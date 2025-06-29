In case you've been living under a rock, Formula 1 is pretty much everywhere. It seems like everyone is either tuning into F1: The Academy on Netflix, heading theaters to watch Brad Pitt star in the F1 movie, or posting online about the latest Grand Prix. And as an avid fan, I'm here for it. In fact, all the hype has given me more of a reason to subtly rep my favorite F1 teams via manicure.

As a beauty editor, I can appreciate when a trend has versatility. Whether you prefer a simple, bold red nail for Ferrari or a complex papaya orange with metallic streaks for McLaren, the options are pretty much endless. Need some inspiration for your next nail appointment? No worries! Below, find 20 nail ideas to rep your favorite F1 team all season long.

The Best F1-Inspired Nail Designs

McLaren

This metallic orange look screams McLaren. It's futuristic and super chic.

If you're not a fan of longer nails, go shorter and try this orange ombre look instead.

Mercedes

The deep green and silver on this manicure is perfect for Mercedes fans.

Try a more detail-driven design like this one if you're feeling adventurous.

Ferrari

For something a bit more fun, try a different design on every finger and sport the number of your favorite driver.

For a modern and elevated approach to Ferrari, try these half red striped nails.

Red Bull Racing

Try navy blue nails with hints of gold to channel your inner Red Bull driver.

Craving simplicity? Swap out your typical white french tips for these blue ones.

Williams Racing

White and blue swirls for a Williams-themed mani? Yes, please!

Play with negative space and your favorite shade of blue to achieve this stylish mani.

Haas

Whether you're a strong supporter of Haas or just want to match the checkered flag, this mani is totally on brand.

I can't explain why these black flames feel Formula 1-esc, but something about it just works.

Racing Bulls

I think the RB team would approve of these shimmery royal blue nails, don't you?

No shimmer? No problem. Instead, take a classic french to the next level by adding royal blue streaks down the center.

Aston Martin

(Image credit: @enamelle)

The various shades of green on this mani match Aston Martin's car to a tee.

French manicures never go out of style.

Kick Sauber

Need Kick Sauber to come out with signature press-ons like these stat.

Can't go wrong with a little bit of neon green.

Alpine

Take your standard pink manicure, and layer it with some blue to rep Alpine.

No need to guess which F1 team you support with a design like this one.