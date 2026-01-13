Each winter, my hands suffer the effects of cold air, whipping wind, and low-to-nonexistent humidity. The skin on my hands becomes chapped, and my cuticles dry up and start to peel. So, as you can imagine, I go through hand cream like it's my job. But when things get really bad, traditional hand cream doesn't cut it. That's when I would normally resort to thick, occlusive products like Aquaphor and Vaseline. They're handy (pun intended), but they can be messy, and I don't like how they get on my face and pillowcase when I inevitably flail around in my sleep. (I've never claimed to be an elegant sleeper!)
This winter, though, I'm not messing around when it comes to my handcare routine. That's because I'm using an effective line of products that fix my dry hands (and feet!) literally overnight. Let me introduce you to Paume: a luxury hand and footcare brand that focuses on high-performance formulas and sustainable packaging. Ahead, learn why they've become my new bedside essentials.
My Own Personal Paume Hero Products
PAUME
Overnight Hand and Foot Hydration Mask
This is the rich, intensive product I've been using on my hands and feet all winter. It's formulated with shea butter, which is rich in fatty acids to moisturize and protect the skin, as well as glycerin, an effective humectant, and squalane, a barrier-strengthening ingredient. It's also unscented (and free of essential oils), making it a good option for those with sensitive skin.
As its name suggests, it's designed to be applied at night, before you go to bed. Doing so allows the exceptional moisturizing ingredients to sink into the skin and fix all kinds of winter skin woes. The brand says you'll see a noticeable difference within a week, but I see a difference by the next morning. It makes my hands and feet feel incredibly soft and smooth, and erases any dry, scaly, or peeling texture. You can use it alone or alongside the brand's Overnight Gloves and Socks.
PAUME
Cotton Overnight Gloves
These gloves are made from 100% organic cotton, and they're specifically designed to be worn with the Overnight Hand and Foot Hydration Mask. They act as an occlusive, helping lock in moisture while you sleep. Plus, they keep the rich hand treatment right where it's supposed to be—not on your face, hair, or pillow.
PAUME
Cotton Overnight Socks
The Cotton Overnight Socks are essential if you get dry, cracked heels.
While the aforementioned three products are my new bedside beauty essentials, I've also been dabbling in Paume's other handcare products. Below, see all five.
More Paume Hand & Footcare Products
PAUME
Renewing Hand Serum for Aging Skin
This anti-aging hand serum is designed to hydrate, brighten, and smooth the skin on the hands (which is often the first to show signs of aging thanks to things like sun exposure and constant cleansing). The face-level treatment contains effective ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C.
PAUME
Moisturizing Antibacterial Hand Gel
Hand sanitizer often feels like a necessary evil. It keeps your hands free of germs and bacteria, but it often exacerbates dryness. This one is different. With 69% ethyl alcohol, it kills 99.9% of bacteria without stripping the skin. Instead, plant-based emollients and aloe vera replenish moisture, soften texture, and reduce irritation.
PAUME
Exfoliating Hand Cleanser
This handwash uses biodegradable cellulose micro-beads to polish the skin on the hands and slough away dead skin cells. Meanwhile, plant-based emollients replenish moisture, and coconut-derived surfactants cleanse.
PAUME
Probiotic Hand Balm
After using Paume's Exfoliating Hand Cleanser, you can follow up with the brand's Probiotic Hand Balm. This is a hand cream designed for daily use. Featuring natural probiotics, it helps balance the skin's microbiome, while hydrating, soothing, and boosting elasticity. Meanwhile, grape seed oil offers antioxidants, and safflower oleosomes provide softening moisture.
PAUME
Cleansing Hand and Body Wipes
Paume's Cleansing Hand and Body Wipes are alcohol-free, aka non-drying. They're designed to cleanse the skin without stripping moisture thanks to ingredients like squalane, safflower oleosomes, and botanical cleansers. They come in a resealable pack, which makes them perfect for travel or a quick post-workout refresh.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.