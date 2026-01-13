I Always Thought Eye Cream Was Unnecessary Until I Tried These Lighter, Fast-Absorbing Alternatives

Lightweight, fast-absorbing and packed with effective ingredients, eye serums are the answer to treating dark circles and puffiness with minimal fuss.

Although I’m a beauty editor, comprehensive or complicated beauty routines have never been my style. Most days, when it comes to skincare, my routine consists of a tightly edited rotation of serums and moisturisers, which deliver efficacious ingredients with minimal fuss or fanfare. That’s not to say I don’t expect my products to work hard, but rather, that I choose to opt for formulas that are targeted, get to work quickly and, often, sit smoothly under makeup so I can move on to the next step with little downtime.

For that reason, there was once a time when I thought an eye cream was an unnecessary step in my skincare routine. Why add an extra product when my serum already did the job? Plus, as many eye creams often feature a richer formula to nourish the delicate under-eye area, spending time applying it and then waiting for it to sink in never much appealed.

So, when I first came across these lighter alternatives, which promised to combine the lightweight texture of a serum with the targeted treatment of an eye cream, I was intrigued. Fast forward many years later, and now, while you’ll still find me skipping eye cream regularly, an eye serum is something I’ll never be without.

Dr Dennis Gross and Drunk Elephant eye serums

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

So, what exactly is an eye serum? And how does it differ from the eye creams of old? Well, to find that out, I spoke to an expert, Faye Purcell, head of R&D and lead chemist at Q+A Skincare. “Eye serums are lightweight, treatment-focused formulas that penetrate the delicate under-eye area quickly, delivering active ingredients where they’re needed most,” explained Purcell, “Compared to creams, they tend to feel more silky, refreshing and absorb easily. Ingredients often include peptides, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, antioxidants and caffeine.” As a result, eye serums can be used to treat a multitude of skin concerns, like dark circles, under-eye puffiness and fine lines and wrinkles, while also feeling practically invisible on skin.

A picture of the La Roche-Posay HyaluB5 eye serum

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

As eye serums can make use of a variety of skincare ingredients, you may be wondering where to start when choosing one. Well, to help with that, I’ve created an edit of 11 of my favourite formulas so you can tailor your eye serum to suit your needs. Here’s everything you need to know, including my honest review of each one…

What Are the Benefits of Using an Eye Serum?

“Eye serums suit most skin types, but are particularly helpful for anyone experiencing puffiness, dark circles or tired-looking eyes,” Purcell continued. “Eye serums target the first area to show signs of fatigue, ageing and dehydration. They address puffiness, fine lines, dark circles and dryness, while supporting collagen production and skin elasticity over time.”

How to Apply an Eye Serum

“​After cleansing, apply a small amount around the orbital bone using your ring finger, tapping gently rather than rubbing,” Purcell advised, “Their lightweight, hydrating texture makes them perfect for morning use under makeup, though they can also be used day or night.”

How We Tested

As a beauty editor, a big part of my job is testing and trialling different skincare products so that, when I recommend products to you, you can trust that each product really is the best of the best. Often, this is a process I undertake without fully being aware of it, continuously adapting and updating my skincare routine, dismissing some products and adopting others as newfound beauty must-haves. Each eye serum included on this list has made its way to the latter category, becoming a staple in my skincare routine, so you can trust that these really are the best eye serums for any skincare concern.

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts, including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

