Which Is Better, a Red Light Panel or Mask? I Consulted Derms for Their No-BS Advice

We may have officially hit the pinnacle of red light therapy. From masks and handheld wands to showerheads, vibration plates, and even toothbrushes (yep, really!), it seems every household gadget now boasts the skin-improving, inflammation-reducing technology. You could theoretically weave LED light therapy into every step of your morning routine if you wanted to, which makes choosing the right device that much more difficult. For those looking to specifically target skin, you might be torn between two similar options: the aforementioned face mask and a tabletop (or full-body) panel. Is one device better than the other? How do you determine which one you should buy? According to derms, it depends on a few factors—all of which I've outlined just below.
First, What's a Red Light Panel?
A quick refresher: Red light comes with a slew of benefits, from reduced inflammation to muscle recovery to even hair growth, but in the skincare sphere, it's lauded for enhancing tone and promoting collagen production—which, in turn, keeps your complexion firm and taut. "Red light has been shown to reduce inflammation in the skin and to stimulate fibroblasts to produce collagen, which can reduce and prevent wrinkles and can improve skin texture," board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, previously told WWW about the technology. It does so through a process called photobiomodulation, in which certain wavelengths of light enter the skin’s layers and stimulate cellular activity.
Panels and masks both emit specific wavelengths of red light to treat a range of concerns; their main differences simply lie in the design. "A red light panel is a larger, stationary device that delivers red light wavelengths to a broad surface area—think full face, body, or scalp treatments," shares board-certified dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum, MD, FAAD. It offers wider coverage as opposed to a mask, and the bulbs are typically stronger, so they can be used at a distance. "This may be the preferred option for someone who wants to treat their entire body and enjoys standing in front of a device as opposed to wearing it," adds board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD, FAAD.
How Does It Compare to a Red Light Mask?
Masks, on the other hand, sit directly on your face, so they can target specific areas of concern (dark spots, fine lines, etc.). "You are closer to a mask, so more energy is emitted to the treated area," notes Henry. Masks are also generally more portable than panels, especially if you buy a cordless option; you can switch on the device and proceed with your daily tasks. (You just might look a bit Hannibal Lecter–like while you do.) That's not to say you can't multitask with a red light panel! You could theoretically prop one up while answering emails, applying makeup, or any other seated mission.
Which Is Better?
To be clear: One tool isn't necessarily "better" than the other. Ultimately, it's all up to personal preference, assuming you find a clinically backed, high-quality option. (Note: There are a lot of knockoffs out there, so make sure your device—be it a panel or mask—is FDA approved!) Of course, compliance plays a huge role as well, so feel free to choose the red light device you'll actually use on a regular basis. "The best option is the one you’ll actually use consistently," agrees Nussbaum. "Consistency always beats complexity."
That being said, a panel might be the better pick if you're looking for versatility. Because panels can treat a broader range of concerns—such as hair loss and pain, in addition to skin rejuvenation—they're best for those looking to target multiple areas (scalp, chest, face, et al.). They do tend to have a more involved setup, but you don't have to attach anything to your face or body (a perk for those who may become claustrophobic marinating under a mask); just simply let the red light wash over you.
Now, if your primary concern is facial aging—fine lines, crepiness, and the like—and you're looking for something more compact, a mask may be the better fit (pun intended). "Furthermore, because masks typically wrap around or follow the contours of the face, there is less light spillage and better protection of the eyes," adds Henry.
Again, it all depends on which tool you see yourself switching on daily, as you need to use it consistently in order to reap red light's benefits. You could have the most sophisticated, spendy device in the world, but if you don't actually use it regularly, it'll do next to nothing. "I always recommend choosing the device that fits your life best," Nussbaum declares. Feel free to scroll through the list of panels and masks below to find the one that suits you, and trust that each option is high-quality, user-friendly, and backed by editors and derms.
Shop Red Light Panels
Mito Red Light
MitoMin 2.0 Red Light Panel
Don't be fooled by its mini size. This panel features powerful LED wavelengths of red and near-infrared light at 660 nm and 850 nm, respectively.
joovv
Mini 3.0
Henry calls out this modular panel for being "very high-powered." It's the perfect tabletop option to set up at your desk. Though, you can snag an extra floor, door, or wall attachment for standing use.
CurrentBody Skin
LED Light Therapy Panel
CurrentBody's red light mask is one of the most popular options around, and now that same clinically backed technology can be found in a sleek, body-conforming panel. Boasting 544 LEDs and four powerful wavelengths (blue, red, near-infrared, and deep near-infrared), it's a no-brainer for those looking for a full-body treatment.
Sunlighten US
Red Light Therapy Panel
If you're in the market for a standing option, you can't go wrong with Sunlighten's therapeutic panel. It also comes with over 20 app-guided programs to help you curate a restorative routine.
Shop Red Light Masks
CurrentBody Skin
LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask
As I mentioned, CurrentBody's red light mask is top of the line. Nussbaum considers it one of her favorites, praising its three highly precise wavelengths (red, near-infrared, and deep near-infrared), also noting that it's "safe and effective for all skin types."
Omnilux
Contour Face
Another comfortable silicone option, Omnilux's device comes equipped with 132 medical-grade LEDs and has been shown to target signs of aging in as little as six weeks (assuming you actually use it regularly!).
Shark
Cryoglow LED Face Mask
Shark's CryoGlow really makes you feel like you're sitting in a MedSpa. With a remote that displays the treatment menu and a screen that tracks your progress, it's definitely one of the most high-tech options I've tried. The cooling under-eye masks are also a total plus.
Therabody
Theraface Mask Glo
This mask has it all: a sleek, cordless design, 504 medical-grade LEDs, an effortless 12-minute treatment, and a scalp massage setting. It's no wonder Kendall Jenner considers herself a fan!
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.