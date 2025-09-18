And Now, Our Definitive List of the Best Facials London Has to Offer

If I had a pound for every time someone asked me what the best facial in London is, I'd be a very rich beauty director. Whilst cleansers, toners, serums and moisturisers can be luxurious, I think we can all agree that nothing hits in quite the same way as a truly exceptional facial. And, sure, all of us on the Who What Wear UKbeauty team consider facials part of our regular skincare routines (we each have at least one a month), but we appreciate that we are very spoilt in this department.
For those who don't have the luxury of the country's top facialists on speed dial, however, facials are costly in both time and money. For this reason, they've become viewed as a real treat in 2025. But I'm going to let you in on one of the beauty industry's biggest secrets: a good facial is the most powerful and impressive skincare product you can invest in. The problem? Their expense means choosing the wrong one can be detrimental. And, trust me: there are plenty of duds out there.
To save you any mishaps, I enlisted the help of the entire Who What Wear UKteam to set about testing almost every great facial London has to offer. We have spent three months having our faces scrubbed, massaged and peeled, all in the name of research.
So, without further ado, behold: the best facials in London that money can buy.
Location: Hershesons, Fitzrovia. 29-32 Berners St, London W1T 3LR (also available at Liberty)
Brand/s used: Sunday Riley
Steps overview: Steam and cleanse, second cleanse and facial mist, acid treatment and extraction [if needed], TriWave light therapy treatment, lymphatic drainage facial massage, cryotherapy, aftercare products applied, including a vitamin C serum and gel-cream, eye cream
Setting: The treatment room is part of Hershesons Fitzrovia salon, so you can get your hair and a mani-pedi done in the same place! There’s also a lovely coffee shop inside. In terms of the treatment room, it’s compact but the perfect size. The bed is sturdy and comfy, and there’s a chair for your bag and jacket.
Editor review: "I’d been tipped off by our beauty director, Shannon, before I left the office and headed to Fitzrovia that this was a very good facial, so my expectations were already high. What I didn’t expect, however, was to walk out feeling like I’d just had one of the best treatments of my life. To say I loved the Sunday Riley Ice Lift would be a serious understatement.
I booked with the hope of reviving my glow and quenching post-holiday dryness (the sun and I are good friends), and the treatment more than delivered. This isn’t just your standard cryofacial. It begins with a steam, exfoliation and deep cleanse, followed by a skin review and extractions—something I wasn’t expecting but was thrilled about, given the cluster of blackheads that had appeared around my nose. From there, you’re treated to a facial massage using cult-favourite Sunday Riley products before being placed under a red LED light. To note, the light is very strong. It’s medical-grade, so it's much brighter than an LED mask you might have at home, but you soon get used to it. You can also have a hand and arm massage during this stage to help you relax further. After that comes the cryo magic: a cooling treatment that lifts, tightens and leaves skin looking glassy, glowy and plump.
I was so impressed that I went straight back to the office for an afternoon of meetings completely bare-faced, and then spent the entire weekend makeup-free. Even five days on, I thought my skin still looked bright and hydrated, which is something I find a lot of facials don’t quite manage to achieve. At £145, this isn’t the most affordable treatment, but I can honestly say it’s worth every penny. I’ll definitely be rebooking without hesitation before my wedding. If you’re looking for the ultimate lifting, glow-boosting facial that truly delivers, the Ice Lift is it. I've just found my perfect pre-wedding skincare treatment."
Setting: Located in Soho, this is a great central salon to pop to on the weekend or after work. The clinic itself kind of reminded me of a cool, underground Shoreditch hangout with exposed pipes and a warehouse-type feel. However, the salon room was nice and relaxing, with dim lighting and soft music playing throughout the treatment.
Editor review: "This Skinworks facial was unlike anything I had ever had before. Designed for congested, stressed city skin, it combines extraction and exfoliation with relaxing massage and hydrating face masks. The salon itself gave me all of the East-London-cool-girl vibes, with a laid-back atmosphere and super-friendly staff. There was even a station where you could help yourself to water and electrolytes to hydrate pre or post-treatment.
My facial took place downstairs in the basement of the salon, in a dimly lit room where relaxing music played. I settled in on the bed, not knowing what to expect, but my therapist talked me through each step. We started with a double cleanse before a very unique heated wrap was applied to my skin. My therapist explained that this method was gentler than a facial steamer, but still does a great job at opening up the pores. Whilst I lay there with the heated wrap on my face, I was treated to an incredible hand, arm, neck and shoulder massage, so it felt like I was getting two treatments in one.
What followed was a series of exfoliation and extraction techniques, including manual extractions, which, although painful, always deliver great results. A vitamin C mask was also applied to help brighten the skin, alongside a very interesting microcurrent device to help with product absorption. Yes, it all felt very high-tech in this place.
Once the microcurrent device had finished doing its thing, my therapist applied an AHA and BHA peel to my T-zone, as I had mentioned that this is where I suffer the most from congestion. Then, after moisturiser, SPF and lip balm, I was ready to be on my way. This was a really thorough treatment that helped with a range of skincare concerns from dullness, blackheads, whiteheads and dehydration. In fact, I totally get why they call it the City Cleanse, and I will be back for sure."
Setting: Down a side street in the heart of Notting Hill, once you step through the clinic door, you feel worlds away from its bustling surroundings. With a calming sterility, I was greeted in a large white room not dissimilar to that of a private hospital. In an open-plan reception with sculptural artwork on the walls and a long distressed-leather sofa, I felt very zen and was offered some water.
Editor review: "Now, I’ve always been a facial kind of girl. With oily skin, I've suffered from excruciating and often quite bulbous acne since the age of 12. As I’ve got older, the acne isn't so violent, yet in its place are unnecessarily deep blackheads and excessively large pores, which, when you layer in pigmented skin, means I often scar. Maybe I’m a tad narcissistic, but leaving the house with such skin issues has always been a struggle. From the age of 15, I’ve been trying facial treatments, which help reduce these issues overall, making me feel more confident.
After wrapping my head in a soft white towel, my facialist began by cleansing my skin to make sure it was primed and ready for the treatment. She then applied the signature Teresa Tarmey lactic acid, explaining that although using heat to open your pores isn't wrong, the clinic believes greater, more long-term success comes from this carefully crafted acid. I was informed what was happening during every step, including why and what the overall result would be. When we got to the extraction stage, although this was painful, my facialist continued to check in, asking how the pressure felt, if I needed a break and if anything felt too sore. This level of personable rapport is something that was missing from any other treatment I had previously tried. Next, some jazzy ice sculpting balls were used to soothe inflammation and drain the lymph, and she paid extra attention to the areas I said were sore.
Immediately afterwards, all of the poking, pricking and extracting had left my face rather red, but just a few days later, I started to notice the visible difference. My skin was less oily, with fewer visible pores and less prominent blackheads, especially on my nose and mouth. I was so impressed that I immediately booked another facial, this time on my own dime. Very rarely do I feel happy with my skin, but for a few weeks afterwards, I kept receiving an array of compliments, which is why the Threasa Tarmey Signature Facial definitely deserves a spot on this list."
Setting: There are few London neighbourhoods more appealing than Holland Park, and taking a lunchtime stroll through its streets en route to Skin Matters is a tonic for the soul. As a result, I was already suitably calm before setting foot into the zen reception area. There are high ceilings, hardwood flooring, limewashed walls and green plants aplenty. It's relaxing, sure, but it's also an undeniably happy place to be. Once you've removed your shoes and relaxed with a glass of fruit-infused water, they'll take you downstairs to the treatment room—and that's where the real magic happens.
Editor review: "I'll be honest: it takes a lot for a facial to really impress me. In my line of work, it's normal to have at least one facial a month, and over the years, my standards have become almost impossibly high. And yet, everything about this Skin Matters facial impressed me. On paper, it does everything I would expect a great facial to deliver: a relaxing cleanse, an exfoliating peel, extractions, LED, nourishment and masks. But for me, the real standout part of the whole treatment is the dermaplaning.
For those who aren't au fait, dermaplaning involves a sharp, single-blade razor being gently run across the face to rid the skin's surface of hair and dead skin. It's a treatment I personally swear by for a smooth, glowing complexion. (However, if you don't want your face shaved, beware that this one won't be for you.)
The other thing that sets this treatment apart from the rest is the level of personalised advice and care that you receive. From the moment I lay down on the bed, my facialist talked me through the treatment every step of the way. She started by taking a look at my skin and explained that my T-zone was particularly oily, so she planned on tweaking certain parts of the treatment to cater to that. Whilst we started with a cleanse, when it came to the more active parts of the treatment (for example, the peel, extractions and dermaplaning), I felt assured that I was in the safest pair of hands. When I noted that my skin is sometimes prone to sensitivity, my therapist was particularly attentive throughout the peel, checking that I didn't feel any uncomfortable burning.
We finished off the 90-minute treatment with 15 minutes under the LED light to take down any redness and boost my glow even more. Not only did I feel mightily relaxed, but my skin felt the smoothest and looked the most glowing it had ever done before. In terms of downtime, I would note that this is not a treatment to get immediately before a major event. Whilst my skin didn't actively "peel" afterwards, it's worth noting that acidic exfoliationcan cause skin to peel over the following few days post-treatment. But, trust me: five days on from this treatment, your skin will be the best it has ever looked."
Setting: A treatment room at Sisley’s Mayfair clinic with chic interiors throughout. Trust me: there is no more aesthetically pleasing clinic in the whole of London.
Editor Review: "I’m a complete novice when it comes to skincare. For most of my adult life, my routine has consisted of just a few steps, with very little attention to the details. I have combination skin—it’s dry in some places and oily in others—but for the most part, it behaves itself unless provoked. Over the past few years, I’ve not been bothering much with my skin, but having lived in London for five years, I've recently started to grow increasingly aware that, between the city’s pollution and my busy diary, my skin was becoming dull and congested, which is why I had high hopes for Sisley’s Signature Facial Treatment.
After a sparkling water in the treatment waiting area of the brand's Mayfair "maison", I was welcomed by beauty therapist Medina, who quickly ran me through the details of what my Signature Facial Treatment would include. We discussed the products I regularly use as part of my routine and the steps I take to look after my skin (and the ones I might be missing). In my case, Medina advised that we go for the full, thorough cleanse and exfoliation as part of the treatment. After our chat, I was shown to the treatment room where I could get comfortable and remove my makeup.
This was my first time having a deep-cleansing treatment with a facial massage. The first few steps included a gentle cleanse using Sisley’s Mousse Creme Eclat and an oil-based cleansing balm. The foaming mousse felt very gentle on the skin, despite being an exfoliant (I have quite sensitive skin, so I was relieved to feel the products interacting nicely with my skin and not irritating the sensitive areas around my eyes). After the first cleanse, Medina applied the Exfoliating Enzyme Mask for a second cleanse, which felt refreshing after the foaming treatment, and then went in with the Hydra-Flash intensive mask, applying it all over before moving on to the main part of this treatment: the facial massage.
I’d always heard amazing things about facial massages, but having never had one, I was sceptical about being patted on the face intensely for 15 minutes. Now, I wish I could have one weekly! From my temples to my jaw, this massage felt like it was bringing life back into my face. Medina told me that applying pressure to these parts of the face activates the blood vessels, bringing fresh blood to the surface of your skin. Afterwards, I looked rather rouge, but also so glowy!
To finish up my facial, Medina did some lymphatic drainage moves along my neck and glands, which felt much needed after a summer of holidays filled with lots of food and booze. This is where I saw the most notable difference in how my face looked. I’m someone who holds a lot of tension in my jaw, so to have this worked through in such a relaxing setting was a real treat.
The last products applied were from the Black Rose range. I particularly loved the facial oil, which smelled delicious and left my skin feeling super-radiant. Unsurprisingly, after months of neglecting my skin, the deep cleanse did result in a purge of spots. Over the next few weeks, I broke out a little, but still maintained my healthy glow. After a while, my pores looked clearer than they ever had, and I had so many compliments on my complexion. This was a well-needed reset and the most relaxed I’ve felt on a treatment table!"
6. Sarah Chapman Barrier Repair Facial
Tester: Grace Lindsay, junior beauty editor
Location: 259 Pavilion Rd, London SW1X 0BP
Brand/s used: Sarah Chapman
Steps overview: Double cleanse with steam, exfoliation, extractions, LED, sheet mask, cryo globes, face mask, face massage, barrier repair cream
Setting: Right near Sloane Square station, famed facialist Sarah Chapman’s clinic is set on the gorgeous Pavilion Road, filled with some of the best shops and cafés in London. On the ground floor is a retail space, where you can browse and buy products, and upstairs is the über-chic clinic.
Editor review: "I've visited the Sarah Chapman clinic a few times now, and it keeps getting better. It’s one of my favourite treatment spaces in London, as not only is it set in the most beautiful location, but the clinic itself feels so modern and relaxing. This time, I was there to try the Barrier Repair Facial, as my skin was feeling quite dry and irritated, and this treatment works to soothe the skin and accelerate its natural recovery process. Whilst the facial does have a set number of steps, my incredible facialist listened to my skincare concerns, took a look at my complexion and tailored the treatment to suit me.
She started with a double cleanse to get rid of any dirt or impurities before a gentle exfoliation. Then, she performed some manual extractions as I told her I was quite self-conscious about the blackheads around my T-zone. These extractions can be a little painful at times, but it’s actually one of my favourite parts of any Sarah Chapman facial, as I really notice a difference. Then, it was time for a bit of LED, before an incredibly refreshing and hydrating sheet mask. However, the best part was when my facialist got out the cryo globes. I don’t know how she managed to get these little silver balls so cold, but they felt absolutely amazing on my face. This was followed by the clinic’s signature 'gymnastics' face massage, which involves a range of techniques and literally feels like a workout for your skin in the best way possible. The treatment was finished off with the brand’s barrier repair cream, which you are given a sample of at the end of your appointment.
If you feel like your skin barrier is damaged or you’ve simply been overdoing it with products, I recommend booking this in ASAP."
Setting: Tucked away right next to Carnaby Street, you walk through a black door to a corridor of colourful psychedelic swirls and patterns. The room is so calming when you enter, painted in lilac with matching curtains. Peaceful music plays in the background, and you feel completely relaxed.
Editor review: "I was intrigued and excited to try the world’s first 'astro facial'—unlike anything I’d heard of before. The process began before I even arrived, as I shared my date and place of birth so the team could determine my moon sign. This allowed them to tailor the treatment to me, and even the massage oil had been carefully blended using ingredients associated with the Gemini season, adding a unique astrological touch.
From the moment I stepped into the treatment room, the atmosphere was calming. My therapist was warm, attentive and made me feel completely at ease after a long day. The session began with a soothing lymphatic massage across my face and chest, which instantly lifted tension and left my jawline looking more defined. Next came an alginate mask, unlike any mask I'd experienced before. It was cool on application, then hardened before it was gently peeled away. But the true highlight was the guided meditation paired with the Dermalux MD LED light panel. With headphones playing a relaxing voice and the red light casting a soft glow, it created the feeling of floating in a sensory-deprivation tank. It was a moment of total stillness, helping me release all the usual stresses and mental noise.
What struck me most was the thoughtful design of the entire experience. Every step felt seamlessly integrated, blending a scientific approach with the principles of neurocosmetics, highlighting the deep connection between mind and skin. I left feeling nourished inside and out; calm, restored and radiant. The effects lasted for days. My skin looked healthy, clear and balanced, and I experienced no breakouts or irritation.
Overall, the Astro Facial is more than a treatment—it’s a holistic journey that combines science, skincare and wellbeing."
Editor review: "Maybe it’s been the flip-flopping of London weather or just all of my summer plans catching up with me, but my skin has been feeling really lacklustre lately, so I was excited to try 111Skin’s Regenerative Facial, which aims to energise dull skin and reduce facial puffiness.
First, I had to consult with senior patient co-ordinator Anna at the brand's Devonshire Place clinic. We talked through my skincare routine and what I was to expect from the treatment, before she performed a full facial scanner analysis (think of this as a deep dive into what your skin is trying to tell you). You pop your face into a small box, and then several photos are taken under different light modes, which highlight any UV damage, pigmentation, skin sensitivity and more. I learnt that I had a fair bit of deep pigmentation and textural issues, so off the bat, I was given recommendations for my wider daily routine, which I really appreciated.
After this, I was escorted to the 111 Harley Street clinic, where I had my hour-long facial with aesthetician Sofia. She started by gently cleansing my face with the brand's Exfoliating Enzyme Cleanser to help address some of the texture concerns. After this, the Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask was applied, along with a face mask. We then moved on to the main event: the cryo sculpting. These ice-cold metal globes were run along my face, which felt super-cooling yet relaxing. When my treatment was done, moisturiser and SPF were applied, which set me up perfectly for the rest of my day.
Following the treatment, I immediately noticed how hydrated and smooth my skin looked. Small forehead wrinkles became unnoticeable, and my face generally looked brighter. In the days that followed, I kept up with more exfoliation, and I'm trying to maintain the skin texture I was left with. I’d definitely get the facial again—it’s the perfect pick-me-up to help refresh your skincare routine."
Setting: Nestled into the cosy corner of a quiet Fitzrovia mews is Pfeffer Sal, a London-based spa and self-proclaimed "destination for skin health". However, upon stepping into the cosy facility, you feel transported a world away. As it’s situated on the lower-ground floor of a private terrace, it's like arriving in a charming and enchanted countryside cottage. Whimsical but modern, the location is so soothing, which really sets the tone for the treatment.
Editor review: "Pfeffer Sal’s holistic approach to skin health was already appealing to me even before I stepped foot into the clinic. However, it wasn’t the use of cutting-edge ingredients or clean formulations that piqued my interest most. (Though of course, these were a bonus). Rather, it was the way the clinic combines these values with modern technology to offer a facial that fully encompasses scientific innovation with natural solutions. This begins from the moment you cross the threshold.
Water infused with charcoal bark is served during the consultation, soft fabrics like cotton in placid pastel colours line the bed, whilst verdant greenery is potted around the space to give the space that indoor-outdoor quality. The pièce de résistance is the facial scan, in which everything from my hydration levels, pigmentation and skin damage was captured. Based on the results, I found out that the redness that regularly persists on my face could eventually lead to rosacea and that my skin is slightly dehydrated, but that despite growing up in Australia, it doesn’t exhibit any signs of sun damage. (Which I’m not surprised by, because I've always rigorously applied sunscreen daily.)
This treatment is called The Three Sixty, and I really did feel like it was worthy of that title, especially given how many steps there are (LED, extractions, and sonophoresis, to name a few!). My skin was so bright, clear and fresh for days following the facial, so whilst this isn’t the type of treatment you need regularly, it's well worth the price once in a while."
Setting: The spa is on the lower level of the hotel (which is lovely in itself!). The treatment room had ambient lighting, soothing music and heated covers on the bed, which made me so relaxed that I didn’t want to leave.
Editor review: "If you like a facial that leaves you with an immediate glow (that seems to keep improving the day after), this is for you. Oskia products always leave my skin feeling great whilst being very gentle, so spending over an hour having them applied to my face was a great way to spend a Wednesday morning.
The combination of facial massage with the 'glow-enhancing' masks, moisturisers and toners left my skin looking plumper, more hydrated and super-glowy. There’s also the option to have extractions after a steam. The facial ends with a 10-minute back and shoulder massage; if I didn’t already think I could be more relaxed, this proved me wrong. All in all, it was an incredibly relaxing 85 minutes with immediate results. I’d also like to note this is the kind of facial you can get before an event without worrying about post-treatment redness or sensitivity; I had a wedding the next day, and my skin looked great.
The spa itself is so lovely that it made me want to book a stay at the hotel so I could spend all day there. Finally, a special shout-out to my therapist, who was really knowledgeable and gave me advice afterwards on how to keep up my post-facial glow."
Setting: As part of Harrods’ Beauty Suites, the Orveda treatment space is sleek, modern and has a futuristic feel, with large mirrors covering the walls. The room's relaxing atmosphere comes from calming music and dimmed lights. There's a pull-out drawer and cupboard to keep your belongings, as well as thoughtful touches like a bottled-water fridge and phone chargers. Situated in the middle of the room, the treatment couch is super-comfortable and has heated bedding.
Editor review: "Facials are something I don’t treat myself to often, so when I do, I want to feel seriously pampered. The Glow Is the New Liftfacial does not disappoint. I met my facialist, Kurshid, at the reception, and she was immediately welcoming and friendly.
Kurshid asked some preliminary questions before we got started and made sure to check in with me throughout the treatment to ensure I was comfortable. The treatment began with a hand massage before a multi-step routine of serums, moisturisers and face masks, and finally, a head and shoulder massage. The facial focuses on lifting, sculpting and plumping the skin, which it definitely achieved for me. The massage techniques felt akin to Gua Sha, and I felt my face was less puffy and more sculpted afterwards.
What really makes this facial worth it is that it truly feels like a luxe experience. Firstly, the products used have a luxurious feel and scent, and left my skin with a nourished glow. Secondly, sometimes I think facials can speed by in no time, but this treatment uses considered steps and doesn't feel rushed at all. And lastly, I loved that this also incorporated a hand, shoulder and head massage, making it feel like much more than just a facial. These elements focus on stimulating and de-stressing these areas of the body, too, so I left feeling completely revitalised and refreshed."
12. Omorovicza Moor Mud Deep Cleansing Facial
Tester: Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer
Location: Omorovicza, The Mayfair Institute, 60 South Audley St, London W1K 2QW
Brand/s used: Omorovicza
Steps overview: Cleanse, exfoliate, mask, face massage, essence, serum, moisturiser
Setting: A warming spa environment awaits on the lower-ground floor of Omorovicza's flagship London retail space. Whilst the entry level is light and airy, treatments take place downstairs, in a more moody yet tranquil setting. Soundtracked by a calming sound bath, you step into a small, dimly-lit room ready for an hour of blissful relaxation and purification.
Editor review: "As someone who often suffers from bouts of congestion in her T-zone—despite my best efforts to regularly mitigate excess oil build-up in my skincare routine—I was desperate to try Omorovicza’s Moor Mud Deep Cleansing Facial. Acting like a reset for my skin, I was intrigued by the promise to deeply purify and decongest, help smooth skin texture and blur the appearance of pores.
The treatment itself certainly delivers on all fronts, using the uniquely mineral-rich Hungarian Moor Mud, sourced from Lake Hévíz, to rejuvenate the dullness and uneven skin tone while excavating any clogging from my pores. What I enjoyed most about the treatment, however, was the dedicated facial massage that occurred towards the end of the session. After I was firmly but gently cleansed and exfoliated, my aesthetician proceeded to lift and tone my facial muscles using a high-intensity technique that really sculpted my appearance. It was the perfect culmination of a relaxing treatment that targeted balancing and renewing."
Setting: Dr Preema’s highly esteemed clinic is discreetly tucked away on Park Lane, Mayfair. Inside, you'll find plush grey interiors.
Editor review: "After two weeks in the South of France, my skin was showing signs of pigmentation and congestion after a diet consisting exclusively of cheese and wine. So, I had high hopes for iS Clinical’s Flash Brightening Peel to help reset my skin after being in the sun. After filling in the consultation forms, I was welcomed into a treatment room at Dr Preema’s clinic, where we discussed my skin concerns.
Once I hopped into the cosy treatment bed, my therapist removed my makeup and thoroughly cleansed my skin. This was my first time having a peel treatment, and I was assured that most people find the treatment comfortable and have minimal downtime, and this particular peel is ideal for all skin types (apart from very sensitive skin). For fans of iS Clinical’s cult Fire & Ice Facial, this is the next step up for more potent results. The hero part of the treatment is the Extra Strength Active Peel Brightening System, a two-step peel. The first part is a mask, which has a light tingle on the skin, whilst the second phase is a stronger, liquid-like peel. You can definitely feel it getting to work, but it is simultaneously cooling at the same time, so it’s actually very comfortable.
On the day of my treatment, I had a cystic spot, which, afterwards, had noticeably subsided. I was a little red, but only for an hour or so. The next day, my skin had a healthy glow, and there wasn’t any hint of redness. The only peeling I experienced was on my aforementioned cystic spot, which had completely flattened overnight. About a week later, I was still enjoying glowing skin, and I had more compliments on my complexion than ever before."
Setting: I was invited into the Hydrafacial flagship, where the brand does its staff training, so it’s not quite the same as the usual treatment room. It wasn’t necessarily as relaxing as other clinics I had been to, but everything felt clean and modern.
Editor review: "As someone with dry, congested skin, I love treating myself to a Hydrafacial now and again. So, when I heard that there was a new facial on offer called the Hydrafacial Pep9, which works to improve elasticity, I couldn’t wait to give it a go. I headed down to the Hydrafacial flagship to try this treatment, and it’s safe to say that I loved every minute.
If you’re not familiar with Hydrafacial, it uses a patented machine and vortex patent technology (essentially a wand with different tips) to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate the skin. It started with a double cleanse and lymphatic drainage before a chemical exfoliation using lactic acid. I have very sensitive skin, so I was a little worried about this step, but it was completely fine. I experienced a little redness straight after, but this subsided within minutes. Then it was time for extractions. Hydrafacials are quite popular, as you can actually see what is extracted from the skin at the end of your treatment. Your therapist hands you what essentially looks like a water bottle filled with all the dirt and impurities that have been removed using suction technology, which isn't painful in the slightest.
Once all the exfoliation and extractions were over, it was time for the peptides. This treatment involved a complex of nine peptides to help boost elasticity in the skin. Once this had been applied, my therapist popped me under an LED light for around 10 minutes, which I personally found very relaxing. Finally, a hyaluronic-acid serum was applied to hydrate, along with an SPF, so that I could go about my day knowing that my complexion was protected.
All in all, this was probably the best Hydrafacial I have had. I felt like my therapist really listened to my skin concerns and tailored the amount of exfoliation so that it didn’t irritate my sensitive skin, but still gave me noticeable results. My dry, lacklustre complexion was transformed, and I left looking glowy and hydrated."