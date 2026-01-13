I Always Thought Eye Cream Was Unnecessary Until I Tried These Lighter, Fast-Absorbing Alternatives

Although I’m a beauty editor, comprehensive or complicated beauty routines have never been my style. Most days, when it comes to skincare, my routine consists of a tightly edited rotation of serums and moisturisers, which deliver efficacious ingredients with minimal fuss or fanfare. That’s not to say I don’t expect my products to work hard, but rather, that I choose to opt for formulas that are targeted, get to work quickly and, often, sit smoothly under makeup so I can move on to the next step with little downtime.
For that reason, there was once a time when I thought an eye cream was an unnecessary step in my skincare routine. Why add an extra product when my serum already did the job? Plus, as many eye creams often feature a richer formula to nourish the delicate under-eye area, spending time applying it and then waiting for it to sink in never much appealed.
So, when I first came across these lighter alternatives, which promised to combine the lightweight texture of a serum with the targeted treatment of an eye cream, I was intrigued. Fast forward many years later, and now, while you’ll still find me skipping eye cream regularly, an eye serum is something I’ll never be without.
So, what exactly is an eye serum? And how does it differ from the eye creams of old? Well, to find that out, I spoke to an expert, Faye Purcell, head of R&D and lead chemist at Q+A Skincare. “Eye serums are lightweight, treatment-focused formulas that penetrate the delicate under-eye area quickly, delivering active ingredients where they’re needed most,” explained Purcell, “Compared to creams, they tend to feel more silky, refreshing and absorb easily. Ingredients often include peptides, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, antioxidants and caffeine.” As a result, eye serums can be used to treat a multitude of skin concerns, like dark circles, under-eye puffiness and fine lines and wrinkles, while also feeling practically invisible on skin.
As eye serums can make use of a variety of skincare ingredients, you may be wondering where to start when choosing one. Well, to help with that, I’ve created an edit of 11 of my favourite formulas so you can tailor your eye serum to suit your needs. Here’s everything you need to know, including my honest review of each one…
I don’t know any beauty editor who isn’t a fan of La Roche-Posay’s Hyalu range. Yet, while the Hyalu face serum often gets praised as the hero product, trust me, you do not want to sleep on the eye serum either. Infused with a blend of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, it works to hydrate the under-eye area to brighten and minimise the appearance of fine lines. What I love most, however, is that at the end of the pipette applicator, you’ll find a small metal rollerball which distributes product evenly while also cooling the area to reduce puffiness in an instant. If you only try one eye serum, make it this one, and I assure you, you won’t be disappointed.
Next up, we have an eye serum which delivers the antioxidant benefits of vitamin C in a format that’s gentle enough for the under-eye area. Medik8’s C-Tetra Eye is lightweight, non-greasy and sinks into the skin quickly without any irritation while also working to brighten the appearance of dark circles and fine lines over time. My one word of warning: a little of this serum goes a long way, so start small so as not to overload the area with product.
While on first pump, you may think Beauty of Joseaon’s Eye Serum is more akin to a traditional eye cream texture, this formula truly transforms as you rub it into the skin. Transitioning into a lightweight gel-serum hybrid, it melts in delivering plenty of hydration with a soft matte finish. When it comes to ingredients, you’ll find niacinamide and ginseng root to brighten, as well as 2% retinal, which works hard to smooth and lift. If you’ve heard about the benefits of retinol eye creams but are unsure where to start, this is a great option as it will fight signs of ageing with minimal irritation.
Packed with a blend of hardworking ingredients, JS Health’s Eye Serum is the perfect option to take on a myriad of skin concerns. At the forefront, you’ll find multiple peptides, which work to firm, de-puff and brighten all in one. There’s also caffeine to lift and wake up the eye area, especially on tired mornings and niacinamide to smooth. This serum’s also slightly richer than the other options that I’ve recommended, making it great for mature skin or those who suffer from under-eye dryness, as it deeply nourishes for skin that feels plump, healthy and hydrated.
Another peptide-infused eye serum, Paula’s Choice formula is designed to help promote collagen production and retention for skin that looks plumper and firmer in as little as five minutes. Although it gets to work quickly, this serum is still light and refreshing on the skin with a gel-like texture that disappears in no time at all. Rather than greasiness, you’re simply left with eyes that look a little more lifted with a slight dewy sheen for a more awake look.
6. Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum
I already mentioned one retinol eye serum in this edit; however, if you’re looking for something a little more intense, I’d highly suggest Dr Dennis Gross’ offering. It’s infused with a blend of retinol, rambutan, bakuchiol and ferulic acid, all of which work in harmony to reduce fine lines, smooth and plump the under-eye area. For best results, use twice a week and build up your tolerance, and be wary of mixing it with other acids or active ingredients to avoid redness or irritation.
“Caffeine is a star ingredient for eye serums,” says Purcell, “It’s anti-inflammatory, boosts circulation and helps reduce dark circles, puffiness, inflammation and signs of fatigue.” Q+A’s eye serum heroes this, alongside pomegranate extract to even skin tone and green tea extract to protect skin. At under £7, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better eye serum that feels light on the skin and doesn’t feel sticky or oily. Don’t expect miracles overnight, but for an eye serum that’s comfortable to use and wear and packed with natural ingredients, it’s a great option.
8. Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum
Did you know many of our main skin concerns when it comes to the eye area can be owed to a lack of hydration? That’s where Beauty Pie’s Triple Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum comes into play. Inside, you’ll find three different weights of hyaluronic acid, which allow for better penetration and hydration alongside caffeine to lift. I like to use this alongside the matching face serum for skin that feels hydrated throughout the day. It's one of the best Beauty Pie eye creams around.
Drunk Elephant’s formulas are some of the most potent around, so don’t expect this eye serum to pull any punches when it comes to fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll find vegan retinol, caffeine and copper peptides (another hero ingredient for tackling signs of ageing), all housed inside. In terms of texture, this one is again slightly thicker than some of the serums on this list, but it still feels silky smooth and glides on easily, nourishing the eye area as it treats.
One of my favourite ways to store an eye serum is to keep it in the fridge for an extra-cooling hit that soothes stressed-out skin and reduces puffiness and inflammation. Biossance’s Eye Serum allows for this two-fold as not only does the serum cool nicely, but it also features a metal nib and rollerball, which deliver an icy shot to the skin as you apply the serum. For max results, take the time to massage the eye area as you apply both above the brow bone and under the eye.
Lastly, we have Erborian’s Eye Serum, which contains micro particles of vitamin E that burst on contact with the skin to provide maximum hydration for a wide awake, energised look. The scent is subtle, with citrus notes that are not heavy or overpowering. Simply smooth on and follow with your base or concealer to ensure it doesn’t cake or crack throughout the day.
What Are the Benefits of Using an Eye Serum?
“Eye serums suit most skin types, but are particularly helpful for anyone experiencing puffiness, dark circles or tired-looking eyes,” Purcell continued. “Eye serums target the first area to show signs of fatigue, ageing and dehydration. They address puffiness, fine lines, dark circles and dryness, while supporting collagen production and skin elasticity over time.”
How to Apply an Eye Serum
“After cleansing, apply a small amount around the orbital bone using your ring finger, tapping gently rather than rubbing,” Purcell advised, “Their lightweight, hydrating texture makes them perfect for morning use under makeup, though they can also be used day or night.”
How We Tested
As a beauty editor, a big part of my job is testing and trialling different skincare products so that, when I recommend products to you, you can trust that each product really is the best of the best. Often, this is a process I undertake without fully being aware of it, continuously adapting and updating my skincare routine, dismissing some products and adopting others as newfound beauty must-haves. Each eye serum included on this list has made its way to the latter category, becoming a staple in my skincare routine, so you can trust that these really are the best eye serums for any skincare concern.
