I Know Expensive-Looking Nails When I See Them, and I’m Swooning Over This “Candy Floss” Mani
I couldn't hit "save" fast enough.
Heads up: Just because you want an expensive-looking manicure doesn't mean you must resort to boring neutrals. In fact, I'm of the opinion that a spunky "out there" polish can make a sophisticated outfit look extra chic. I totally understand the hesitation for neon green, but if you're down to dabble with color, might I suggest a "candy floss" shade of pink? I recently saw celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein donning the almost-sheer shade on Instagram, and I couldn't hit "save" fast enough. Think clean, soap nails with a little something extra.
A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)
A photo posted by on
Sheer, slightly shimmery, and Chanel—that's a recipe for an expensive-looking polish, if I ever saw one. Pinky-coral hues are practically made for spring manicures, and the sheer, glossy finish makes this one certainly on-trend. After all, celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards recently told us we'd see plenty of iterations on soap nails this year, including "lots of subtle shimmer." Goldstein's polish of choice definitely falls into that camp. I mean, just look how well it catches the light!
As a beauty editor with a knack for predicting nail trends (yes, it's a skill, and I should honestly put it on my résumé), I'm pretty much always thinking about the next mani we'll see taking over everyone's feeds. Since spotting Goldstein's demo above, images of soft clumps of bubblegum-flavored cotton candy have lived rent-free in my brain—so I'm officially dubbing this trend the "candy floss" mani. It's subtle, warm, and way chicer than your average baby pink, in my humble opinion.
Now, I have good news and bad news. The bad news? Goldstein's exact Chanel shade is currently sold out. (I know, I'm torn up about it too!) But here's the upside: I did some digging to uncover more candy floss shades, and it turns out there are a few stand-ins that give identical expensive energy. Scroll ahead to shop all of my favorites.
Shop the Best "Candy Floss" Nail Polishes
This Chanel shade doesn't have the shimmer, but trust me, it looks just as expensive. Apply only one coat for a sheer finish.
You can never go wrong with Essie's range of stunning hues.
As its name implies, this one is so dreamy.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Cosigned Chocolate Croc Nails (Plus a Matching Corset) for Spring
I'm officially copying it all season.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I'm Bored of Demure Manicures, so I Tried the Ornate Spring Nail Trend That's All Over Pinterest
I can't get enough.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
The "Baby French" Is Officially Spring's Most Elegant Nail Trend—Hailey Bieber Agrees
Go ahead and book that first spring nail appointment.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Thought Easter Nails Were Tacky Until I Saw These 9 Elevated, Effortlessly Chic Designs
You’ll want to bring these pics to your next nail appointment.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Selena Gomez's Date-Night Nail Polish of Choice? This Nostalgic $13 Shade of Cherry
I'm buying a fresh bottle.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Celeb Manicurists Confirmed It—These 9 Budding Nail Trends Will Be Everywhere This Spring
To the salon!
By Alyssa Brascia
-
This Is the It-Girl Nail Trend Every Miu Miu Fan Will Wear
It's far from demure.
By Jamie Schneider
-
In Defense of Angsty Beauty
From "unapproachable" makeup to "anti-pretty" perfume.
By Jamie Schneider