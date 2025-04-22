Lisa Just Co-Signed Selena Gomez's Go-To Date-Night Nail Color—I'm Sprinting to My Manicurist

Lisa , can you teach me… how to do my nails like yours? The K-pop star and Blackpink alum, 28, wrapped up her first slew of solo Coachella performances this past weekend with numerous outfit changes, a White Lotus cast–stacked crowd, and—most importantly (IMO)—a set of killer claws. Her nails, glowing ruby red and accented with silver chrome embellishments, are one of the latest fiery manicures we’ve spotted on celebrities in the last few weeks, making me itch for my next nail appointment, where I'll no doubt be hopping on this red-hot train.

Just weeks before Lisa’s cyberpunk stint at Coachella, Selena Gomez stepped out for a date night in New York City wearing a cherry red hue on her tips, courtesy of Essie’s $13 Gel Couture Nail Polish in Rock the Runway . While we love the “Ojos Tristes” songstress’ sweet shade for a spring manicure , Lisa’s dimensional design takes an otherworldly approach to this classic nail color.

Celebrity manicurist Juan Alvear created Lisa’s molten metal nails using Aprés Nail products—starting with a deep black base and layering on red chrome powder to achieve that rich, marbled depth.

Below, see a breakdown of everything the storied manicurist used—plus a handful of other unconventional red nail art designs I'm showing my nail tech on the next salon trip.

Get Lisa’s Look

Aprés Nail Gel-X Almond Medium Nail Tips $20 SHOP NOW We wish our natural nails grew as long as Lisa’s futuristic claws, but even the K-pop star used these medium almond-shaped tips for a little extra length.

Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Birnam Wood $15 SHOP NOW To make a good chrome canvas, Alvear painted a pitch-black base on the singer’s nails that would allow the red pigments to pop later.

The GelBottle Inc. Studio Effects Ruby Chrome Pigment $14 SHOP NOW Though we don’t know exactly what chrome product Alvear used, loose powders like this one from The GelBottle Inc. are used by most nail techs to achieve that dimensional, mirror-like finish that won’t stop trending. Simply dip an eye shadow sponge in the powder and rub it in circular motions across the polish-cured nail to achieve that ethereal chrome.

Aprés Nail Top Gelcoat X $13 SHOP NOW After securing her silver nail charms down with the Aprés Diamond Gel , Alvear glossed over the masterpiece with a scratch-resistant gel top coat from the same brand. Feeling inspired by Lisa’s unconventional take on a classic red mani? So are we. Keep scrolling for more looks that we’re using as inspo for the rest of spring.

More Red Nail Looks We’re Loving

Yet another work of Alvear’s art on Lisa’s fingertips. We’re transfixed by this pop of red.

This rich red reminds us that deep cherry manicures aren’t just for the holidays.

A dash of red never hurt anybody.

A good rule of thumb: When in doubt, match your nails to your lipstick.

Take a page out of Lisa’s book with these chrome-detailed red tips.

Shop Red Nail Polish

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Pirate $33 SHOP NOW

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Rock the Runway $13 SHOP NOW

Zoya Professional Lacquer in Axelle $12 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in Big Apple Red $12 SHOP NOW

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Goldie Red $35 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in I’m Not Really a Waitress $12 SHOP NOW

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Pompier $33 SHOP NOW

JinSoon in Coquette $18 SHOP NOW

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in It’s Raining Men $20 SHOP NOW