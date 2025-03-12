This SPF Is a Must-Get in Paris and London—Beauty Editors Are Going Feral for Its U.S. Launch

Let's be real: Finding the "perfect" sunscreen is practically folklore. Everyone has different priorities when selecting SPF (type of filter, texture, fragrance, tint, etc.) based on their skin type, tone, and lifestyle, so very rarely (like, never) does one formula tick every single box for every single person. This all being said, Ultra Violette's Skinscreen is as close as it comes to a universal crowd pleaser. The only problem? The Australian-based suncare brand is only sold abroad—think Space NK stores across the U.K., Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and Sydney- and Melbourne-based Sephoras.

Since its inception in 2019, Ultra Violette has become something of an international treasure. One Skinscreen is sold every 20 seconds, and beauty editors quite literally hoard bottles whenever they travel across the pond or beg their friends to bring them home a refill (guilty as charged). So when I heard whispers that the brand was gearing up for its stateside debut, I practically begged the team to get my hands on the beloved formulas. And let me tell you they are good.

They're also now available to shop online at Sephora, so I highly suggest you snag yourself a bottle (or two, or three, or…). Given the fact that beauty editors will fly thousands of miles to grab these staples, I expect them all to be major sellout risks. Scroll ahead to find all the details on everyone's favorite SPF.

Ultra Violette is introducing five products for its inaugural U.S. launch: Supreme Screen (or "Skinscreen" to major stans); Velvet Screen; Future Screen; two shades of Sheen Screen (a tinted SPF lip balm); and Vibrant Screen, a brand-new face-and-body sunscreen exclusive to the U.S. market. Each product boasts SPF 50 and is created by Ultra Violette’s own in-house team in Australia, which has some of the strictest performance standards and regulations for SPF.

In terms of face formulas, there's a product for every preference. Skinscreen is an ultra-moisturizing chemical sunscreen with incredible slip (its satin-like finish is what made it so famous among the editor set); Future Screen is a mineral, zinc-based formula that has a thin, spreadable texture (and never leaves a white cast); while Velvet Screen, another mineral confection, mattifies oil-prone skin and subtly blurs pores.

I tend to gravitate toward mineral formulas given my sensitive, acne-prone skin—and these two are glorious, let me tell you. Velvet Screen definitely has a tackier texture that clings onto makeup with ease (almost like a primer), while Future Screen is much more serum-y and amazing for everyday wear. That said, Skinscreen is one of the few chemical numbers I've used (and loved) when traveling abroad, and I'm happy to report that the U.S. version lives up to the well-earned hype.

Something to note: Some of the UV filters in the OG Skinscreen aren't yet approved here in the U.S. (hence beauty editors hoard bottles abroad), so Ultra Violette did have to slightly alter the formula to meet our current FDA regulations. Rest assured the finished product feels just as silky. "It’s critical that the U.S. range matches its global counterparts—so we have done extensive blind and panel testing on any tweaked formulations to ensure U.S. customers get the same Skinscreen experience we are known for in other parts of the world," co-founder Ava Matthews says in a release.

The weather is finally thawing (53ºF in NYC!), so I can't think of a better time for this buzzy launch. SPF is a year-round venture, of course, but it's important to be even more diligent with reapplication when UV rays become stronger (ahem, right about now). Consider this your sign to stock up on your favorite sunscreen—I know beauty editors (self very much included) will be collecting these cult-loved formulas by the cartful.

Shop Ultra Violette Online (Finally!)

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50 Facial Sunscreen Moisturizer and Primer $36 SHOP NOW

Ultra Violette Future Screen SPF 50 Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscreen Serum $40 SHOP NOW

Ultra Violette Velvet Screen SPF 50 Mattifying Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscreen $36 SHOP NOW

Ultra Violette Vibrant Screen SPF 50 Water Resistant Face and Body Sunscreen $30 SHOP NOW

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Sunscreen Lip Balm - Bejeweled $22 SHOP NOW

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Sunscreen Lip Balm - Dusk $22 SHOP NOW

