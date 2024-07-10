ICYWW—Here's What 3 Beauty Editors Carry In Their Work Bags 24/7

There are some things I came across on social media that will always call back to the golden era of Youtube beauty content creation. I regularly took in video vanity tours (featuring that one Ikea drawer set every makeup guru used for her products), day in the life vlogs, and shopping hauls, but nothing came close to my adoration for what's in my bag videos.

I remember paying special attention the packaging of their favorite lip balms, hand creams, and rollerball perfumes in hopes of one day having an equally impression collection of products to tuck into a handbag. Now, as a Beauty Editor, I too have countless products to love and a continued fascination in how my fellow beauty enthusiasts pick and choose what will make it out the door with them. If the eyes are considered the window to the soul, I definitely believe a beauty girls' bag is a close second.

If you too are wondering what Who What wear Beauty Editors carry in their bags, keep on scrolling!

Maya Thomas, Assistant Beauty Editor

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Travel Spray $32 SHOP NOW There's very few fragrances in my collection that I consider irresistible enough to wear year-round, but I genuinely can't get enough of Jo Malone's English Pear and Freesia. Before I leave the house, I give myself a couple of spritzes of this scent (often layering it with lotion containing similar notes), and then tuck the travel spray version of it into my bag for an on-the-go fragrance fix.

AKT The Deodrant Balm in The Columbia Rode $29 SHOP NOW So far, summer in New York hasn't been the kindest to me; but I'm slowly discovering the deodorants that make a biggest difference in combating perspiration. Offered in a number of enjoyable and effective scents; AKT's The Deodrant Balm has been taking over my Instagram's explore page for one reason: it works.

L'Artisan Parfumeur Historie d'Orangers Nourishing Hand Cream $46 $25 SHOP NOW In recent months I've had the opportunity to test many citrus scented body care products, but at least one of the products belonging to L'Artisan Parfumeur's Histoire d'Oranges line always ends up in my bag. One product in particular, their hand cream, has become second nature for me to reach into my bag for without a second thought. It's delicate orange blossom scent and ultra-hydrating formula is perfection.

Polite Society Polite Pout Glossy Lip Balm in Strawberry Glaze $21 SHOP NOW Usually, I shy away from hot pink and red shades; but the Polite Pout Glossy Lip Balm in Strawberry Glaze has captured my heart. It adds juicy gloss and a hint of color without looking "overdone." It's never stick, goes on smoothly, and has quickly become on of my favorite products to replenish and sooth the lips in seconds.

Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder $35 SHOP NOW "My T-zone gets shiny throughout the day, and since I prefer a "cloud skin" matte finish, I keep this powder close by for touch-ups. It's designed for the under-eye area, but I use it all over. I'm obsessed with the way it pairs down shine without look cakey or unnatural." — Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor

Saie The Fluffy Brush $26 SHOP NOW "Whether I'm using this brush for powder touch-ups or blending my foundation out of the fine lines around my eyes, I always keep this brush in my bag." — McLintock

Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss in Macaron $26 SHOP NOW "These lip gloss-oil hybrids are smooth and moisturizing—never sticky! They're also highly pigmented. I keep two shades, Macaron and Guava, in my bag at all times. They're the perfect lip product to swipe on before meetings, Zoom calls, and lunch dates." — McLintock

Emma Hughes, Associate Branded Beauty Editor

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder $54 SHOP NOW "Whether I'm at the office or going to dinner, this pressed powder is always in my bag. It completely eliminates shine and adds coverage without feeling cakey, and I love that the compact includes a powder puff and mirror." — Emma Hughes, Associate Branded Beauty Editor

SHOP NOW "I cannot stand having dry hands at the office, so I always need to have at least one hand cream with me. This one from Chanel is so chic and smells divine, but my tried-and-true mini Aveeno hand cream also works wonders." — Hughes

Glossier Lip Line Enhancing Hydrating Longwear Lip Liner Pencil $18 SHOP NOW "I love bringing a neutral lip pencil that goes with any makeup look or outfit. The shade Grip enhances my natural lip color and makes me feel a little more fresh and put-together." — Hughes