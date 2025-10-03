Mugler's Spring 2026 Show Is a Seductive Collision of Flamboyance, Fetishes, and Futurism

Whether coincidental or not, Mugler's spring 2026 collection was impeccably timed to the release of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. For his very first Paris Fashion Week show designing for Mugler, newly installed Creative Director Miguel Castro Freitas sought to flip the script on the "fetishized cliché of the showgirl," offering an entirely new sartorial vision of the enduring trope.
"From mythical Aphrodite to biblical Salomé, from Dietrich's androgynous 'Lili Marlene' to Fassbinder's Lola, and up to The Last Showgirl, the eternal fascination with these nocturnal creatures of vaudeville clubs and cabarets lies not merely on the titillating distraction of extravagant semi-nude acts with feathers and glitter, but rather in the human contradictions that are often embodied by—or projected onto—their complex characters," the show notes explain. "At once vulnerable and self-possessed, sexually charged yet unattainable, they stand as time-honored symbols to the magnetic, often dangerous powers of seduction."
Elaborating on these dichotomies, the house explains that this collection "reconciles powerful forces in opposition—fantasy/reality, darkness/light, ornamented/austere surfaces, good/bad taste, and nostalgia/futurism." Scroll down to see exactly how these themes translated to the clothes and accessories.
Sheer and Sensual
The show notes explain that sheer elements were meant to highlight "bare skin as the ultimate, most exquisite cloth we live in." One model walked down the runway completely topless, while others were covered in barely there, diaphanous fabrics in muted colors like baby blue and light tan.
Feathered and Fanciful
A showgirl theme is nothing without some feathers. Instead of the cliché feather boas and headbands, however, Mugler presented unexpected interpretations of the fanciful material. One striking look featured a nipped-in ombré turtleneck paired with low-key trousers, while another involved an explosion of feathers below the model's hips.
Sharp and Tailored
As I've mentioned, this collection was a study in contrasts. "Hollywood glamour harnesses the drama of sensuous volumes—from feathers to liquid pastel satin—while also exploring androgynous suits whose strong shoulders enhance stature," the brand explains. Diametrically opposed to the soft, pastel creations, sharply tailored blazers and austere coats were peppered throughout the collection.
Dark and Twisted
While some portions of the collection featured airy, lighthearted, colorful designs, other pieces were far more solemn in nature. "The showgirl is sublimated darkly, performative with cascades of shredded fringe and sculpted dresses that hover around the body," Mugler explains.
Front and Center
Celebrity guests at the Mugler show included Pamela Anderson, Naomi Watts, Emma Chamberlain, Anna Wintour, Law Roach, and many others. Roach's appearance particularly excited me because of his long history of dressing Zendaya in showstopping Mugler looks—only time will tell what they have up their sleeves in the future.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.