flops
Get the look: fitted T-shirt + trousers + cool belt + flip-flops
Get the look: bra top + matching trousers + flip-flops
