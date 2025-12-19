I Shop for a Living—9 Tasteful Finds That Defined My Year

Jalil Johnson is a Who What Wear editor in residence and New York–based writer, fashion authority, and media personality who began his career as a stylist and later spent three years at Saks Fifth Avenue refining his eye for trend reporting, emerging talent, and brand storytelling. He now brings his expertise to his newsletter, Consider Yourself Cultured, and has also been featured in The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, The Wall Street Journal, and The Financial Times, and Vogue named him one of the “New Faces of Street Style.”
The blessing of a job that revolves around products is that I get to spend my days looking at, thinking about, and pursuing things. Wonderful things, useful things, and in some cases necessary things that not only resonate with my readers but also genuinely make sense for my own life.
As a way to reflect on the year that was, I thought it would be a worthwhile exercise to break down nine pieces spanning clothing, beauty, and home that stood out as my best finds of the year and that I hope will resonate with you as well.
The Linen Blazer
I’m a big fan of a white blazer. It breaks up the monotony of the usual black and navy rotation and feels especially right in warmer months. This was a summer and early fall staple for moments when I needed to dress up without overheating, and when I wanted to elevate otherwise-casual, summer-leaning outfits without feeling overdone.
DOEN
Lennon Blazer
The Luxe Black Pants
Finding the perfect pair of black pants that works year-round and across occasions is harder than it sounds. In the past, I relied on vintage designer slacks from resale sites and had them tailored, but toward the end of 2024, I booked an appointment with Saman Amel to create a made-to-measure pair that truly checked every box. While I technically purchased them in 2024, I didn’t start wearing them until early 2025, and I can confidently say they’ve more than earned their keep. When people talk about cost per wear, these are exactly the kinds of pieces they mean. You can book an appointment when they’re in your city, or explore ready-to-wear options on sites like MyTheresa and Mr. Porter.
Saman Amel
Amo wool straight-leg pants
The Corduroy-Pant Obsession
This has been the fall and winter of corduroy pants for me. I currently own seven pairs and counting. As I mentioned in my first article for WWW, corduroys are an excellent alternative to jeans during the colder months, and the texture alone adds depth and interest to even the simplest outfit.
Shopbop
Polo Ralph Lauren Corduroy Cropped Wide Leg Pants
The Perfect Denim Shorts
I practically lived in these shorts all summer, and even managed to stretch their lifespan into early fall. Jac Cameron, the founder of Rùadh, is also the mind behind many of your favorite jeans at places like Madewell, Alex Mill, and AYR, which she cofounded, and her own label is very much worth your attention. What made these shorts so special is how they softened and molded to my body over time. The boyish, baggy cut paired with the raw hem made them an easy, no-thought solution for beating the heat.
Rùadh
The Nola Short
The Hair Transformer
This year I decided to grow out my hair and experiment with different styles, which led me to rethink my haircare routine entirely. After seeing Cecred pop up on TikTok, I gave a few products a try and ended up repurchasing all of them. My favorite by far has been the edge drops, which have noticeably helped with growth and thickness. Haircare quickly became a new indulgence, and this product earned its place.
Cécred
Restoring Hair & Edge Drops
The Vitamin C Serum That Actually Works
This year I began laser hair removal to address persistent ingrown hairs that had wreaked havoc on my skin for years. As a result, I simplified my skincare routine significantly, knowing my skin was already under enough stress. One product that’s made a visible difference in brightening my complexion and addressing hyperpigmentation is this vitamin C serum from Epi Logic. It’s gentle, effective, and fits perfectly into a pared-back routine.
epi.logic
Daily Dose
The '70s-Inspired Lamp
Living in a prewar building means outlets are rarely where you want them. My entryway, in particular, lacked usable lighting, which meant relying on harsh overhead fixtures. These portable lamps have been a genuine game changer. I use them constantly, and I truly can’t imagine my apartment without them now.
louis poulsen
Panthella 160 Portable Lamp
The Highly Recommended Lighting Fixture
Sticking with lighting, I discovered Tulip Shades through Laura Reilly’s newsletter, and they’ve been a revelation. They instantly soften and diffuse overhead lighting, transforming something utilitarian into something far more considered and pleasant.
tulipshades
Gem Natural
The Book You'll Read in Just a Few Days
I completely devoured this book. At a time when there’s a tendency to romanticize certain eras of media and power, this one resists that impulse. While it covers expense accounts and town cars, it’s far more interested in examining the shortcomings and realities of that world rather than glossing over them. It’s sharp, engaging, and refreshing in its honesty.
By Michael M. Grynbaum
Empire of the Elite: Inside Condé Nast, the Media Dynasty That Reshaped America
