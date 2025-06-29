I'm a Beauty-Obsessed F1 Fan—Here Are 20 Nail Designs I'm Texting to My Nail Tech

I'm repping these teams all season long.

f1 inspired manicure
(Image credit: Future)
In case you've been living under a rock, Formula 1 is pretty much everywhere. It seems like everyone is either tuning into F1: The Academy on Netflix, heading theaters to watch Brad Pitt star in the F1 movie, or posting online about the latest Grand Prix. And as an avid fan, I'm here for it. In fact, all the hype has given me more of a reason to subtly rep my favorite F1 teams via manicure.

As a beauty editor, I can appreciate when a trend has versatility. Whether you prefer a simple, bold red nail for Ferrari or a complex papaya orange with metallic streaks for McLaren, the options are pretty much endless. Need some inspiration for your next nail appointment? No worries! Below, find 20 nail ideas to rep your favorite F1 team all season long.

The Best F1-Inspired Nail Designs

McLaren

McLaren nail design

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

This metallic orange look screams McLaren. It's futuristic and super chic.

Mclaren F1 nail designs

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

If you're not a fan of longer nails, go shorter and try this orange ombre look instead.

Mercedes

mercedes f1 nail ideas

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

The deep green and silver on this manicure is perfect for Mercedes fans.

Mercedes f1 nail designs

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

Try a more detail-driven design like this one if you're feeling adventurous.

Ferrari

ferrari manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

For something a bit more fun, try a different design on every finger and sport the number of your favorite driver.

ferrari f1 nail ideas

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

For a modern and elevated approach to Ferrari, try these half red striped nails.

Red Bull Racing

red bull f1 nail ideas

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

Try navy blue nails with hints of gold to channel your inner Red Bull driver.

red bull f1 nails ideas

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Craving simplicity? Swap out your typical white french tips for these blue ones.

Williams Racing

Williams F1 nail design

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

White and blue swirls for a Williams-themed mani? Yes, please!

Williams f1 nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Play with negative space and your favorite shade of blue to achieve this stylish mani.

Haas

Haas f1 nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Whether you're a strong supporter of Haas or just want to match the checkered flag, this mani is totally on brand.

haas f1 nail designs

(Image credit: @imarninails)

I can't explain why these black flames feel Formula 1-esc, but something about it just works.

Racing Bulls

racing bulls nails

(Image credit: @nailedbysg)

I think the RB team would approve of these shimmery royal blue nails, don't you?

racing bulls f1 nail ideas

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

No shimmer? No problem. Instead, take a classic french to the next level by adding royal blue streaks down the center.

Aston Martin

aston martin f1 nail art

(Image credit: @enamelle)

The various shades of green on this mani match Aston Martin's car to a tee.

aston martin f1 nail design

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

French manicures never go out of style.

Kick Sauber

kick sauber f1 nail design

(Image credit: @nailedbysg)

Need Kick Sauber to come out with signature press-ons like these stat.

kick sauber f1 nail design

(Image credit: @nailedbysg)

Can't go wrong with a little bit of neon green.

Alpine

alpine f1 nail designs

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

Take your standard pink manicure, and layer it with some blue to rep Alpine.

alpine f1 nail designs

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

No need to guess which F1 team you support with a design like this one.

Sabrina Talbert
Assistant Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.

