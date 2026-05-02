No, Not Masseter Botox—This Is My Best-Kept Secret for Teeth Grinding

I've ground my teeth in my sleep for as long as I can remember. When I'm stressed, I start instantly, which means I often wake up with headaches and a lot of tension in my jaw. I often clench my jaw when I'm stressed, too. In fact, the last time I had a massage, the therapist told me I was holding all my tension in that area, so you can imagine how bad it is. I've considered getting masseter Botox for quite some time, but I was keen to know whether there was a more holistic route I could go down. I was lucky enough to have a facial with award-winning facialist Mina Lee, who specialises in holistic wellness and suggested I try acupuncture. I was all ears.
In fact, I booked in immediately with Flavia Cezarino, who works alongside Mina in her South Kensington clinic, and specialises in holistic facials and traditional acupuncture. Below, I've detailed my entire appointment, including lots of info on acupuncture and how it could help you if you also hold tension in your jaw. The photos below do contain needles, so consider this your official warning before we get into it...
What Is Acupuncture?
If you're new to acupuncture, you're probably intrigued to learn what it is and how it actually works. "Acupuncture is rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)," explains Cezarino. "It involves the insertion of single-use, very fine, sterile needles into specific points on the body. These points lie along channels known as meridians, which are pathways through which Qi (vital energy), blood and body fluids circulate.
Article continues below
"From a modern view, acupuncture works by stimulating the nervous system, increasing blood flow and encouraging the release of endorphins and other neurochemicals. In a facial context, it enhances circulation, supports collagen production and relaxes muscular tension, which is why it’s often used both therapeutically and for cosmetic purposes."
How Can Acupuncture Help With Jaw Tension?
So, how can this help if you suffer from jaw tension? "Jaw tension and clenching are often linked to overactivity in the masseter, temporalis and other adjacent muscles, frequently caused by postural imbalances, stress and habits such as teeth grinding," Cezarino tells me. According to Cezarino, acupuncture can help reduce neuromuscular tension, calm the nervous system, improve circulation (to reduce inflammation) and support the reduction of associated symptoms such as headaches and neck tension.
How Often Do You Need to Get Acupuncture for Jaw Tension?
According to Cezarino, how often someone needs treatment depends on the individual and the severity of their symptoms. "For jaw tension and clenching, I typically recommend starting with weekly sessions for four to six weeks to create meaningful change," she says. "Once symptoms improve, treatments can be spaced out every two to four weeks for maintenance."
How Does This Treatment Differ from Masseter Botox?
As mentioned, I previously considered getting masseter Botox to help with my jaw tension, so I was eager to learn how this treatment differs. "It is difficult to comment on a treatment that I do not offer clients," says Cezarino. "However, in my understanding, masseter Botox and acupuncture take very different approaches. Masseter Botox might work by temporarily paralysing the muscle, reducing its ability to contract, which I believe is effective for decreasing muscle bulk and clenching force.
"Acupuncture, on the other hand, works by regulating rather than immobilising the muscle. It reduces excess tension whilst maintaining healthy function, and importantly, addresses the root causes, such as stress, nervous system dysregulation and overall muscle imbalance."
My Experience
I'll admit I was a little nervous for the appointment, as I'd never had acupuncture before. However, Cezarino immediately made me feel at ease, and we did a thorough consultation to discuss why I wanted to try the treatment in the first place. What really stood out from the whole appointment is how Cezarino combines acupuncture with a holistic facial. My treatment started with a relaxing facial massage before I even saw any needles, so I felt a lot more relaxed for the acupuncture part.
When it came to the needles, I was shocked to see how small they were. I thought they would really hurt, but honestly, I barely felt them. I ended up with various needles in my jaw, face and scalp, all designed to help relieve the tension. They were left for 20 minutes, so I shut my eyes and did a little bit of relaxing meditation before Cezarino gently removed them.
I didn't expect to, but I actually felt an immediate sense of relief. I practically floated out of the treatment room, feeling lighter than I had in a while. However, the biggest diffe