As a beauty editor who has covered multiple Black Friday sales over the years, I know just how overwhelming this time can be. It seems that every brand is competing for the best discounts, and sometimes I lose track of what I even wanted to buy in the first place. These days, to make shopping during the sale period a little easier, I tend to focus on those brands that I truly love and think about what considered purchases I can make while the discounts are live, such as topping up on my favourite moisturiser or treating myself to that new beauty tool I've had my eye on for months. One Black Friday sale that I look forward to shopping every single year is the Beauty Pie Black Friday sale.
If you've read any of our articles on Who What Wear UK, then you'll already know that the team is a huge fan of Beauty Pie products. We've tried some of the bestselling bits, including the Beauty Pie LED mask, the brand's affordable fragrances, popular skincare and more. If you're familiar with the website, then you'll know that you need to be a Beauty Pie member to shop the brand's incredible savings; however, this Black Friday, not only are they offering up to 20% off sitewide to existing members, but they are also extending this discount to guest shoppers, too. Oh, and did I mention that the sale starts early this year? That's right, the discounts went live this very morning.
This is the brand's biggest sale yet, so I thought it was only right to share my top Beauty Pie Black Friday picks with you. Below, I've rounded up all the products I will be shopping for in the Beauty Pie Black Friday sale, alongside some of my hero items that I highly recommend trying. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout, so all you have to do is add your favourites to your basket. It's that easy...
1. Beauty Pie C-Wave Light Facial Dual Light LED Treatment Mask
C-Wave Light Facial Dual Light LED Treatment Mask
First up is the Beauty Pie LED mask. This skincare tool is excellent value for money, especially with the Black Friday discount. If you've been considering investing in an LED mask, now is the perfect time. This one features both red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), a ten-minute treatment time and has a flexible fit that moulds to your face.
2. Beauty Pie The Dynamo Deep LED™ Collagen-Boosting Mask
The Dynamo Deep LED™ Collagen-Boosting Mask
If you are looking for something a little more high-tech, you'll want to know about one of the brand's latest launches, The Dynamo Deep LED™ Collagen-Boosting Mask. This slightly newer model harnesses the power of red, near-infrared and deep-infrared light, penetrating deep into the skin for even greater results. I've been using this model lately and it's safe to say that I am obsessed.
3. Beauty Pie C-Wave LED Mask for Neck & Décolleté
C-Wave LED Mask for Neck & Décolleté
To complete your LED routine, why not treat yourself to this clever mask, specifically designed for your neck and décolleté? The red light will help to firm the skin and reduce pigmentation.
4. Beauty Pie Super Facial Vibrating Cleansing Brush
Super Facial Vibrating Cleansing Brush
I haven't had the chance to try this particular Beauty Pie tool, but I might treat myself now that it's on sale. Helping to elevate your skincare routine, the double-sided brush ensures you get a deep clean while also boosting microcirculation. If you know someone who is really into their skincare, this would make the most wonderful gift.
Beauty Pie Black Friday Skincare Deals
5. Beauty Pie Youthbomb Extreme Retinal Triple Renewal Serum
Youthbomb Extreme Retinal Triple Renewal Serum
Our beauty director, Shannon Lawlor, swears by the Beauty Pie Youthbomb Extreme Retinal Triple Renewal Serum for glowing skin, and to be honest, I can see why. With a powerful complex of retinal, retinoid and bio-bakuchiol (a plant-based alternative to retinol), this will really kickstart your skincare routine. It is more of an investment, so now seems like the perfect time to try it for myself.
6. Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm
Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm
I'm a big fan of cleansing balms, and this is one of my personal favourites. I've written all about my love for the Beauty Pie Plantastic range, but if I could only have one product, this would be it. The rich, creamy formula melts away my makeup like no other, and my skin feels baby soft every time I use this. I'll be stocking up for Black Friday.
7. Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum
Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum
Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden always raves about the brand's hyaluronic acid serum, and after seeing how good her skin looked in the office the other day, I am desperate to give this Beauty Pie serum a go. In my opinion, hyaluronic acid is a great addition to everyone's skincare routine, as it helps to boost moisture and add that sought-after glow. This particular serum is much more reasonable than others on the market, and contains three weights of hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and leave you looking positively radiant.
8. Beauty Pie Youthbomb Mind-Blowing Glow Trio
Youthbomb Mind-Blowing Glow Trio
If you're shopping for a loved one, it would be wrong of me not to recommend this ultimate skincare edit from Beauty Pie's much-loved Youthbomb range. Featuring the new Youthbomb 360 Double Vitamin Radiance Concentrate, the Youthbomb Breakthrough Repair Cream and the Youthbomb 360 Multi Action Eye Repair Night Serum, this is the best way to battle a dull winter complexion.
Beauty Pie Black Friday Fragrance Deals
9. Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal
Le Smash Santal Eau de Parfum
You already know how much I love Beauty Pie's Le Smash Santal perfume. It gives all of my luxury scents a run for their money with its expensive-smelling aroma. Notes of almond, tea leaves, vanilla, lavender, sandalwood and musk give it a beautifully creamy, cosy, elevated feel.
10. Beauty Pie Chocolat Luxury Scented Candle
Chocolat Luxury Scented Candle
Want your home to smell like a freshly baked pain au chocolat from a Parisian bakery? Then you need this Beauty Pie candle. Notes of hazelnut, chocolate, milk, sugar, cookie accord, vanilla and butter make this totally irresistible. I'll be gifting it to everyone I know.
11. Beauty Pie Fir Balsam Luxury Home Fragrance Set
Fir Balsam Luxury Home Fragrance Set
Speaking of gifts, I think I'll be popping this set under the tree for myself to unwrap this season. I love a crisp, green scent at this time of year, and to me, both this candle and diffuser smell like freshly cut Christmas trees.
Beauty Pie Black Friday Bodycare Deals
12. Beauty Pie Orris Florentina Silky Body Moisture Crème
Orris Florentina Silky Body Moisture Crème
I have been recommended this body cream multiple times in the last few months, so I think it's time I place an order. The silky formula, cocktail of nourishing ingredients and subtle scent make this sound like a dream to apply.
13. Beauty Pie The Reboot Blend Revitalizing Skin-Nourishing Aromatherapy Bath & Shower Oil
The Reboot Blend Revitalizing Skin-Nourishing Aromatherapy Bath & Shower Oil
One Beauty Pie product that I think is criminally underrated is this bath and shower oil. I use this every time I have a soak in the tub, and it helps me unwind immediately. Not only that, but it leaves my bathroom smelling like a luxury hotel.
Beauty Pie Black Friday Makeup Deals
14. Beauty Pie Shimmer Fling Longwear Eyeshadow Stick Trio
Shimmer Fling Longwear Eyeshadow Stick Trio 02
I love nothing more than an eyeshadow stick for a quick and easy makeup look, and this smudge-proof formula is right up my street. Simply swipe this onto your eyelid, blend with your fingertip and you're good to go. This set comes with three different shades, allowing you to create a range of looks, and is such great value for money.
15. Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream
Awesome Bronze Gorgeous Sunkissed Bronzing Cream
I use this product all year round, and it definitely reminds me of some super luxury alternatives, but for a fraction of the price. The creamy formula is easy to blend into the skin, leaving you with a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow that always earns me compliments.
16. Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius
Superluminous Under-Eye Genius
If, like me, you suffer from dark under-eyes, let me put the Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius on your radar immediately. It acts as a corrector, rather than a concealer, helping to counteract blue tones around the eye area. It has a creamy formula, is super pigmented and also adds a brightening effect. I like to wear this on its own for those "no makeup" makeup days, or under concealer when I want even more coverage.
Beauty Pie Black Friday Haircare Deals
17. Beauty Pie Hair Heroes Detox & Deeply Moisturising Duo
Hair Heroes Detox & Deeply Moisturising Duo for Dry Hair
I feel like Beauty Pie's hair products don't get spoken about enough, but they are seriously good. I love a detox shampoo when my roots feel particularly oily, and this bundle also comes with the Super Healthy Hair Moisturizing Conditioner+, which helps tackle those dry ends.
18. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush
Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush
Want a salon-worthy, bouncy blowout at home? A hairbrush like this is essential. I've been wanting to get my hands on this since having some '90s layers cut into my hair, so I'm pressing "add to bag" immediately.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
