I never thought I'd see these beauty products discounted, but I found them in Cult Beauty's Black Friday sale.

As Who What Wear UK's beauty editor, I've been scrolling through all the best Black Friday beauty deals to bring you the very best sale finds. From Black Friday beauty tools discounts to advent calendars sales, and Beauty Pie's Black Friday deals to Victoria Beckham Beauty's secret Black Friday sale (yes, really!) I've spent hours collating the very best finds.

And today, Cult Beauty has launched its anticipated Black Friday sale, with 25% off almost everything across the site for Cult Status members. All you have to do is register for free, and you'll unlock the 25% discount across some of the best beauty brands on site.

Having scrolled through the discounts, there are some amazing brands that you rarely see discounted, such as the likes of luxury makeup brands like Hourglass and even luxury skincare, such as Augustinus Bader (both of which I rarely see discounted). It's the perfect time to save on your festive gifting, or even just a good excuse to treat yourself to something you've had your eye on.

Without any further ado, scroll ahead to shop my list of the best Cult Beauty Black Friday deals that I've spotted to save you scrolling. Happy shopping!

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings.

When Does Black Friday 2025 End?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

When Is Cyber Monday?

In 2025, Cyber Monday lands on Monday 1 December, and we expect this to be the final day of sales for the Black Friday Weekend.

Cult Beauty Black Friday Deals 2025

