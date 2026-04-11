My Mom’s Derm Raved About This Multitasking SPF—Then It Replaced 3 of My Skincare Staples

I’ve been testing, writing about, and grading beauty products as my full-time job for nearly four years now. Hundreds of formulas later, I can confirm that what once felt like a beauty-lover's personal heaven now feels like the back room of a Sephora squeezed into my small New York City apartment, which makes me increasingly reluctant to add new SKUs to my Everest collection—they have to earn their due. “Do I really need another sunscreen?” I often ask myself as I shelve the latest colorful bottle on my overflowing vanity. It turns out that, after unboxing Isdin’s Fusion Water Magic Sunscreen, the answer was yes.
ISDIN
Fusion Water Magic SPF 40
When my mom called several weeks ago to ask which beauty products she could take home with her after an upcoming visit—her favorite New York activity, raiding my stash—she gasped when I told her I’d received a bottle of the IYKYK sunscreen ahead of a sunny trip to Miami. “My dermatologist just told me about that stuff!” she had exclaimed into the phone.
During her last checkup, where they tracked my mother’s old sun spots and discussed new sunscreens to try, her derm had coined Isdin’s hydrating sunscreen fluid as the best thing she could do for her skin this summer. “She told me it’s pricey for the size, but that it’s worth every drop,” my mom adds. “Can I take that one?” she asks coyly. Unfortunately for her, it was one of the formulas I’d decided to safeguard before an unseasonably warm Floridian getaway. (Don’t worry, I found a travel size for her later.)
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With the rave recommendation from my mom’s dermatologist on my mind, I decided to wait to test the mythical formula until I was finally under the Floridian sun. Though after an unendingly arctic East Coast winter, I was slightly worried about how my skin would react to high UV rays—so testing a new SPF on my sensitive complexion felt like a risky cliff dive. The stakes were high, but it was a plunge I was willing to take in pursuit of great suncare. With that, I jumped.
The Formula
Before I tell you of my Miami tales—filled with great restaurants, outfits, and tennis matches—we must first dissect this lauded sunscreen’s formula. As Spain’s leading suncare brand, Isdin blends more than 50 years of development and research with the region’s Mediterranean lifestyle (ahem, loads of sunbathing, swimming in the open sea, and consuming healthy fats for better skin). This has resulted in the production of several celebrated sunscreen and skincare products, such as the Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen and Isdinceutics Retinal Advanced Night Serum, but the brand’s latest and greatest is Isdin’s Fusion Water Magic with SPF 40.
This milky solution may parade as a chemical sunscreen, but on an ingredient level, it’s so much more. The product itself is advertised as a 2-in-1 moisturizer and sun protector, bathing the skin in a nourishing wash of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and Mediterranean algae (offering hydration for up to 12 hours) while simultaneously shielding the dermis from harmful UVA/UVB rays with SPF 40. But when I asked double board-certified dermatologist Latanya Benjamin, MD, what separates this sunscreen from the rest of its oversaturated category, her answer was simple: “It protects beyond UV.”
You see, most sunscreens deliver the bare minimum: protection from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, which can leave a painful, angry red sunburn (or worse, sun poisoning) if not properly applied (usually 15 minutes before going outside) and re-upped every two hours. In fact, improper sunscreen etiquette can eventually lead to skin cancer after compounded instances of neglect or misuse. However, I don’t slap these warning labels on the sun to discourage you from enjoying warm weather, but to inspire you to take a harder look at the kind of SPF company you’re keeping. Because in 2026, your sunscreen should do more than block UV rays with a pasty white smear.
Benjamin explains that the Fusion Water Magic goes the extra mile to shield skin from modern environmental aggressors, meaning this is not your mother’s sunscreen. The formula offers “360° protection” against not only sunburns, but blue light (we’re stuck to our screens all day, no?), photoaging, heat damage, infrared, pollution, and free radicals. These lofty accolades are made possible with its advanced ingredient list, which combines chemical sunscreen filters like avobenzone (which my sensitive skin has, historically, been unable to handle) and local ingredients like Mediterranean algae. “It’s a major antioxidant defense against environmental stressors that could lead to hyperpigmentation and collagen breakdown,” Benjamin says about the native ingredient. She points out that this region-specific algae also naturally helps protect against visible blue light, which explains the SPF’s screen-shielding powers.
When I asked why this particular sunscreen doesn’t result in the usual eczema patches and irritation that some chemical formulas have blessed me with in the past, she credits the product’s biology. “This sunscreen’s unique fragrance-free formula [and] its three key ingredients are suspended in an aqueous (‘Fusion Water’) base, which supports the skin barrier,” she explains. In short, it’s free from the thick, pore-clogging ingredients that cause congestion in acne-prone skin, greasiness on oily types, and angry irritation on sensitive skin—encasing everything in mineral-rich water, instead.
How It Works
What you wouldn’t know by simply reading the formula’s fun facts is that this sunscreen also moonlights as a universal makeup primer. In fact, it’s singlehandedly replaced the three-step ritual of moisturizer, SPF, and primer that I practice almost daily—shaving down my routine and resulting in much smoother, prettier, and longer-lasting makeup looks thanks to the hardworking product underneath.
“I love that it is invisible on all skin tones without the struggle of blending,” Benjamin adds. Its sheer, featherlight formula makes it a universal pick for all skin tones, textures, and types—leaving no trace of white cast in the process. Another perk is its barely there consistency, which feels comfortable on the skin and never pills under makeup.
The latter makes this sunscreen a great base for makeup, as it gives my foundation something a bit more viscous to grip onto than a regular moisturizer. Take, for instance, the selfie below. I hadn't meant to snap a picture of my half-finished glam (I was already late for dinner, it was not the time!), but I was shocked at how gorgeous my skin looked after applying my normal makeup routine over the Isdin formula. Impressed, I hit the shutter.
Final Thoughts
Is the Isdin Fusion Water Magic Sunscreen Worth It?
Like my mom’s derm said, this stuff really is worth every drop. Though $38 may sound steep for a 1.7-ounce bottle, you’re getting a dermatologist-backed, multitasking sunscreen that shields your skin from practically every environmental (and technological) aggressor known to man while also complying with TSA guidelines. Think about how much money you spend on a daily moisturizer, sunscreen, and primer separately—this singular $38 purchase, even made two to three times throughout the year (which you may need, if you use it every day), does not even slightly come close. What more can you ask for?
Others to Consider
If you feel like Isdin’s formula (for some reason) may not be for you, here are a few comparable options that offer similar formulas and results. (However, I will warn you that nothing beats the real thing.)
Tatcha
The Milky Sunscreen SPF 50
A lightweight, deeply hydrating formula that I've recently become attached to. It has SPF 50 (my favorite!) and can even reduce the appearance of dark spots.
111Skin
Repair Sunscreen SPF 50
A pricey pick, but *the* lightest sunscreen I've ever tested. Bonus points for high SPF and not making my makeup pill on top.
WWW editors sing the praises of Sofie Pavitt skincare, and this sunscreen is no exception. Hydrating, ultra-gentle, and a fabulous multitasker, this SPF is one of the trendiest on the market right now.