Beauty Pie’s Eye Creams Are Legendary—I Ranked Them From Best to “Worst”

If there's one thing I'm skeptical about when it comes to beauty products, it's eye creams. Sure, they are a nice addition to your skincare routine, but despite the marketing claims, I always wonder how much of a difference they can actually make. I mean, let's face it, no eye cream is going to magically get rid of dark circles (no matter how much I wish for it).

That being said, I do think eye creams have some benefits that you simply won't get from your other skincare products. The most obvious one being that these creams are specifically designed for the delicate eye area. If you didn't know, the skin around your eyes is much more sensitive than the rest of your face, so it's best to use products that have been made with this in mind.

As someone who suffers with dry skin around her eyes, I also think that eye creams are great for adding an extra bit of hydration. Plus, some products come with impressive ingredients that can help tackle things such as puffiness or fine lines.

However, as a beauty editor, I'm very aware of just how expensive eye creams can be, which is why I would never say that they are a necessary step in your routine. I was actually having this conversation with a friend the other day and she told me that she felt the same, until she discovered that one of her favourite, more affordable brands, Beauty Pie, did a range of eye creams that she had fallen in love with. As a big Beauty Pie fan, I was immediately intrigued. So much so, that I managed to get my hands on the brand's bestselling formulas to try them out for myself. Keep on scrolling for my honest review...

The Best Beauty Pie Eye Creams, Tried and Tested by a Beauty Editor

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

1. Beauty Pie Plantastic™ Genius Ginseng™ Eye Energy Cream

Beauty Pie Plantastic™ Genius Ginseng™ Eye Energy Cream £22 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. First up is the Plantastic™ Genius Ginseng™ Eye Energy Cream. The name might be a mouthful, but the eye cream certainly delivers. I like to think of this as a "do it all" eye cream, as it ticks pretty much every box for me. It hydrates, it adds a gorgeous glow to the skin and it's great under makeup. I tend to reach for this in the mornings and have definitely noticed a difference in how my skin feels. Plus, it doesn't irritate my very sensitive under eyes. As an eye cream sceptic, this gets full marks. Pros: Hydrating, adds a glow to the skin, sits well under makeup and more affordable than other eye creams on the market Cons: I'm finding it hard to think of any

2. Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum

Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum £18 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Next up is something a little different. This serum is perfect for those of you who don't like heavier eye creams. The lightweight formula sinks into the skin in seconds and leaves your eye area feeling hydrated and refreshed thanks to the brand's triple-weight hyaluronic acid blend. Although I haven't used it for long enough yet, I can imagine that you would start to see some positive differences in your skin over time with this one. It's worth noting that because of the lightweight formula, I didn't find it as noruishing as the other eye creams in this roundup, so I would probably only use this in the mornings when I want something a bit less heavy on the skin. Pros: Lightweight formula, refreshing on the skin and contains the brand's triple-weight hyaluronic acid blend Cons: Not as nourishing as other eye creams in this roundup

3. Beauty Pie Über Youth™ Super Eye Energy Peptide-Infusion Cream

Beauty Pie Über Youth™ Super Eye Energy Peptide-Infusion Cream £14 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. This is one of my new favourite eye creams, so I can see why it keeps selling out on the Beauty Pie website. It is one of the most nourishing formulas I have tried and it feels incredible on the skin. The swiss-formulated cream contains super-peptides and shea butter to smooth and hydrate, alongside lots of other powerhouse ingredients such as caffeine and raspberry stem cells. I tend to reach for this at night as it is a little heavier on the skin, but I can see it staying in my skincare routine for years to come. Pros: Super hydrating, feels amazing on the skin and a good price point Cons: It keeps selling out!

4. Beauty Pie Youthbomb™ 360° Multi Action Eye Repair Night Serum

Beauty Pie Youthbomb™ 360° Multi Action Eye Repair Night Serum £33 SHOP NOW Ok, so this eye cream is a little more on the expensive side, but for good reason. Part of the popular Youthbomb™ range, this formula contains pina-retinol, niacinamide and vitamin C to help smooth, soothe and reduce dark circles (as mentioned, eye creams may help reduce dark circles, but they probably won't get rid of them entirely). As a beauty editor, I can't deny how powerful these ingredients are, and I can confirm that this eye serum has the most gorgeous, lightweight texture that sinks into the skin beautifully. I haven't been using it every night as my eye area is extremely sensitive to retinol (although this cream has been designed with the delicate eye area in mind), but I am definitely going to incorporate it into my routine a few times a week to see how I get on. Pros: Contains a range of effective ingredients and sinks into the skin instantly Cons: A bit more expensive and might not be ideal for super, super sensitive skin

Shop More Affordable Eye Creams

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream £14 SHOP NOW I've used this eye cream for years now, and the hydrating formula never disappoints.

Templespa Eye Therapist Eye Massagers £10 SHOP NOW Ok, so this might not be an eye cream, but these eye massagers feel so refreshing in the mornings and can help to reduce puffiness.

Naturium Multi-Peptide Eye Cream £18 SHOP NOW Naturium knows what it's doing when it comes to skincare, and this formula contains a multi-peptide blend to leave your eye area looking refreshed.

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream £10 SHOP NOW Speaking of refreshed, this eye cream from The Inkey List is like a cup of coffee for your under eyes.

Vichy Minéral 89 Eyes With Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine £22 £14 SHOP NOW If you like Vichy's Minéral 89 range, then you will love this hydrating eye cream.