I Know Expensive-Looking Nails When I See Them, and I’m Swooning Over This “Candy Floss” Mani

Heads up: Just because you want an expensive-looking manicure doesn't mean you must resort to boring neutrals. In fact, I'm of the opinion that a spunky "out there" polish can make a sophisticated outfit look extra chic. I totally understand the hesitation for neon green , but if you're down to dabble with color, might I suggest a "candy floss" shade of pink? I recently saw celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein donning the almost-sheer shade on Instagram, and I couldn't hit "save" fast enough. Think clean, soap nails with a little something extra.

Sheer, slightly shimmery, and Chanel—that's a recipe for an expensive-looking polish, if I ever saw one. Pinky-coral hues are practically made for spring manicures, and the sheer, glossy finish makes this one certainly on-trend. After all, celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards recently told us we'd see plenty of iterations on soap nails this year, including "lots of subtle shimmer." Goldstein's polish of choice definitely falls into that camp. I mean, just look how well it catches the light!

As a beauty editor with a knack for predicting nail trends (yes, it's a skill, and I should honestly put it on my résumé), I'm pretty much always thinking about the next mani we'll see taking over everyone's feeds. Since spotting Goldstein's demo above, images of soft clumps of bubblegum-flavored cotton candy have lived rent-free in my brain—so I'm officially dubbing this trend the "candy floss" mani. It's subtle, warm, and way chicer than your average baby pink , in my humble opinion.

Nail artist Iram Shelton also cosigned the candy floss trend with a gradient version. (Image credit: @iramshelton

Now, I have good news and bad news. The bad news? Goldstein's exact Chanel shade is currently sold out. (I know, I'm torn up about it too!) But here's the upside: I did some digging to uncover more candy floss shades, and it turns out there are a few stand-ins that give identical expensive energy. Scroll ahead to shop all of my favorites.

Shop the Best "Candy Floss" Nail Polishes

OPI Nail Lacquer in Data Peach $12 SHOP NOW This OPI shade is the most comparable I could find.

Chanel Le Vernis in Premiére Dame $33 SHOP NOW This Chanel shade doesn't have the shimmer, but trust me, it looks just as expensive. Apply only one coat for a sheer finish.

Olive & June Nail Polish in Pink Goldfish $9 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this pearly pink?

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish in Gilded Galaxy $13 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Essie's range of stunning hues.

ZOYA Nail-Polish in Tessa $12 SHOP NOW This Zoya shade is begging to be worn this spring.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Dream A Little Dream $20 SHOP NOW As its name implies, this one is so dreamy.

H&M Nail Polish in Spring Is Callin' $6 SHOP NOW H&M polishes are deeply underrated, IMO.

H&M Cosmic Chic Nail Polish Duo $8 SHOP NOW A two-for-one bundle of shimmer.