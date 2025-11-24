We've Tried All of Beauty Pie's Bestselling Products—18 to Buy in the Black Friday Sale

A collage of team Who What Wear UK testing Beauty Pie products
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Last Update: 8am Monday 24th November

As a beauty editor who has covered multiple Black Friday sales over the years, I know just how overwhelming this time can be. It seems that every brand is competing for the best discounts, and sometimes I lose track of what I even wanted to buy in the first place. These days, to make shopping during the sale period a little easier, I tend to focus on those brands that I truly love and think about what considered purchases I can make while the discounts are live, such as topping up on my favourite moisturiser or treating myself to that new beauty tool I've had my eye on for months. One Black Friday sale that I look forward to shopping every single year is the Beauty Pie Black Friday sale.

If you've read any of our articles on Who What Wear UK, then you'll already know that the team is a huge fan of Beauty Pie products. We've tried some of the bestselling bits, including the Beauty Pie LED mask, the brand's affordable fragrances, popular skincare and more. If you're familiar with the website, then you'll know that you need to be a Beauty Pie member to shop the brand's incredible savings; however, this Black Friday, not only are they offering up to 20% off sitewide to existing members, but they are also extending this discount to guest shoppers, too. Oh, and did I mention that the sale starts early this year? That's right, the discounts went live this very morning.

This is the brand's biggest sale yet, so I thought it was only right to share my top Beauty Pie Black Friday picks with you. Below, I've rounded up all the products I will be shopping for in the Beauty Pie Black Friday sale, alongside some of my hero items that I highly recommend trying. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout, so all you have to do is add your favourites to your basket. It's that easy...

The Best Beauty Pie Black Friday Deals 2025

Beauty Pie Black Friday Beauty Tool Deals

1. Beauty Pie C-Wave Light Facial Dual Light LED Treatment Mask

Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden wearing a Beauty Pie LED mask

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

2. Beauty Pie The Dynamo Deep LED™ Collagen-Boosting Mask

Junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay wearing the Beauty Pie Dynamo LED mask

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

3. Beauty Pie C-Wave LED Mask for Neck & Décolleté

4. Beauty Pie Super Facial Vibrating Cleansing Brush

Beauty Pie Black Friday Skincare Deals

5. Beauty Pie Youthbomb Extreme Retinal Triple Renewal Serum

6. Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm

The Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm on a white linen background

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

7. Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum

Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden after using the Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

8. Beauty Pie Youthbomb Mind-Blowing Glow Trio

Beauty Pie Black Friday Fragrance Deals

9. Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal

The Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal perfume on a white linen background

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

10. Beauty Pie Chocolat Luxury Scented Candle

A picture of Beauty Pie candles on top of a fireplace

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

11. Beauty Pie Fir Balsam Luxury Home Fragrance Set

Beauty Pie Black Friday Bodycare Deals

12. Beauty Pie Orris Florentina Silky Body Moisture Crème

13. Beauty Pie The Reboot Blend Revitalizing Skin-Nourishing Aromatherapy Bath & Shower Oil

Beauty Pie Black Friday Makeup Deals

14. Beauty Pie Shimmer Fling Longwear Eyeshadow Stick Trio

15. Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream

16. Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius

Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius on a marble background

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Beauty Pie Black Friday Haircare Deals

17. Beauty Pie Hair Heroes Detox & Deeply Moisturising Duo

18. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When Does Black Friday 2025 End?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

