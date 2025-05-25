Lisa's and Jisoo's Manicurists Just Told Me These 9 K-Pop-Coded Nail Trends Will Define 2025

Whether you were introduced to Korean pop music (or K-pop) by the megawatt girl group Blackpink in 2020 or have been a longtime fan of this towering pop genre, it’s impossible to ignore the growing popularity of Korean performers in pop culture today. But what we’re almost just as obsessed with other than their music is their eclectic taste in nail art.

It seems as if whatever styles K-pop monoliths like Blackpink alums Lisa and Jennie or Aespa’s Karina wear on their tips are years ahead of the West’s trend cycle, so we decided to go to the source to see what’s hot among the world of K-beauty A-listers. But first, it’s important to know just what separates a Korean manicure from the rest.

“K-beauty nails are all about effortless elegance with a playful twist,” says celebrity manicurist to Blackpink's Jisoo and brand founder Jin Soon Choi . “The cuticle care is next-level—always clean, precise, and gentle—which creates the perfect canvas for any polish or design. Even with gel, the layers are ultra thin and seamless, giving nails a naturally beautiful, glass-like finish without feeling heavy or bulky.” Choi explains that Korean manicures shine here because of a larger focus on nail health, and Lisa’s go-to manicurist, Juan Alvear , attributes K-nail supremacy to its unbound creativity.

“Attention to subtle detail is a big part of what separates K-manicures—known for their placement of detailed accents like small crystals or droplets,” says Alvear. “Consistency and intentionality are two major roles to a good manicure.”

Scroll on to find nine K-pop-inspired manicures that will have you feeling ready to embark on your world tour.

Soft Maximalism

With 3D nail trends becoming quite mainstream in the last couple of years, you might not be surprised to learn that more K-manicures are starting to look *slightly* dialed back. “In 2025, I see nails leaning into the recent K-pop trend of the hyper-clean but hyper-detailed aesthetic,” quips Choi. “Expect ultra-sheer jelly nails paired with delicate 3D details like crystals, pearls, and charms—a softer, more wearable take on maximalism,” she adds.

Think sheer extensions and baby rhinestones (like Choi's look on Sora Choi at the 2025 Met Gala), jelly polish, and oversize polka dots. Striking a balance between pared-back and in-your-face is the new way to achieve nails that feel "in-the-know."

Essie Jelly Gloss Nail Polish in Arctic Jelly $13 SHOP NOW Belleboost 3D Nail Charms $10 $7 SHOP NOW

Omakase Nails

Can’t decide on your nail art? No problem—this trend was practically made for the indecisive creative. Instead of choosing just one nail art style, this trend is a sampling of different textures and patterns, each nail being different than the other. “I think freestyle mismatched nails will make a big impact this year (think omakase nails),” says Alvear. No novice when it comes to freestyle sets, the celebrity manicurist has created many a mismatched manicure on The White Lotus alum Lisa.

Beetles Nail Art Liner Gel Polish Set $20 $12 SHOP NOW Red Carpet Manicure Nail Art Design Brush & Tool Kit $12 SHOP NOW

Cat-Eye

Cat-eye, or should we say Katseye (sorry, had to) has been a rising nail trend for quite some time, but there’s never been a better time to jump on the textural trend than now. “I’ve noticed a lot of cat-eye and gradients making a big impact right now,” says Alvear. This orb-looking polish is a great way for single-polish devotees to elevate their look without leaning too maximalist. Though it also looks great layered under 3D embellishments.

Beetles Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish Set $19 $16 SHOP NOW Olive & June Press-On Velvet Fake Nails $11 SHOP NOW

Jelly Nails

If the name “jelly nails” isn’t cute enough to pique your interest, the manicure itself will have you racing to the salon. It’s basically the sheer dress trend for your nails, just a bit more playful (and oh so summer coded). “Jelly nails are all about that juicy see-through color that looks like tinted candy or a glass sculpture,” explains Choi. You can accomplish this look with a jelly polish (gel usually works best, but there are regular polish options, too!) or you can add a drop of colorful polish to your favorite top coat to get a sumptuously sheer shade.

Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Kelly Jelly $13 SHOP NOW Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Grape $19 SHOP NOW

Iridescent Optics

If you’d rather opt for fun nail polish over eccentric art, this layered look will fit your fancy. Choi predicts that “pastel chromes and iridescent washes” will continue to hold their places among the 2025 nail trends, “adding just a hint of futuristic shine” to any single-shade manicure. Try swiping on a swathe of Essie’s Special Effects Nail Polish over a pastel base (This shade over a butter-yellow shade ? Chef’s kiss!) or rubbing this Insta-Chrome Nail Art Pen over jelly nails for an out-of-this-world look.

Essie Special Effects Nail Polish in Ethereal Escape $13 SHOP NOW Red Carpet Manicure Insta-Chrome Nail Art Pen in Purple Glaze $10 SHOP NOW

Gradient Wash

Though K-nails are known for their fun and flashy elements, their minimalist manicures are just as eye-catching. Gradient slips of color (or “ aura nails ,” if you want to kick it up a notch) are a trend that K-pop stars have been gravitating toward lately for its wearability—plus, it’s super easy to re-create at home. “Lately, even when doing a basic nude manicure, I like using a neutral jelly hue to add a gradient over the nude—ranging from warm pink to white,” muses Alvear. “Using these as a gradient adds dimension to a simpler nail.” You can blend a jelly shade into an opaque one for a simple look, or commit as hard as Alvear did for Lisa’s Coachella set , leaning on acrylics and a lot of patience.

OPI GelColor Intelli-Gel in Funny Bunny $21 SHOP NOW Gelcare Rose Water Gel Nail Polish $20 SHOP NOW

Invisible Art

This rising trend goes to show that not all nail art need be colorful—or easy to spot—to make its mark. Choi dubs this trend “invisible nail art,” which includes “subtle designs like clear sculpted textures or faint patterns that only reveal themselves under certain lighting.” Choi has experimented with this trend by building clear bubbles onto Jisoo’s nails for a playful look that she called “subtle but striking.” Whether you decide to go bold or simple with your transparent art, just make sure it’s eye-catching.

Orly Builder in a Bottle Soak-Off Sculpting Gel $20 $19 SHOP NOW Makartt Nail Rhinestone Glue $10 SHOP NOW

Clean and Natural

“Short to medium natural shapes are still the go-to—think soft squares and rounded almonds that feel youthful and fresh,” says Choi. A classic style among all corners of the world, a natural shape with a bit of sheer polish will never steer you wrong. Jisoo and Aespa's Karina have often relied on this simple style—Choi sharing that the Blackpink alum is “all about healthy nails” and prefers a glowy finish, while the manicurist has achieved this look on Karina with a single coat of JinSoon shade Pixie for a “well-coiffed” photo shoot–ready mani.

JinSoon Nail Polish in Pixie $18 SHOP NOW

Sheer Syrup Nails

“A truly good manicure isn’t just about how it looks in the moment—it’s about the full experience and how the nails wear over time,” Choi muses. “It should enhance your natural nails, feel weightless, and keep that freshly polished look for days.” One of the easiest ways to achieve this effortless look? By asking for sheer syrup nails at your next salon visit. While your nail tech might look at you under a quizzical brow, you can simply ask for “milky pinks, beige, and soft lilacs,” according to the celebrity manicurist. “[These] are everywhere, often layered for that translucent, dewy finish.”

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina $33 SHOP NOW JinSoon Nail Polish in Whimsy $18 SHOP NOW