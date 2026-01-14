Is Masseter Botox the Key to a Defined Jawline and Less Jaw Pain? I Put It to the Test

My name is Eleanor, and, like many of us, I'm a big jaw clencher. It was my dentist who first alerted me to the problem, where I was clenching to the point where I was beginning to wear away at my teeth. I'd often wake up with an aching jaw and tension around the area, which would frequently extend to my neck and shoulders, too. Facials and massages would offer some temporary relief, but the tension would always return. I even noticed some changes in my face shape, as my jaw was working overtime at night, which led to my masseter muscle getting bulkier. And if you've landed on this story, you might too experience these same concerns.
You might normally associate Botox with treating forehead wrinkles or crow's feet. However, it can also be used on the masseter muscles to reduce excessive bulkiness and reduce jaw pain. Curious to find out more, I visited Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, founder of The Aesthetics Doctor clinic, to find out everything you should know about masseter Botox, as well as try the aesthetic treatment out for myself. Scroll on for my honest review, the before and after photos and everything you should know about the treatment.
What Is Masseter Botox?
"Masseter Botox involves injecting botulinum toxin into the masseter muscles, which are the large muscles located at the sides of the jaw," says DrEl Muntasar. "These muscles are responsible for clenching and chewing. The treatment works by relaxing these muscles, helping to reduce excess tension and muscle bulk. As a result, it can reduce clenching, teeth grinding, jaw tension and tension-related headaches, while also softening the overall strength and size of the muscle over time."
As well as reducing excessive clenching or teeth grinding, it can also have aesthetic benefits for some. "Aesthetically, masseter Botox can help slim the lower face, soften a square or bulky jawline and create a more tapered, V-shaped appearance," says DrEl Muntasar. "Medically, it can help reduce teeth clenching and grinding, jaw pain, tension headaches and symptoms associated with TMJ (temporomandibular joint) dysfunction."
Is Masseter Botox for Me?
"An ideal candidate is someone with large or overactive masseter muscles. This often includes patients who clench or grind their teeth, experience jaw locking or tension, or have visible muscle bulk in the lower face that they would like to soften," says Dr El Muntasar.
However, it might not be a suitable treatment for everyone. "Patients whose jaw shape is not driven by muscle bulk, or those with significant skin laxity in the lower face, may not be appropriate candidates," he says. "The masseter muscle provides some underlying support to the lower face. Reducing its bulk in patients who already have skin laxity can accentuate jowling or lower-face sagging. This is why careful patient selection, conservative dosing and a full facial assessment are essential."
A good practitioner will consider your full medical history, discuss your concerns and conduct a physical examination of the masseter muscles while clenching.
How Long Do Results Last?
"Patients should expect a gradual softening of the jawline rather than an overnight or dramatic change. Early changes can sometimes be noticed within a few weeks, but visible facial slimming typically takes around four to six weeks, with some patients seeing full results closer to eight weeks," says Dr El Muntasar. "To maintain results, treatment is usually repeated two to three times per year, depending on muscle strength and individual response. Most patients require repeat treatment every four to six months, depending on muscle activity, symptoms and aesthetic goals," he says.
Masseter Botox Side Effects
"Side effects are generally mild and temporary," says Dr El Muntasar. "These can include tenderness, bruising at the injection site, jaw fatigue or mild asymmetry. Very rarely, patients may notice a temporary reduction in bite strength. Patients are usually advised to avoid strenuous exercise, excessive jaw clenching, alcohol and facial massage for a short period after treatment, and to follow personalised aftercare advice provided by their practitioner," he says.
"Some patients may notice mild chewing fatigue or weakness, particularly when eating tougher foods, for a short period after treatment," he adds. "However, many patients experience an improvement in jaw pain, tension, headaches, and teeth grinding. By reducing excessive muscle activity, the TMJ can often function more comfortably."
My Experience
I visited Dr El Muntasar at his clinic for my masseter botox appointment. After my consultation and discussing my concerns, he cleansed the area and mapped out the treatment area on both sides before injecting. It wasn't painful (I have a pretty good pain tolerance, having had microneedling and Sofwave previously), but it can feel a little uncomfortable as the needle penetrates the muscle. Especially if you have overactive masseter muscles, as the muscle tends to be larger. The treatment took less than five minutes, and there was some redness post-treatment, which disappeared quickly.
It takes around 4-6 weeks to start seeing visible results, but after about a week or two, I started noticing the relief in my jaw clenching and tension in the area. Below, you can see the before and after photos two months after my treatment.
Before
After
The Verdict
It's now been two months since my treatment, and I've started seeing the aesthetic benefits of the masseter Botox. I've noticed a sharper shape in my jawline, but most importantly, my jaw pain has reduced significantly. I'm no longer waking up with jaw tension, and it feels nearly impossible to clench now. Previously, I could clench my masseter muscles, and they would jut out of my lower face, but now that they've been treated, the movement is minimal, and as a result, the muscle has relaxed and shrunk.
While masseter Botox tends to be more expensive than other Botox areas, it does last for a long time, with most patients topping up every six months or so, depending on the strength of their muscles. However, for the reduction in jaw clenching and a sharper jawline, I think it's a worthwhile investment, especially if you suffer from chronic jaw pain.
