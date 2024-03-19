This Surprising Perfume Note Is My Secret to Smelling Like an Expensive Dessert

Anyone who knows me knows that I love sweet, sugary perfumes. Anything with notes of caramel, coconut, honey, or vanilla is right up my street. Who doesn't want to smell like a delicious dessert? I'm always on the lookout for scents featuring what's known as "edible" notes (these perfumes aren't actually edible, of course), but one note I never thought to consider was milk.

This ingredient may be a staple in many of my favorite desserts, but I've never wanted to smell like milk—until now, that is. If you didn't know, milk perfumes are having a moment on TikTok, and after trying out some of the most popular ones myself, I'm completely sold. Interested to know what all the hype is about? I spoke to Callum Ross, UK education manager for Shiseido's designer fragrance brands, about the phenomenon, so keep scrolling for all the milky goodness.

What are milk perfumes?

According to Ross, "Milk perfumes are fragrances that provide a lactonic scent found in milk and other dairy products." These fragrances come in many styles and feature the rich, sweet, creamy scent that milk can offer when used in a gourmand blend. "To create the milky, lactonic effect, perfumers will use a group of materials known as lactones," he explains. "The most popular [are] coumarin, gamma-undecalactone (the peach lactone), and gamma-nonalactone (the coconut lactone)."

What do milk perfumes smell like?

What do these perfumes actually smell like? "Milk perfumes will smell rich, sweet, creamy, and soft with powdery undertones," says Ross. "Often, perfumers will seek to re-create the odor of almond milk, coconut milk, sweet desserts, or even the velvety lactonic scent of peach or apricot skin." If you like layering your perfumes, Ross advises opting for notes such as sandalwood, vanilla, and tonka bean. He says you can also pair milky fragrances with white floral notes like jasmine, tuberose, frangipani, and osmanthus. "In these perfume types, the lactonic elements of the milky notes would be used to enhance the sweet, creamy, and solar facets found in the flowers," he adds.

Why are milk perfumes growing in popularity?

I was keen to find out why these lactonic fragrances have become popular over the past few months, and according to Ross, it's all down to the appeal of gourmand fragrances. "The growing trend toward milk perfumes is due to the return in popularity of gourmand fragrances," he says. "In the '00s, fruity, sweet gourmands were all the rage, then post-COVID, we saw people looking for fresher, cleaner, and more citrusy fragrances instead. Now, in 2024, gourmand is back, but with a more sophisticated look. The new gourmands will move away from the traditional sugary sweetness into more creative realms where milk, coffee, and boozy notes [are] being used instead."

If, like me, you love the idea of milk perfumes, keep on scrolling for my top picks.

The best milk perfumes to shop now:

Commodity Milk Personal Eau de Parfum $145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: skin musk, tonka bean, amber, mahogany wood, and white cedar We're starting strong with one of my favorite milk perfumes: Commodity's Milk Eau de Parfum. This light, creamy scent is super subtle but still strong enough that it earns me compliments every time I wear it. It's a skin-like scent that adds a hint of sweetness and warmth, making it perfect for every day.

Molton Brown Milk Musk Eau de Toilette $120 SHOP NOW Key Notes: pear, vanilla, milk, cedarwood, and tonka bean Next up is Molton Brown's Milk Musk. As the name suggests, this is a creamy, warm, and musky scent with hints of sweetness thanks to the addition of pear. Spritzing this feels like a comforting embrace, making it my go-to scent when I'm in need of a little pick-me-up.

Serge Lutens Dent de Lait Eau de Parfum $91 SHOP NOW Key Notes: almond milk, coconut, and cashmeran Dent de Lait by Serge Lutens is my favorite perfume for the spring months. The name means "milk teeth" in English, as the fragrance was inspired by thoughts around the significance of losing your first tooth as a child. The scent is warm, fresh, and totally uplifting thanks to hints of creamy coconut, sweet almond milk, and comforting cashmeran.

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum $110 SHOP NOW Key Notes: peony rose, frangipani, milk accord, vanilla, sandalwood, and musk If you like gourmand scents, then this might be the fragrance for you. Bourbon vanilla bean and Madagascar vanilla bean extract mingle with warming sandalwood, musk, and milk accord for a delicious finish that smells almost good enough to eat.

& Other Stories Perle de Coco Eau de Toilette $20 SHOP NOW Key Notes: caramel, coconut, jasmine, vanilla, milk accord, and sandalwood This affordable & Other Stories perfume is one of my top choices when it comes to creamy, milky scents. In fact, I'm yet to meet anyone who hasn't fallen in love with this summer fragrance. Smooth coconut, sweet vanilla, and comforting sandalwood are all whipped together to create a mouth-watering scent that will transport you to a tropical island far, far away.

Issey Miyake A Drop d'Issey Eau de Parfum $53 SHOP NOW Key Notes: damask rose, lilac, orange blossom, almond milk accord, musk, and cedarwood Issey Miyake has created an intoxicating scent called A Drop d'Issey. Fresh, floral notes are balanced by woody, warm, and comforting almond milk and cedarwood for a rounded finish.

Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette $165 SHOP NOW Key Notes: coffee, red apple, lemon, orange flower, milk mousse accord, sandalwood, and cedarwood I'm not a coffee drinker, but even I can't deny how good this perfume is. Imagine going on a crisp spring walk and then heading to your favorite café for a creamy latte and a slice of cake. That's exactly how this fragrance smells to me. Strong notes of coffee are beautifully balanced by hints of lemon and lavender, and milk mousse accord and cedarwood add a deliciously creamy finish.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum $125 SHOP NOW Key Notes: rhubarb, daffodil, almond milk, and cashmeran



I like to think of this scent as spring in a bottle. It's bright, fun, and far from boring. Uplifting rhubarb and daffodil combine with soft almond milk and comforting cashmeran for a unique finish that will keep you coming back for more.

Zadig & Voltaire This Is Her! Eau de Parfum $128 SHOP NOW Key Notes: jasmine, pink berry, sandalwood, and vanilla-chestnut accord Every time I spritz this scent, someone asks me what perfume I'm wearing. Hints of vanilla, chestnut, and sandalwood give it that signature milky aroma, but the addition of jasmine gives it a super-sensual finish that makes it stand out from the crowd.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum $118 SHOP NOW Key Notes: rose, peach, amber, musk, patchouli, and sandalwood



Although this fragrance doesn't contain any milk notes, it definitely has lactonic elements thanks to hints of creamy musk and sandalwood. The fruity, floral scent is perfect for spring and summer, and the warm undertones add a comforting finish.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.