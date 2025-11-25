And today, Cult Beauty has launched its anticipated Black Friday sale, with 25% off almost everything across the site for Cult Status members. All you have to do is register for free, and you'll unlock the 25% discount across some of the best beauty brands on site.
Having scrolled through the discounts, there are some amazing brands that you rarely see discounted, such as the likes of luxury makeup brands like Hourglass and even luxury skincare, such as Augustinus Bader (both of which I rarely see discounted). It's the perfect time to save on your festive gifting, or even just a good excuse to treat yourself to something you've had your eye on.
Without any further ado, scroll ahead to shop my list of the best Cult Beauty Black Friday deals that I've spotted to save you scrolling. Happy shopping!
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
When Is Cyber Monday?
In 2025, Cyber Monday lands on Monday 1 December, and we expect this to be the final day of sales for the Black Friday Weekend.
Cult Beauty Black Friday Deals 2025
Hourglass
Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Palette
The Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Palettes are brilliant. They're released as limited edition launches each year, and each year, they sell out. So if you want to secure one this year, now is the time with a generous Black Friday discount.
If you've been eyeing up a bottle of Aesop hand wash as I have, then now is the time to take the plunge while it's on sale. It's one of the best hand washes I've tried, with its botanical scent and chic design that instantly elevates your kitchen or bathroom sink.
Escentric Molecules
Molecule 01
As our most-complimented perfumes go, this ranks high on the list. Its secret ingredient is Iso E Super, a molecule that Escentric Molecules has made its signature. It smells a little bit different on everyone, making it an instant signature scent for anyone who wears it. But the overall scent is light, fresh and clean-smelling.
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
The Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist is an absolute staple in my hair routine for creating the effortlessly undone, piece-y texture on loose waves. Just a few spritzes leave your hair looking perfectly dishevelled (it smells incredible, too).
Beauty of Joseon
Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh Rice + B5 SPF50+
I was recently recommended this SPF for my oily yet dehydrated skin, and it's incredible. It's ultra-lightweight, with a gel-like texture that instantly sinks in without a greasy residue and sits beautifully under makeup too. I've just run out of mine, so I'm stocking up while it's on sale.
Byredo
Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
Had your eye on a Byredo perfume? Here's your chance to make it yours with a (very rare) discount. My pick would be Mohave Ghost, a mysterious musky, amber perfume that's a total compliment-magnet whenever I wear it.
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish in Blueberry
Manucurist has some of the best nail polishes I've ever tried, and this sheer pink is perfect for a "no-makeup" makeup-inspired manicure that bestows a glossy hue upon your nails.
Ouai
Detox Shampoo
Ouai's Detox Shampoo is one of the very best shampoos I've ever tried, hands down. You know that feeling of super-clean hair you get from the salon? This delivers the same results at home, and effortlessly cleanses build-up from the scalp to leave your hair feeling incredibly clean.
Supergoop!
Glowscreen SPF30
This glowy SPF doubles as a sunscreen and a glowing primer in one. It has a pearl finish that delivers the most amazing glow, which I often find I can forgo foundation altogether, as it does a brilliant job at blurring the skin. I've genuinely lost count of how many tubes of Supergoop! Glowscreen that I have gone through.
Le Labo
Discovery Set
Perfume discovery sets such as this one are a great way to try a few fragrances from a brand before landing on a favourite and buying a full-sized bottle. Alternatively, they make a great gift, and you can even split the scents up between your recipients.
Augustinus Bader
The Cream
It's not often that you see Augustinus Bader skincare on sale, so I'm particularly excited about this discount. The Cream is its hero product, which contains TFC8 to repair and rejuvenate the skin for an incredible glow.
Olaplex
The Full on Shine Kit
There are some brilliant gift sets in the sale, including this one from Ouai. It's worth £100, which makes the discount even better! It contains all the Olaplex hair heroes to restore and repair damaged hair.
Westman Atelier
Sun Tone Bronzing Drops Soleil
Westman Atelier does some of the best makeup I've ever tried, and these bronzing drops are amazing for giving your winter complexion a lovely, warm glow.
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Honestly, this is one of the best hair products I've ever tried. As you blow-dry it into your hair, it creates a water-proof, humidity-proof veil on your hair that helps to defy frizz-inducing rain (perfect for drizzly weather!). If you only buy one thing from this list, I'd highly recommend you make it Color Wow Dream Coat.
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla
As winter approaches, a lip mask can provide more nourishment than your typical lip balm. Laneige's Sleeping Lip Mask drenches lips in hydration to leave them pillowy soft come morning. They come in many delicious flavours, too.
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil
The L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil is one of my all-time favourite shower oils, ever. The nourishing texture transforms into a silky milk with a heavenly almond scent that gently lingers on the skin. It's on the expensive side, so now's the time to try it or stock up on a bottle.
Summer Fridays
The Holiday Trio
This chic gift set stopped me mid-scroll. As a fan of Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms, I'm snapping it up as it contains two limited edition lip balms in Hot Cocoa and Toasted Marshmallow (I've tried both and can confirm, they're delicious). Also included is a mini of the cult Jet Lag face mask.
Sunday Riley
Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment
It's not often that you see a cult serum such as Sunday Riley's Good Genes on sale, so if you've had your eye on it, now is the time to try it out. It does a phenomenal job at smoothing skin texture and unlocking a glass-like glow.
Make Up for Ever
Artist Color Pencil Extreme in Anywhere Caffeine
The Make Up For Ever lip liners remain some of the best lip liners I've tried. Even Hailey Bieber is a fan, who wears the shade Anywhere Caffeine, pictured above.
Vieve
The Heroes
Can we take a moment for this exceptionally chic gift set? Housed in a beautiful makeup bag are some of Vieve hero makeup products. It's worth £73, so the discount makes it a particularly special find.
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Lastly, it would be remiss not to include the brilliant Sol De Janiero Bum Bum Cream, which is not only one of the best body creams around, but also has a generous discount for Black Friday.
