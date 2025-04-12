I Know Expensive-Looking Nails When I See Them, and I’m Swooning Over This “Candy Floss” Mani

I couldn't hit "save" fast enough.

Heads up: Just because you want an expensive-looking manicure doesn't mean you must resort to boring neutrals. In fact, I'm of the opinion that a spunky "out there" polish can make a sophisticated outfit look extra chic. I totally understand the hesitation for neon green, but if you're down to dabble with color, might I suggest a "candy floss" shade of pink? I recently saw celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein donning the almost-sheer shade on Instagram, and I couldn't hit "save" fast enough. Think clean, soap nails with a little something extra.

Sheer, slightly shimmery, and Chanel—that's a recipe for an expensive-looking polish, if I ever saw one. Pinky-coral hues are practically made for spring manicures, and the sheer, glossy finish makes this one certainly on-trend. After all, celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards recently told us we'd see plenty of iterations on soap nails this year, including "lots of subtle shimmer." Goldstein's polish of choice definitely falls into that camp. I mean, just look how well it catches the light!

As a beauty editor with a knack for predicting nail trends (yes, it's a skill, and I should honestly put it on my résumé), I'm pretty much always thinking about the next mani we'll see taking over everyone's feeds. Since spotting Goldstein's demo above, images of soft clumps of bubblegum-flavored cotton candy have lived rent-free in my brain—so I'm officially dubbing this trend the "candy floss" mani. It's subtle, warm, and way chicer than your average baby pink, in my humble opinion.

Iram Shelton wearing shimmery pink nail polish

Nail artist Iram Shelton also cosigned the candy floss trend with a gradient version.

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Now, I have good news and bad news. The bad news? Goldstein's exact Chanel shade is currently sold out. (I know, I'm torn up about it too!) But here's the upside: I did some digging to uncover more candy floss shades, and it turns out there are a few stand-ins that give identical expensive energy. Scroll ahead to shop all of my favorites.

Shop the Best "Candy Floss" Nail Polishes

Opi Nail Lacquer Data Peach | Sheer Bright Orange Pearl Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Me, Myself Collection
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Data Peach

This OPI shade is the most comparable I could find.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis in Premiére Dame

This Chanel shade doesn't have the shimmer, but trust me, it looks just as expensive. Apply only one coat for a sheer finish.

Olive & June Nail Polish - Pink Goldfish - 0.46 Fl Oz
Olive & June
Nail Polish in Pink Goldfish

How gorgeous is this pearly pink?

Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish - Gilded Galaxy
Essie
Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish in Gilded Galaxy

You can never go wrong with Essie's range of stunning hues.

Zoya Nail-Polish, Tessa
ZOYA
Nail-Polish in Tessa

This Zoya shade is begging to be worn this spring.

Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Dream A Little Dream

As its name implies, this one is so dreamy.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Spring Is Callin'

H&M polishes are deeply underrated, IMO.

Cosmic Chic Nail Polish Duo
H&M
Cosmic Chic Nail Polish Duo

A two-for-one bundle of shimmer.

Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Nail Polish, Walk the Plank!, 0.45 Fl Oz (pack of 1)
Sally Hansen
Hard as Nails Nail Polish oin Walk the Plank!

A $2 polish this stunning feels like stealing.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

