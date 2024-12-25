The TikTok Crowd Calls This Device the "Dyson Airwrap for Your Face," so I Tried It

If you asked me seven years ago whether I'd shell out $600 for a hair dryer, I'd probably wave you off with my round brush. Now, here I am with my spendy (but totally worthwhile) Dyson Airwrap, and my strands have never looked or felt more salon-grade. Let it be known: It's not just a hair dryer. With six attachments to smooth, curl, and diffuse, the Airwrap is more like the Swiss army knife of hairstyling. So when I heard the TikTok crowd dub the TheraFace Pro a "Dyson Airwrap for your face," I of course had to give it a whirl.

Is the multifaceted skincare tool truly worth the hype? I tested it for 40 days to find out. Keep scrolling for my honest review.

What is the TheraFace Pro?

Think of the TheraFace Pro as four skincare tools in one. It comes with percussive therapy attachments to melt away facial tension (like a gentle Theragun for your face), a microcurrent ring to lift and tone the skin, an LED light ring to smooth wrinkles and kill acne-forming bacteria, and a cleansing ring to give skin a deep, thorough wash. The starter kit comes with all of these attachments—plus a conductive gel (for the microcurrent), stand, and a soft travel case—for $399. For an extra $99, you can score a set of hot and cold therapy attachments, which help increase blood flow and reduce puffiness, respectively.

To change each treatment, you simply pull the attachment off the base, line up the other with the magnetic snaps, and it should pop right on. The percussive attachments have a smaller base that protrudes in the middle of the tool; simply wiggle it on until it clicks into place.

Therabody Theraface Pro Device $399 $249 SHOP NOW

What are the benefits?

With each attachment, you can transform the tool into an LED light device, a skin-snatching microcurrent tool, a tension-melting massager, and a gentle exfoliator. Below, find the specific perks of each treatment.

LED Light

LED light therapy is a noninvasive way to address a number of skin concerns. Essentially, LED wavelengths are able to enter the skin’s layers and address a number of concerns. "Red light has been shown to reduce inflammation in the skin and to stimulate fibroblasts to produce collagen, which can reduce and prevent wrinkles and can improve skin texture. Red light is often thought of as the 'anti-aging' light, while blue light is the 'anti-acne' light," board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD , tells WWW about LED . "Blue light has been demonstrated to treat acne by reducing P. acnes bacteria and by decreasing the activity of acne-promoting oil glands." The TheraFace Pro features red, blue, and red + infrared light, which has a slight warming sensation.

Microcurrent

Think of microcurrent as a workout for your face. It stimulates the underlying muscles in your skin, leading to a lifted, toned complexion. "One of the greatest benefits of microcurrent is its ability to increase cellular energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate, also known as ATP," master organic aesthetician Katie Sobelman tells WWW about the technology . "Increasing this cellular energy allows for optimized cellular function, giving your cells everything they need to do all the important things like synthesizing collagen, creating new cells, repairing damage, and preventing invasion from intruders."

Percussive Therapy

Using a Theragun on your face might not sound too appealing, but these tiny percussive attachments use just enough pressure to reduce facial tension, relax delicate muscles, and stimulate circulation. The TheraFace comes with three versions: a flat accessory to use around the temples, jawline, and neck; a cone to target smaller pressure points, like nasolabial folds; and a micropoint attachment to boost circulation on the forehead, jaw, and décolletage.

Cleansing Brush

"Not only do facial-cleansing brushes help to deep-clean dirt, makeup, and debris from the pores, but they also gently exfoliate dead skin cells and increase circulation at the surface of the skin to promote healthy, glowing skin," double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Jaimie DeRosa, MD, FACS , previously told WWW .

The main advantage? You get all of these skin-improving perks in one, easy-to-use tool. Yes, it's pricey at $399, but I've seen single microcurrent devices and LED masks tagged at that amount. The TheraFace Pro gives you more bang for your buck, and just like other spendy, high-quality tools, it's FDA-cleared.

Does the TheraFace Pro help with wrinkles?

Yes, it sure can—albeit in slightly different ways. For instance, those percussive attachments help smooth wrinkles by encouraging your facial muscles to relax. See, the expressions you make each day can lead to permanent creases over time (these are called "expression wrinkles"), so reducing that tension can keep those etchings from sticking around.

And as Murphy-Rose mentioned, red LED light can stimulate fibroblasts in the skin to produce collagen, aka the naturally occurring protein your skin is literally made of—and more collagen equals bouncier, more youthful-looking skin. By increasing cellular energy, microcurrent technology also helps increase collagen production; essentially, it helps your skin cells act "younger," which means fewer fine lines and wrinkles.

Properly cleansing your face is also essential for healthy, youthful skin long-term. After all, your anti-aging serums and creams can't penetrate the pores unless you have a clear canvas. By opening up and cleaning the pores, gentle cleansing brushes help those active ingredients work more effectively.

My Testing Experience and Honest Thoughts

I've tried my fair share of microcurrent devices and LED masks, so to be honest, I was wary of a multitasking tool that promised to deliver both treatments effectively. I knew I'd have multiple devices in one, yes, but I thought each treatment might be a little bit lackluster. I could not have been more wrong!

I'll start with microcurrent. First, let me point out that with the attachment locked on, it looks like I bought a brand new microcurrent tool. I wouldn't even know the attachment actually pops off! I try to use my microcurrent device at least three times a week—like working out, a regular cadence is key for long-lasting results—and this one easily fit into my routine. I appreciate that it comes with conductive gel, which is necessary to activate the microcurrent.

After washing my face and applying an antioxidant serum, I used the LED light attachment. Again, popping on the attachment was easy as can be, and the tool looked just as sleek and sturdy as it did with the microcurrent head. I treated my skin for about five minutes, gliding the attachment in upward motions from my jawline to my temples and around my forehead. I stuck to the red light for the most part since it's currently winter, and I struggle more with dryness than acne at this time.

After I apply my serums and moisturizer, it's time for a little percussive therapy. My favorite is the tiny cone attachment since it helps me ease the crunchy tension right below my ear. I clench my jaw at night—I know, I'm working on kicking the habit!—and easing all that pressure feels downright heavenly right when I wake up. I'll go back in with the percussive attachment after a long workday or any time I feel my jaw or temples clenching up. Honestly, I'd buy the TheraFace Pro for the percussive therapy alone. It's become a game changer for relaxing my facial muscles.

The only attachment I didn't love was the cleansing brush. Even though the attachment is made of ultra-soft silicone, my skin is quite sensitive—like, turns beet red after a harsh scrub—and is prone to broken capillaries, so I typically steer clear of manual exfoliating tools. It's great for those looking for a deeper clean, but I know my skin type is just way too reactive.

How long does it take to see results?

Here's the thing: You have to use the TheraFace Pro regularly to reap noticeable benefits. You can't expect to pick it up every three months and see smoother fine lines and lifted skin. I definitely started to notice tighter skin at the three-week mark, but I've been using microcurrent and LED devices regularly for years. If you're brand-new to these treatments, the brand assures you'll start to see results at three months. In fact, Therabody conducted a clinical study with 35 participants (aged 25 to 61 with multiple skin types) and found that after 12 weeks, the device was shown to improve skin elasticity, firmness, fine lines, skin tone, lift, and radiance.

Which is better: TheraFace Pro or NuFace?

I have used the NuFace for over five years. It's my go-to microcurrent tool, and it even has a red light attachment to help treat wrinkles and improve skin tone. That being said, the TheraFace Pro does offer more attachments for a less spendy price tag. The NuFace Trinity+ (the brand's most updated device) is tagged at $395 with the red light and lip and eye attachments at $160 a pop. The TheraFace Pro is $399 for all the nuts and bolts—the microcurrent, LED light (red, blue, and infrared), percussive heads, and cleansing brush. You do technically get more bang for your buck with the TheraFace Pro.

However, if you'd like to solely focus on microcurrent, I'd say NuFace might be a better deal. The offerings are just a bit more sophisticated. For instance, the Lip and Eye attachment has precise prongs to treat delicate skin around the eyes (like crow's feet and sagging brows) that the normal globes wouldn't reach. The Body Toning Device , on the other hand, helps sculpt larger areas of looser skin. The NuFace also comes in a Mini size for on-the-go microcurrent.

To be clear, you can't go wrong with either tool, but if homing in on microcurrent is your goal, I'd say opt for NuFace. If you'd like to take advantage of several different skin-improving treatments, go with the TheraFace Pro.

Is the TheraFace Pro worth it?

After testing the TheraFace Pro for 40 days, I can confirm the tool is well worth the price. Again, I've seen single-treatment tools (like microcurrent wands and LED masks) tagged at a similar amount, so it's a pretty solid deal from cost alone. It also doesn't sacrifice quality. Each attachment seamlessly clicks onto the base and looks like it's truly meant to be there. It doesn't feel cheaply made whatsoever. The treatments themselves are easy to learn, providing the exact same experience as the high-end standalone devices I've tried.

I hadn't yet incorporated a percussive therapy device into my skincare routine, but now I won't ever look back. I'm a longtime teeth grinder, so the tension-relieving sensation is quite lovely in the mornings. I'd probably buy the TheraFace Pro for that attachment alone, but having all those skincare treatments in one seamless tool is a major perk. In fact, streamlining my entire routine makes me more inclined to use each treatment more frequently, which only results in tighter, firmer, youthful-looking skin. If you find it difficult to commit to at-home skin treatments, I'd say the TheraFace Pro is definitely worth testing out.

Therabody Theraface Pro Device $399 $249 SHOP NOW

Shop More From Therabody

Therabody TheraFace Hot and Cold Rings Device $99 $79 SHOP NOW Cop these hot and cold rings to further upgrade your TheraFace treatment. The cool temperature reduces puffiness (great for mornings), while the warm sensation helps stimulate circulation for a healthy glow.

Therabody TheraFace Mask $499 SHOP NOW This is the LED mask I personally use. I love that it has structure, as opposed to other silicone options that directly touch your skin.

Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand $149 SHOP NOW This de-puffing device is basically those aforementioned hot and cold rings in one streamlined tool that switches from warm to icy in seconds. I love taking it with me on flights.

Therabody Theragun Gen 2 Mini $199 $148 SHOP NOW The mini Theragun makes a great gift. I've given it to many runners in my life, and they're always thankful!

Therabody Sleepmask $99 SHOP NOW Meet the most high-tech sleeping mask you'll ever own. In addition to a 100% blackout design, it features three soothing vibration patterns scientifically shown to help you fall and stay asleep.